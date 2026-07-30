'The Groomer Comes Today': Lorenzo Lamas Goes Full Dog Dad For Heather Locklear's Pup
Apparently Lorenzo Lamas isn't just head over heels for his girlfriend, Heather Locklear — he loves her dog, too. The "Falcon Crest" star took to Instagram on July 30 to show off a selfie with his canine snuggle buddy in bed. Clearly Lamas isn't just reportedly ready for marriage with Locklear; he's ready to take on the title of "dog dad," too.
Rumor has it that Lamas is trying to fast-track his wedding to Locklear. Proving to the "Melrose Place" star just how much her dog loves him may help his case. "The groomer comes today," Lamas captioned a photo of him lying in bed with Locklear's little Maltese dog, Mister, resting on his chest. Lamas looks as tough as ever, showing off his tattoo sleeve with a tank top and furrowing his brow for the camera. Even so, his love for Mister can't be mistaken. It's safe to assume that giving Mister love is a quick way to Locklear's heart. After all, she also posts about the handsome little fella on Instagram regularly. Back in March, she shared a video with a special shoutout to her BFF, writing, "Happy Birthday to my 12 year old baby boy. Love you forever Mister."
Mister isn't the only family member who's a fan of Lamas and Locklear's relationship
Lorenzo Lamas, Heather Locklear, and Mister are clearly one big happy family these days. Yet, Lamas hasn't only gotten to know Locklear's dog; he knows her daughter, too. Locklear's daughter Ava Sambora, whom she shares with ex-husband Richie Sambora, is all grown up. In May, Lamas joined Locklear at Ava's wedding, proving he's getting to know the whole family. And it seems this goes both ways. Locklear and Lamas were spotted out and about as a couple for the first time in April. Just a month later, Lamas' daughter Shayne made quite the statement when she gave Locklear a special shoutout for Mother's Day on Instagram.
"Beautiful Heather I adore you," she wrote alongside an old pic of her dad and his famous girlfriend. "The generous, loving, gracious energy you have makes you a very rare woman. Watching your relationship with my Dad genuinely makes me believe one's true love will be one's lasting love." If that's not a seal of approval, then we don't know what is. So, while Locklear is having a blast finding love in her 60s with Lamas, it seems that their families are all cheering on this new romance, too.