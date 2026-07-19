The Real-Life Partners Of '80s Sitcom Family Ties' Biggest Stars
The 1980s were undoubtedly the peak of appointment family television. At the time, shows like "Growing Pains," "Full House," and "Diff'rent Strokes" proved there were many ways to become a family. In 1982, "Family Ties" showed family life through the lens of the Keatons. Led by former 1960s radicals Steven and Elyse Keaton (Michael Gross and Meredith Baxter), the family of six was disconnected politically, as the couple raised their four children (played by Michael J. Fox, Justine Bateman, Tina Yothers, and Brandon Bonsall), who were influenced by the Republican Reagan era of the '80s. However, they were united in other ways, especially when it came time to support one another.
"Family Ties" aired on NBC for seven seasons before its final episode on May 14, 1989. The show made most of its actors household names and changed their personal lives forever. Some of the notable "Family Ties" stars found their forever person while the show was airing and are still happily married today. Others, however, took a few detours before finding "the one," though they eventually found their way. Here's a look at the real-life partners of the "Family Ties" cast.
'Family Ties' patriarch Michael Gross married his wife, Elza, in 1984
When Michael Gross shared a sweet tribute to TV wife and birthday twin Meredith Baxter, he reiterated the pair's decades-long close bond. Gross played Steven Keaton, a beloved father and husband, for all seven seasons of "Family Ties." On the show, fans remember him as the liberal suburban dad hoping to change some of his children's conservative views.
In real life, though, Gross has been married to Elza Bergeron Gross, pretty much since the inception of "Family Ties." Gross and Elza married on June 2, 1984. Elza is also a Hollywood vet and casting director known for her work on films such as "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" and "Penny Ante: The Motion Picture." The couple never had any children together. However, he is the beloved stepfather of Elza's children from her previous marriage to Ross Messinger Burkhardt: Theo Burkhardt and Katharine Lucille "Katie" Burkhardt Budde.
In 2016, he expressed how fortunate he is to have his wife while highlighting their 33rd wedding anniversary in a Facebook post. "MARRIED the lovely Elza 33 years ago, June 2, 1984," Gross wrote. "Best decision I ever made. Lucky me! Much love, Zaza!" Years later, Gross shared a photo of his wife, mother-in-law (Contine), stepdaughter, and step-granddaughter (Katie's daughter, Allison) in a 2020 Facebook post to celebrate "Four generations of great women."
Meredith Baxter married Nancy Locke after 3 failed marriages
Eighties sitcom moms who are unrecognizable today include Meredith Baxter. Her real-life journey with love is a far cry from what her "Family Ties" character, Elyse Keaton, experienced. While Elyse and Steven's love and marriage were an unbreakable bond, Baxter kissed her fair share of men before ultimately finding the love of her life and her authenticity.
Her first marriage came in 1966 when she wed actor and costume designer Robert Lewis Bush. Bush's acting credits include roles in "Urban Cowboy," "Village of the Damned," and "Vampires" before he eventually transitioned into costume design in the 1990s. Baxter and Bush divorced in 1971, after five years of marriage and the birth of two children, Eva and Ted. After their divorce, Bush married Robin Michel Bush, and they remained together until he died in January 2025.
The former TV mom married fellow actor David Birney in 1974, with whom she shares children Kate, Mollie, and Peter. Birney's most notable credit came from his theatre, TV, and film work, including his 1972 series "Bridget Loves Bernie." Birney passed away in 2022. Baxter's third marriage came in 1995 to writer and "Beyond the Valley of the Dolls" actor Michael Blodgett. The couple divorced in 2000, and Blodgett died of a heart attack in 2007.
The fourth time proved to be the charm for Baxter. In 2013, she married her wife, Nancy Locke. Their marriage came four years after Baxter came out to former "Today Show" anchor Matt Lauer, where she declared, "I am a lesbian and it was a later-in-life recognition." Baxter and Locke connected over the phone after being set up by their mutual friend.
Michael J. Fox met the love of his life on the set of 'Family Ties'
Working on a hit TV show doesn't always leave an actor time for a social life. In many cases, actors find love on set, though it doesn't always end well. But that was far from the case for "Family Ties" star Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan. Fox's character on the show, Alex P. Keaton, was a ladies' man who found himself smitten with Pollan's Ellen Reed. Their on-screen chemistry was potent from the beginning, though they were both dating other people: Fox was with "Facts of Life" star Nancy McKeon, and Pollan dated Kevin Bacon. Because they were both taken, they kept their real-life relationship platonic.
However, that all changed after they were both single and reconnected on the set of "Bright Lights, Big City." The film marked the beginning of Fox and Pollan's 30-plus-year marriage. In July 1988, Pollan and Fox married in an intimate wedding in Woodstock, Vermont. A year later, they began adding to their family with the birth of their first son, Sam Michael. In 1991, two years after their son's birth, the couple endured a less positive update when Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.
The tragic details about Fox's health issues did not stop the couple from moving on with their lives. Since his diagnosis, he and Pollan went on to have three more children, twins Aquinnah Kathleen and Schuyler Frances, born in 1995, followed by their youngest child, Esmé Annabelle. In addition to building their family, the couple has been longtime advocates for Parkinson's research. Here is a detailed account of Fox and Pollan's real-life romance.
