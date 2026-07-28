What Family Ties Star Tina Yothers Has Been Doing Since Leaving Hollywood In The Rearview

Tina Yothers was just 9 years old when she landed her role on "Family Ties," but she had already been working as a child actor beforehand. She appeared in commercials beginning at age 3 and had roles on an episode of "The Wonderful World of Disney," an episode of "Father Murphy," and the feature film "Shoot the Moon." But it was "Family Ties" that made her a household name with the role of Jennifer.

Looking back on her audition for a "Family Ties" cast reunion in 2020, Yothers said, per People, "I was just a kid being a kid." She added, "Behind the scenes, we had so much fun. I mean, seriously, the water gun fights. The wrestling matches. We got in a lot of trouble; we weren't the most well-disciplined cast because we would have so much fun together."

Yothers displayed a remarkable sense of calm about being a television star, even at a young age. In a 1987 interview promoting her advice book titled "Being Your Best: Tina Yothers' Guide for Girls," Yothers was asked, at age 14, about not getting to enjoy a "normal" childhood. "I get asked that all the time. 'Do you think you're missing anything?' People say, 'You're not regular.' What is that anyway? I go to school, I have friends, I get into fights with my brothers. I think of myself as normal," she said in the Chicago Tribune. She also said she shrugged off letters asking for Michael J. Fox's autograph or fans who would write in to say Justine Bateman, who's had her own stunning transformation, was "the prettiest girl on the show." As Yothers stated, "I really don't mind that stuff because the majority of people are really good."