David Muir Fans All Seem To Agree On This One Thing When It Comes To His Real Age
News anchors for channels with large audiences are pretty similar to celebrities, especially when they're known for looking good. ABC viewers believe that David Muir is aging like fine wine because the news of his age is quite shocking. He was born on November 8, 1973, but people tend to think he's younger than he is.
In June 2025, People interviewed Muir about the call to pursue journalism, life as an anchor, and his affectionate fans. The ABC journalist mentioned that people send him social media posts of fans calling him daddy. "I don't know whether that happens when you hit 50 or what, but I'll take it as a compliment," he said. "So maybe it's lost on me, but I guess Daddy's better than the alternative."
Netizens on X were shocked about the interview, not because of Muir's lack of disgust at the compliment, but because he reached his 50s. One user wrote, "50?? He's holding up pretty well." Another said, "Ain't no way this man is 50. He looks 35 at best."
David's making it harder to believe he's in his 50s
Although David Muir's face slightly transformed with age, it took his fans a while to realize he's actually getting older. The ABC News anchor made it even harder to believe in 2026 when he pulled a daring stunt in honor of America's 250th birthday. He talked about climbing the Statue of Liberty on "Live with Kelly and Mark," from the narrow space of the arm to the upward journey having no light. He said, "And you actually hear the photographer say to me in the raw video, 'Okay, we're good. You want to come back down so I can get the other angle?' I was like, "I'm not coming back down. We're not doing this twice."
Muir also told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that he had a 24-hour shift for Disney and ABC's Independence Day special, and his fans showed their appreciation online. On July 5, the journalist posted an Instagram carousel featuring highlights from work. Many comments thanked Muir for anchoring "Disney Celebrates America," and a few complimented him. One comment called Muir's effort a "grueling task" that he did well. Another read, "David, you and the ABC Team deserve an Emmy for this 24 hour event." Clearly, age is just a number for Muir.