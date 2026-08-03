Child Stars From The '70s Who Still Live Lavish Lives Today

It's not often that the public gets to see what a child star is up to decades after their career began, but such has been the case with Kyle Richards. Richards became a child star in the '70s thanks to her work in "Little House on the Prairie" and "Halloween," and after a career hiatus throughout most of the '90s, she returned to the screen for small roles in various projects before becoming famous in adulthood as one of the stars of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Her presence in the cast gave fans a glimpse into her luxurious post-child stardom life, as well as an idea of how much Richards is really worth (these days it's an estimated $100 million, per Celebrity Net Worth).

As seen on the show, Richards (and her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky) has loads of assets. She owns multiple homes, notably a mansion in Encino and a cabin in Aspen, among others, and some stunning diamond rings. And although she doesn't own one herself, Richards often flies on private jets (and she's been known to host insanely lavish parties). Richards also has a collection of high-priced luxury bags, including several Birkins, each worth thousands. Unfortunately, Richards lost her bags and some family heirlooms when her home was burglarized in 2017, but she's been rebuilding since the break-in. "[L]et's just say I'm doing very well. I try to get four of everything for each of my daughters," Richards told Vogue.