Child Stars From The '70s Who Still Live Lavish Lives Today
Plenty of people dream of becoming rich and famous when they get older, but a select few manage that feat before they turn 18. Those unique celebrities are known as child stars, and they typically attain their fame either through acting or singing, sometimes both. With that usually comes an unprecedented amount of money for someone so young. Sadly, all too often, that money is gone by the time the child star is no longer a child, as are the opportunities that once afforded them their dream life.
But not all child stars face financial struggles as adults. Many of them continue working into adulthood, and some manage to make the money they earned as child stars last the rest of their lives. And those who have it spend it. Check out these child stars from the '70s who still live lavish lives today.
Brooke Shields loves to travel
Some of Brooke Shields' most recent credits include "All's Fair," "When Calls the Heart," and "You're Killing Me," but long before that, she was a child star in the '70s, starring in movies like "The Prince of Central Park," "Pretty Baby," and "Wanda Nevada" at a young age. After she started acting, she never really stopped, and now Shields lives a lavish life thanks to decades in the entertainment industry. With an estimated net worth of $40 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, Shields has plenty of disposable income, and she seems to spend it on a mix of long-term investments and smaller, albeit luxurious, items. Among her most expensive possessions are a $6 million home in the Hamptons and an $11 million home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Another big part of Shields' lavish life is travel. While the accommodations aren't always five-star — Shields told Travel + Leisure, "I'll go to a beach somewhere in The Bahamas that has no real infrastructure, that is much more primitive and quieter" — traveling as much as Shields does (whether for work or play) is an enormous privilege that requires wealth most people don't have. Among the destinations Shields has visited are the Arctic, Antarctica, India, Italy, France, Thailand, Scotland, and Canada, and after a lifetime of seeing the world, Shields doesn't want to stop. "I just want to keep traveling. I want to have a reason to keep traveling," she said.
Ron Howard quietly lives a lavish life
Some fans still know Ron Howard best from "The Andy Griffith Show." And while the former child star did rise to fame because of that '60s show, his career continued to flourish throughout the '70s and '80s thanks to his work on "Happy Days." Eventually, Howard grew into one of Hollywood's most successful directors and producers, earning two Oscars and favoring behind-the-camera work (even one of his most famous roles of this century was off-screen — he served as the narrator in all five seasons of "Arrested Development"). Dozens of awards and hundreds of screen credits later, Howard has an estimated net worth of $200 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, which is impressive even by Hollywood standards.
They say money talks but wealth whispers, and Howard isn't saying a thing. For someone who's spent the vast portion of his life in the public eye, Howard is a very private man. He doesn't talk much about his personal life, nor does he gloat about his riches. Howard used to own a 17,000-square-foot mansion in Connecticut. It sat on 32 acres and featured an indoor pool, home theater, and yoga studio, among other impressive amenities. He and his wife listed the home for over $27 million back in 2014, and it's unclear where they moved. Huge mansion or not, Howard is still living the life. In 2026, he was spotted aboard a superyacht in the Mediterranean while in France for the Cannes Film Festival.
Jodie Foster lives lavishly and generously
Few actors are as accomplished as Jodie Foster, especially those who started in childhood. Foster's work as an actor began in the late '60s, and she amassed more screen credits throughout the '70s than some actors manage to throughout their entire career. Now Foster is a two-time Oscar winner thanks to her roles in "The Accused" and "The Silence of the Lambs," and she's dipped her toes in directing and producing. All that work in Hollywood helped Foster build an estimated $100 million net worth, per Celebrity Net Worth, which she spends on herself and others.
Some of Foster's biggest purchases for herself have included property. In 2019, Foster sold her 7,500-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion for just under $15 million. Foster seemingly turned a profit on the sale because she originally purchased it for about $12 million. The following year, Foster sold another California home, a Calabasas property that she put up for $2.85 million. Foster has also owned property outside the United States, notably an apartment in Paris. As noted, Foster doesn't keep all her money to herself. In 2025, Foster was honored for her philanthropy with the Radcliffe Medal, including for a 2007 donation to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit that supports LGBTQ+ youth, which was the largest amount the organization had ever received.