Justine Bateman married her husband, Max Fluent, in 2001
Justine Bateman's gorgeous transformation from "Family Ties" star to filmmaker is worth reading. Her character, Mallory Keaton, was known for her superficial views on life and society. However, in real life, the actor and filmmaker lives a peaceful life with her longtime partner, her husband, Mark Fluent. While Bateman previously dated celebrities like Leif Garrett and Billy Idol and has an A-List sibling, Jason Bateman, Fluent didn't grow up seeking fame. Bateman's husband is a financier who was born and raised in Los Angeles, Calif., and earned a degree from the University of Southern California (USC). Since then, he has worked as an entrepreneur, as the managing director and head of Western United States real estate for Deutsche Bank, and has served on the board of Lusk Real Estate.
The couple married in 2001 and have been together ever since. They became parents a year later with the birth of their first child, a son named Duke Kenneth. In 2004, Bateman and Fluent welcomed their youngest child, daughter Gianetta Fluent. While her children share her and her brother's famous genes, it appears neither of them wants to be in front of the camera. Their lack of interest in Hollywood likely stems from Bateman's admitted love-hate relationship with her own fame after finding success on "Family Ties." "We were at the level of fame where you just can't go anywhere," she told People in 2018. "I found it frustrating having no control over what people thought of you. I'm not saying I'm ungrateful for fame at all. I'm just saying it's a crazy emotional experience."
Tina Yothers and her husband, Robert Kaiser, married in 2002
Tina Yothers played the Keaton family's youngest daughter, Jennifer, throughout the series' seven-year run. However, when the show wrapped in 1989, Yothers appeared in a few television movies, including a role playing disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in "Spunk: The Tonya Harding Story" and a guest role in "Married...With Children." She also launched her music career while on the show, including her 1987 pop hit, "Baby, I'm Back in Love Again."
Her focus these days has been on her quiet at-home life with her longtime partner, Robert Kaiser. The couple married in 2002 and have since settled in Ontario, Calif., about 35 miles away from downtown Los Angeles. Yothers and her husband have managed to maintain a private life with their two children. Their first child, daughter Lillian "Lily" Grace, was born in October 2005, followed by their son, Robert "Jake" Kaiser. Yothers is also a bonus mom to Kaiser's two sons, who were born during his previous marriage.
Fans of the former sitcom star can see updates about her and her family on Instagram, including a post celebrating Lily's college graduation in May 2026. Yothers also took to Instagram to praise her husband on his 61st birthday in March 2026. "Happy Birthday To The Best Husband, Father, Brother, Son, Friend, & Papa!" she captioned the post of multiple photos of Kaiser. "We love you so much & cherish [every] moment with you! 61 never [looked] so good. XOXO."
Brian Bonsall married his wife, Courtney Bonsall, in 2017
When Brian Bonsall joined the "Family Ties" cast in 1986 as the youngest Keaton child, Andrew "Andy" Keaton, it was difficult for many '80s kids not to see him as their own little brother. His adorable blonde, shaggy haircut and piercing blue eyes stole many scenes and fans' hearts. However, in Bondall's real life, his heart belongs to his wife, Courtney. The couple married in 2017 and have one child together, a son named Oliver. Bonsall often shows off his wife and their family on social media. In October 2025, he shared a photo of them posing with their marriage license on Instagram to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary.
Bonsall and his wife have also been open about her health struggles, including a health scare that affected them in October 2024. At the time, the actor and musician created a GoFundMe account for Courtney with a goal of $60,000 after she suffered cardiac arrest at work. According to the GoFundMe post, Bonsall's wife also received CPR several times and had another cardiac arrest and a seizure while at the hospital. "I am terrified. We are all terrified. Our five-year-old son Oliver and I both need her to recover from this," he wrote on the page. "The whole family needs her. We have a long road ahead, and unfortunately, she does not have health insurance at this time. We never expected anything like this to happen, especially at this age." Fortunately, Courtney is in better health and has discussed her ongoing experience online.
Marc Price has never been married
Every great sitcom needs a sidekick, and Marc Price, aka Irwin "Skippy" Handelman on "Family Ties," was happy to oblige. The actor played the Keatons' hilarious neighbor who was hopelessly in love with Mallory Keaton. For five seasons, fans watched him awkwardly approach Mallory, only to get rejected by her every time! In real life, the stand-up comedian has never been married and doesn't have children. True fans of "Family Ties" may know about this behind-the-scenes story: Although Price is a single man, he once tried to make another child sitcom star his one and only.
In 2021, he admitted to Page Six that he attempted to pursue Lisa Bonet when they were both rising actors in the '80s. Price, the son of famed stand-up comedian Al Bernie, surprised Bonet with an impromptu visit to the set of the late-night show hosted by the late Johnny Carson. The privileged date even included him interviewing "The Cosby Show" star while sitting in Carson's famous chair. Price said the date impressed Bonet enough to go on a few more dates with him, but they ultimately decided to stay friends, and he shared his theory as to why. "I probably blew it," he guessed. "I was no Aquaman," the comedian concluded, comparing himself to Bonet's ex-husband, "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa.