The Unexpected Movie That Inspired Taylor Sheridan's Landman Series

In the space of just a few short years, screenwriter, director, producer, and actor Taylor Sheridan effectively became Paramount's golden boy. "Yellowstone," the neo-Western drama Sheridan co-created with John Linson, became one of the studio's biggest small-screen hits of all time following its debut in 2018 — naturally, "Yellowstone's" success totally changed Taylor Sheridan and his wife Nicole's lives too. The franchise shows no signs of slowing down either. Meanwhile, since the premiere of "Yellowstone," Sheridan has created or co-created several other prestige TV shows for Paramount, including "The Mayor of Kingstown," "Tulsa King," "Lioness," and, of course, "Landman" — which also marked a massive resurgence in popularity for lead actor Billy Bob Thornton.

But while "Landman" is officially based on the documentary podcast series "Boomtown," an unexpected film that also happens to star Thornton greatly informed Sheridan's work on it. Back in 2003, the actor appeared in the hit black comedy "Bad Santa" as Willie T. Soke, a depressed, alcoholic conman who dresses up as Santa Claus to rob shopping malls. During an appearance on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," in June 2026, Sheridan explained how Soke directly influenced Tommy Norris, Thornton's character in "Landman."

"I said, 'I want to make a drama with Bad Santa running an oil company,'" the screenwriter recalled telling Thornton when he first pitched the show to him. Sheridan continued, "He's like, 'That's the greatest f***ing thing I've ever heard in my life. Yeah, let's do it!'" Evidently, Thornton had a strong grasp on what television audiences wanted when he agreed to do the show. Featuring a star-studded cast, the first season of "Landman" was a runaway success upon its November 2024 debut, streaming to nearly 15 million homes during its first four weeks of release alone, becoming Paramount+'s most-watched original series.