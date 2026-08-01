Successful Stars Who Came From Humble Beginnings

What are some of the best measures of success? As far as the entertainment industry goes, the hallmark indicators are pretty simple: wealth, connections, and status. How much natural talent someone has, of course, can make or break even the most interesting of people. When in doubt, kindness and a good personality can help a person go far. At the end of the day, though, the most successful stars who immediately pop into people's heads are the ones who continue to leave some pretty big shoes to fill.

While "nepo babies" — people who get opportunities, more likely than not, because of who their parents are — have become a hot topic of discussion, not every famous person in Hollywood climbed the ranks because of who they knew or how much was in their bank account. In fact, more present-day celebrities than you may realize came from the most humble of beginnings. Some had little to work with pre-fame, while some had, at one point in time, nothing at all.