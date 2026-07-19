The Real-Life Partners Of '80s Sitcom Family Ties' Biggest Stars

Eighties sitcom moms who are unrecognizable today include Meredith Baxter. Her real-life journey with love is a far cry from what her "Family Ties" character, Elyse Keaton, experienced. While Elyse and Steven's love and marriage were an unbreakable bond, Baxter kissed her fair share of men before ultimately finding the love of her life and her authenticity.

Her first marriage came in 1966 when she wed actor and costume designer Robert Lewis Bush. Bush's acting credits include roles in "Urban Cowboy," "Village of the Damned," and "Vampires" before he eventually transitioned into costume design in the 1990s. Baxter and Bush divorced in 1971, after five years of marriage and the birth of two children, Eva and Ted. After their divorce, Bush married Robin Michel Bush, and they remained together until he died in January 2025.

The former TV mom married fellow actor David Birney in 1974, with whom she shares children Kate, Mollie, and Peter. Birney's most notable credit came from his theatre, TV, and film work, including his 1972 series "Bridget Loves Bernie." Birney passed away in 2022. Baxter's third marriage came in 1995 to writer and "Beyond the Valley of the Dolls" actor Michael Blodgett. The couple divorced in 2000, and Blodgett died of a heart attack in 2007.

The fourth time proved to be the charm for Baxter. In 2013, she married her wife, Nancy Locke. Their marriage came four years after Baxter came out to former "Today Show" anchor Matt Lauer, where she declared, "I am a lesbian and it was a later-in-life recognition." Baxter and Locke connected over the phone after being set up by their mutual friend.