Kyle Richards has multiple homes and multiple Birkins
It's not often that the public gets to see what a child star is up to decades after their career began, but such has been the case with Kyle Richards. Richards became a child star in the '70s thanks to her work in "Little House on the Prairie" and "Halloween," and after a career hiatus throughout most of the '90s, she returned to the screen for small roles in various projects before becoming famous in adulthood as one of the stars of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Her presence in the cast gave fans a glimpse into her luxurious post-child stardom life, as well as an idea of how much Richards is really worth (these days it's an estimated $100 million, per Celebrity Net Worth).
As seen on the show, Richards (and her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky) has loads of assets. She owns multiple homes, notably a mansion in Encino and a cabin in Aspen, among others, and some stunning diamond rings. And although she doesn't own one herself, Richards often flies on private jets (and she's been known to host insanely lavish parties). Richards also has a collection of high-priced luxury bags, including several Birkins, each worth thousands. Unfortunately, Richards lost her bags and some family heirlooms when her home was burglarized in 2017, but she's been rebuilding since the break-in. "[L]et's just say I'm doing very well. I try to get four of everything for each of my daughters," Richards told Vogue.
Janet Jackson is a very fashionable lady
The stunning Janet Jackson has had quite the career. After rising to childhood fame in the '70s alongside her brothers and through roles on projects like "A New Kind of Family" and "Good Times," Jackson went on to win five Grammys (amid a whopping 26 nominations) and nab an Oscar nomination for best music, original song. She's sold millions of albums and toured across the globe, all of which has lent itself to her estimated net worth of $180 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.
And how does she spend that money? For one, she travels, sometimes by private plane, to destinations like Italy, Japan, and England, and she spent quite a bit of time in Dubai when she was married to billionaire Wissam Al Mana. Jackson has also owned several high-priced homes throughout her life, including a Manhattan condo with stunning views of Central Park, a beachfront property in Malibu, and two separate places in London, among others. Jackson is also known for her expensive wardrobe. The singer is a fan of Thom Browne and Tom Ford, among other designers, and she has custom looks made for her onstage performances. "She's involved in every little aspect of everything. With the clothes, it's the same," Jackson's stylist Robért Behar told E! News of working with the star. "Whether it's her tour or show she knows exactly what she wants, which makes a big difference and makes things a lot easier for me. She's also so precise and has an incredible eye for fashion," he said.
Donny Osmond spends his money on his family
Donny Osmond has been famous since he was a child, too. Part of the legendary Osmond Brothers band and half of the equally legendary musical duo Donny and Marie, Osmond has been making people move since the '60s. He became ultra-famous in the '70s, and his career has endured. Osmond's work has led him to an estimated $8 million net worth, per Celebrity Net Worth, part of which is invested in real estate. Osmond and his family live in a $2 million estate in Provo, Utah, with enough room for Osmond's children and grandchildren to swim, make music, and enjoy views of the mountains.
Osmond also loves to travel. He's back and forth between Utah and other states quite frequently for work, but he goes on vacation from time to time, too. The singer makes sure his family gets to enjoy the fruits of his labor, as well. "[A]s an early Christmas present, we flew the whole family (my five sons and grandchildren) over to Hawaii. I rented cars for everyone, so we could all do our own thing," Osmond said in a 2017 interview with The Telegraph.
Valerie Bertinelli lives luxuriously at home and abroad
Valerie Bertinelli first caught fame in the '70s as a child actor on "One Day at a Time." During the series' run, Bertinelli also appeared in a handful of movies, and she was known for her relationship with Van Halen rock star Eddie Van Halen. These days, Bertinelli still acts some, with projects like "Hot in Cleveland" and "Love, Again" among her most notable recent credits, but her biggest projects have been as a celebrity chef and the host of shows like "Valerie's Home Cooking" and "Kids Baking Championship." All that cooking (and acting) led to a lot of bread, and now Bertinelli lives a lavish life thanks to her estimated $20 million net worth, per Celebrity Net Worth.
