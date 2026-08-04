David Muir Fans All Seem To Agree On This One Thing When It Comes To His Real Age

News anchors for channels with large audiences are pretty similar to celebrities, especially when they're known for looking good. ABC viewers believe that David Muir is aging like fine wine because the news of his age is quite shocking. He was born on November 8, 1973, but people tend to think he's younger than he is.

In June 2025, People interviewed Muir about the call to pursue journalism, life as an anchor, and his affectionate fans. The ABC journalist mentioned that people send him social media posts of fans calling him daddy. "I don't know whether that happens when you hit 50 or what, but I'll take it as a compliment," he said. "So maybe it's lost on me, but I guess Daddy's better than the alternative."

Netizens on X were shocked about the interview, not because of Muir's lack of disgust at the compliment, but because he reached his 50s. One user wrote, "50?? He's holding up pretty well." Another said, "Ain't no way this man is 50. He looks 35 at best."