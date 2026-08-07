Harry & Meghan Reportedly Love Their 'Low-Key' Portugal Getaways For One Major Reason

Depending on which rumors you believe, the much-anticipated July 2026 meeting between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, their children, and King Charles III was either a total success or a tense, chilly affair. (One hint the reunion went better than expected is that Charles reportedly offered Harry the use of Buckingham Palace for future U.K. visits.) Before heading to the United Kingdom, the Sussexes spent time in Portugal, where they are said to have a vacation home. Meghan shared some candid photos of their trip on Instagram, captioning it merely "Summer Holiday." It's clear from the images that they love the location, especially because their children love it, too.

As sixth and seventh in line to the British throne (for now, at least), Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet may not fully realize that they're royalty. As they grow and get a better sense of their heritage, they'll have opportunities to join their parents on charitable missions, study abroad, or just take off and explore regions of particular interest. For now, though, their parents prefer to keep their family trips quiet and relaxed, and Portugal is their preferred way to do it. "They love Portugal because Archie and Lilibet can simply be kids," an insider explained to People. "It's always very low-key with beach days, playing and spending time together as a family."

The duchess's photos bear this out: The Instagram carousel included a photo of Meghan taking a seaside stroll with her daughter (seen above), as well as a pic of the whole family playing in the surf. "That kind of normal family time is important to Harry and Meghan," the source told People.