What '60s Music Star Dionne Warwick Looks Like Today

Being in the spotlight can make the aging process significantly harder, but Dionne Warwick doesn't take any negative comments about her looks to heart. The legendary singer is known for tweeting regularly on X, with Warwick even famously offering to pay Jake Gyllenhaal to mail Taylor Swift's scarf back to her once he finds it. Crucially, the "I Say a Little Prayer" hitmaker's lifestyle as an octogenarian isn't preoccupied with perfection. Warwick proudly told The Mirror in December 2020 that her diet still includes fast food, but she has other, healthier self-care habits. "I like me, so I take care of me," the Grammy winner reasoned. "I take care of my skin. I don't put make-up on every day. My face is clear, free and able to breathe."

Warwick also insisted that performing on stage and moving quickly through the airport (presumably as the singer makes her way to gigs) is enough exercise at her age. The living legend similarly proclaimed to Parade, in 2022, that staying positive and connected with her friends are other key ways she takes care of herself. Perhaps, other Hollywood stars who are getting on a bit in years can take notes from the '60s icon when it comes to her lifestyle. After all, Warwick is easily among the many actresses who have aged like fine wine, so we can learn from her.