Bertinelli's luxurious life starts at home. She's called multiple million-dollar properties home throughout her life, including a gorgeous place in Los Angeles replete with a library and an infinity pool. The stunner also featured an outdoor pizza oven and some grapes on the vine for the chef to cook and make her own wine. Bertinelli also loves to travel, and while she's fine staying somewhere a little rougher, she likes to splurge on good accommodations, too. "Do I love the prettier hotels more? Sure. I mean, I like to indulge in those as well, but I love traveling [and] I love new experiences. I also love going back and finding new experiences in places I've been to before," Bertinelli told Travel + Leisure.
Barry Williams loves to travel
Tragically, it's not uncommon for a child star to struggle financially as an adult. But with proper management and planning, a child star can live a great life thanks to their early success. Just ask Barry Williams, whose work on "The Brady Bunch" seems to have served him well for decades now. Williams has worked fairly steadily since "The Brady Bunch" ended, but he's also taken multiple years-long hiatuses, and he seems to be doing just fine financially. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Williams has an estimated net worth of $6 million. Though that figure isn't as high as some of his contemporaries' net worths, it's nothing to scoff at, either.
Williams has a few different signals of wealth. For starters, he used to own property on the California coast. In 2019, Williams sold his Malibu beach house for $5.82 million, which is more than most people will make in their entire lifetime. When Williams sold the home, he wasn't even living there full time — he had already moved to Branson, Missouri, to live in the Ozarks. Williams doesn't spend all his time in the Midwest, though. The former child star loves to travel. "I have been fortunate to travel most of the world and have crisscrossed the United States multiple times. When I want to get away, enjoy, relax, chill and be happy, [I go to] Maui, Hawaii, buy a mai tai, and hit the beach. Hawaii offers a diverse number of activities to enjoy and one of them is just taking it easy," Williams said to Jae-Ha Kim of his travels.
Chaz Bono had a fabulous wedding
Chaz Bono has always been surrounded by luxury. Chaz, the child of Sonny Bono and Cher, became famous as a child simply by having parents who were two of the most famous entertainers of the '70s. Chaz also appeared on his parents' shows, both "The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour" and "The Sonny and Cher Show," which later led to some acting work. Thanks to that acting work, and likely some help from his mother (Sonny tragically died in the late '90s) — Chaz's estimated net worth is about $800,000 while Cher's is $360 million, per Celebrity Net Worth — Chaz lives a very luxurious life.
Among the luxuries that make up Chaz's life is a California mansion that reportedly cost $2.5 million. Chaz lives in the home with his wife, Shara Blue Mathes, whom he married in 2026. And the wedding seemed to be a lavish affair. The couple tied the knot at The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel, and the bride wore a beautiful white lace gown before changing into a second dress later on. The two honeymooned in Hawaii, capping their fancy nuptials with a tropical trip. The couple seemed to be focused on each other on their big day, though, not the cost. "She makes me feel complete knowing she will always be there beside me as partner, my best friend, and the love of my life. No matter what life brings us, we will always be safer and stronger together," Chaz told People.
Helen Hunt spends money on what makes her happy
Before winning an Oscar for her work in "As Good as it Gets," Helen Hunt was a child star in the '70s. Some of her most notable projects from the era include "The Swiss Family Robinson" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," but she was in a handful of other movies and television series, too. Hunt has worked steadily ever since, including in the series "Mad About You," and now she's worth an estimated $75 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. All that money has afforded Hunt quite the lavish lifestyle. For example, in the early '00s, Hunt purchased a Los Angeles home for around $4.6 million, and in 2025, she listed that same home for just under $15 million. And prior to listing that place, Hunt bought another million-dollar property in nearby Brentwood.
Hunt also loves to travel. To cap off 2025, she traveled to Europe. "A quick trip to Barcelona. Had to visit this example of Art and the Divine amplifying each other," she captioned a photo of herself on Instagram — and earlier that year, she treated herself to a trip to the Grand Canyon. Hunt also appears to spend money on her hobbies. The actor can often be found at baseball stadiums across the country or at a live concert. She also appreciates visual art and will travel to destinations such as Paris or New York City to view some work.