Brittany Mahomes' 'Adorable' Son Bronze Had The Sweetest Reaction To A Pic Of Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift has been close with Brittany Mahomes since the very beginning of her high-profile relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, and now husband, Travis Kelce. Brittany's own hubby is the Chiefs' quarterback. Patrick Mahomes is also one of Travis Kelce's best friends on the team. The pop star is often pictured with Brittany and her kids, alongside other members of the Mahomes and Kelce families, typically while watching the team play at Arrowhead Stadium. So, it makes sense that the Mahomes kids know the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker well. Expressive son Patrick "Bonze" Lavon III Mahomes proved it in the cutest way, in a video which the Chiefs uploaded to Instagram in June 2026.
The clip celebrated Patrick signing a contract to play for the team in the 2026-2027 season and featured some additional footage of the Mahomes family gathering at Arrowhead Stadium for the big day. On the way to hug his dad after he signed the contract, Bronze passed a photograph of Swift, who appeared to be performing on stage, on the wall and excitedly yelled, "It's Taylor, it's Taylor!" while pointing right at it. Naturally, fans shared their appreciation for the sweet moment in the comments section. "'It's Taylor' — Bronze recognizing greatness," one wrote. "'It's Taylor' adorable!" added another. "Omg bronze is so cute for recognizing Taylor and his voice is so adorable," a third, clearly impressed user commented. But the person who simply noted "Bronze stole the show!!" put it best.
The Mahomes kids are already stars in their own right
The Mahomes kids probably know Taylor Swift mostly through football, because they're likely too young to go to concerts as staggeringly profitable as the Eras Tour just yet. Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III is the second of Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' three children. His older sister, Sterling Skye, was born on February 20, 2021. Bronze soon followed on November 28, 2022, and the celebrity couple welcomed the arrival of their youngest child, Golden Raye, on January 12, 2025. Being the eldest, Sterling is the most involved in her parents' jobs, attending the vast majority of Chiefs games and special events.
She also shadows her mom, a former professional soccer player and the co-owner of the Kansas City Current, on the field sometimes. "She wanted to be a part of mommy's work and see what I do," Brittany proudly told Yahoo! Entertainment in a July 2026 profile, while the outlet was out on the field with the mother and daughter duo. "Everything I do now is connected to creating more opportunities and building a future that my children can be proud of." The busy working mother also celebrates Sterling's dance recitals on Instagram.
The family of five cheers on the Current on Instagram, including on Mother's Day 2026. Bronze even joins his dad in promo campaigns too. The bottom line is that the Mahomes kids will have someone to support them no matter what they opt to do in life, even if they want to leave the family businesses and become a pop star like their good pal Taylor Swift.