The Transformation Of Family Ties Star Michael Gross Over The Years

Michael Edward Gross, the actor who played the liberal patriarch of the Keaton family in the television sitcom "Family Ties," has transformed a lot over the years, but it was his role as Steven Keaton that launched the young actor into fame. "Family Ties" was a major part of not only the actor's career but of television history as well. In a 2022 interview with WUSA9, Gross gave credit to the show's writers and explained the impact it still has on fans today. "I will have dads come up to me and say, 'I learned to be a father watching Steven Keaton,'" Gross said. "I think the writing earned it, to be honest with you. All I did was deliver some pretty amazing lines." Still, those amazing lines will always be remembered as they cemented his place as one of television's favorite fathers who showed that there ain't no nothing a family couldn't love each other through.

Of course, Gross' story began long before he became a well-known television dad, and he continued to transform after the sitcom "Family Ties" ended in 1989 as well. Throughout his life and career, Gross went from a struggling student to a cautious young adult before finally becoming an accomplished actor who refused to be typecast. Find out how the prolific actor changed both personally and professionally.