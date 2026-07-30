'The Groomer Comes Today': Lorenzo Lamas Goes Full Dog Dad For Heather Locklear's Pup

Apparently Lorenzo Lamas isn't just head over heels for his girlfriend, Heather Locklear — he loves her dog, too. The "Falcon Crest" star took to Instagram on July 30 to show off a selfie with his canine snuggle buddy in bed. Clearly Lamas isn't just reportedly ready for marriage with Locklear; he's ready to take on the title of "dog dad," too.

Rumor has it that Lamas is trying to fast-track his wedding to Locklear. Proving to the "Melrose Place" star just how much her dog loves him may help his case. "The groomer comes today," Lamas captioned a photo of him lying in bed with Locklear's little Maltese dog, Mister, resting on his chest. Lamas looks as tough as ever, showing off his tattoo sleeve with a tank top and furrowing his brow for the camera. Even so, his love for Mister can't be mistaken. It's safe to assume that giving Mister love is a quick way to Locklear's heart. After all, she also posts about the handsome little fella on Instagram regularly. Back in March, she shared a video with a special shoutout to her BFF, writing, "Happy Birthday to my 12 year old baby boy. Love you forever Mister."