Sally Field's 2019 Arrest Led Her To Find An Adorable Life-Changing Friend

Sally Field is one star from the 1960s who is still working today, though it sounds like there are times when she just wants to be at home and share her life with a special someone. In this case, that special someone took the form of a cavapoo (which is a mix between a cavalier King Charles spaniel and a miniature or toy poodle) named Dash, who ended up changing her life and even influencing her career.

Field got Dash not long after she was arrested alongside Jane Fonda in Washington, D.C., in December 2019 — one of those celebrity arrests that you may have forgotten. Fonda was leading weekly climate change rallies at the U.S. Capitol at the time. Field joined her at one of the events, and she and 25 others were arrested for "crowding and obstructing or incommoding," according to CBS News. It was the end of a busy and seemingly very tiring year for Field. She had traveled to London to star in the play "All My Sons," then worked in a different country on a mini-series that she thought was awful, and finally got arrested in D.C. It was a lot. As Field put it in a conversation with Noah Wyle for Variety's "Actors on Actors," "I just wanted to go home [at the time]."

That was the mindset that led to her finding Dash. "I was lonely, and it was cold, and I was in D.C., and I just started looking at puppies," she said on "Today" in May 2026. She reached out to a breeder she'd found online just out of curiosity, and it turned out that one of the puppies, a black one, was still available. Field went for it, and it sounds like her life hasn't been the same since.