Behind-The-Scenes Stories From Family Ties That Only True Fans Know About

In the 1980s, the television landscape was littered with family sitcoms. One of the most beloved shows of the time was "Family Ties." The Nielsen ratings powerhouse ran for seven seasons, from 1982 to 1989. Mom and Dad Keaton were hippie flower Baby Boomers living in an era obsessed with material wealth. Perhaps no character on TV embodied the Reagan Era-mindset like the couple's eldest child, Alex P. Keaton, played by Michael J. Fox. The show successfully rift off of their ideological generation gap.

In 1986, then-President Ronald Reagan, Alex P. Keaton's hero, said in a ceremony honoring high school students who earned a presidential scholar, "I draw even greater encouragement from the signs that the wider culture is once again beginning to respect, even to celebrate family life. It is no accident that 'Family Ties' is my favorite TV show" (via UPI).

Today, the family sitcom is incredibly dated. Nevertheless, "Family Ties" remains a beloved television show — even if that adoration is at least partly fueled by Generation X nostalgia. This behind-the-scenes look at "Family Ties" tells the story of what really went on when cameras stopped rolling. What famous '80s actor nearly landed the role of Alex P. Keaton? Why did the show wrap after seven seasons?