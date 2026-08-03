Brittany Mahomes' 'Adorable' Son Bronze Had The Sweetest Reaction To A Pic Of Taylor Swift

The Mahomes kids probably know Taylor Swift mostly through football, because they're likely too young to go to concerts as staggeringly profitable as the Eras Tour just yet. Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III is the second of Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' three children. His older sister, Sterling Skye, was born on February 20, 2021. Bronze soon followed on November 28, 2022, and the celebrity couple welcomed the arrival of their youngest child, Golden Raye, on January 12, 2025. Being the eldest, Sterling is the most involved in her parents' jobs, attending the vast majority of Chiefs games and special events.

She also shadows her mom, a former professional soccer player and the co-owner of the Kansas City Current, on the field sometimes. "She wanted to be a part of mommy's work and see what I do," Brittany proudly told Yahoo! Entertainment in a July 2026 profile, while the outlet was out on the field with the mother and daughter duo. "Everything I do now is connected to creating more opportunities and building a future that my children can be proud of." The busy working mother also celebrates Sterling's dance recitals on Instagram.

The family of five cheers on the Current on Instagram, including on Mother's Day 2026. Bronze even joins his dad in promo campaigns too. The bottom line is that the Mahomes kids will have someone to support them no matter what they opt to do in life, even if they want to leave the family businesses and become a pop star like their good pal Taylor Swift.