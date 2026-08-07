Harry & Meghan Reportedly Love Their 'Low-Key' Portugal Getaways For One Major Reason
Depending on which rumors you believe, the much-anticipated July 2026 meeting between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, their children, and King Charles III was either a total success or a tense, chilly affair. (One hint the reunion went better than expected is that Charles reportedly offered Harry the use of Buckingham Palace for future U.K. visits.) Before heading to the United Kingdom, the Sussexes spent time in Portugal, where they are said to have a vacation home. Meghan shared some candid photos of their trip on Instagram, captioning it merely "Summer Holiday." It's clear from the images that they love the location, especially because their children love it, too.
As sixth and seventh in line to the British throne (for now, at least), Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet may not fully realize that they're royalty. As they grow and get a better sense of their heritage, they'll have opportunities to join their parents on charitable missions, study abroad, or just take off and explore regions of particular interest. For now, though, their parents prefer to keep their family trips quiet and relaxed, and Portugal is their preferred way to do it. "They love Portugal because Archie and Lilibet can simply be kids," an insider explained to People. "It's always very low-key with beach days, playing and spending time together as a family."
The duchess's photos bear this out: The Instagram carousel included a photo of Meghan taking a seaside stroll with her daughter (seen above), as well as a pic of the whole family playing in the surf. "That kind of normal family time is important to Harry and Meghan," the source told People.
Harry and Meghan's Portugal retreat serves many purposes
Looking back at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding shows how much their lives have transformed — and why they now cherish their quiet getaways to Portugal. What began as a hopeful sign of a more modern monarchy quickly deteriorated into scrutiny and shaming that continues to plague the Sussexes. Their charitable work, Netflix ventures, and Meghan's luxury lifestyle brand have all been flamed by critics, and the tabloids keep pushing the narrative that the duchess is overbearing and the prince is miserable. "We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times," Harry quipped at the 2024 New York Times DealBook Summit (per People).
Adding to the couple's stress is the realization that the palace closely watches their moves to make sure they don't reflect badly on Harry's dad, King Charles. Even a seemingly innocent photo may be suspect: Harry and Meghan reportedly upset the royal family by posting a pic of Harry, Archie, and Lilibet near the late Princess Diana's burial grounds in Althorp during their U.K. stop. Although the picture wasn't of the gravesite itself, the king supposedly disapproved of his son and daughter-in-law sharing any portion of this highly personal moment.
With all that going on, it's easy to see why the Sussexes choose to make Portugal their vacation destination. The country's laid-back nature, along with the privacy of their property, makes it an ideal place to enjoy family time without paparazzi or judgment, and for their children to play without any photographers around. Not even the language barrier should be an issue for the royals; Portugal ranks high among the most English-proficient European countries. In years to come, even Archie and Lilibet may be declaring, "Gosto muito de Portugal!"