Gorgeous Throwback Photos Of Sam Elliott's Wife Katharine Ross From The '60s
These days, Katharine Ross is mainly brought up alongside her husband, Sam Elliott. Go back a few decades, however, and you'll notice the till ran the other way. As of July 2026, Ross and Elliott's 42-year marriage is one of Hollywood's most admired, and the story of how they met and fell in love is brought up frequently. Yet retold often enough, their love story stands the risk of obscuring the fact that Ross had a busy decade of her own before Elliott came along to share a movie set with her for 1969's "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid."
Ross spent the decade's early years with the famous Actor's Workshop in San Francisco, before a local casting call landed her two scenes opposite Edmond O'Brien on 1962's "Sam Benedict." Guest spots followed that role, but there were lean stretches too. "My memory of reading Variety from that time is standing in the unemployment line," she recalled in a February 2015 interview with Variety. Then came the role of a lifetime — Elaine Robinson, a college student wedged between Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft's characters in the 1967 film "The Graduate." That movie earned her an Oscar nomination and the Golden Globes' New Star of the Year award. As for "Butch Cassidy" and "Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here," the other 1969 Western she starred in, the two films jointly earned her the BAFTA for Best Actress.
Alongside her ambitious drive, trendy fashion choices, and talented acting chops, Ross' face ensured that she would be an unforgettable figure of the era. Browsing old photographs of the actor, it seemed like she always looked stunning, whether she was on a magazine cover, attending an event, or sitting down for a photoshoot. These wonderful throwback pics showcase how Ross looked in the '60s before she ever met Elliott.
A gingham, a bouffant, and a face that belonged on the cover of showbiz magazines
The idea with this picture was clearly to capture the "girl next door" vibe, but Katharine Ross is gorgeous enough to make even a pastoral setting glamorous. She sits chest-deep in tall grass on a sunny day, touching a sprig of pale wildflowers and looking at the camera with a half-smile. While her plaid dress is traditional, her smokey eye feels modern and hip. This photo was taken in the early '60s, right around the time Ross was beginning her journey toward stardom. Looking at the actor and her poise, one would be forgiven for thinking she'd already been at it for decades.
You don't have to worry about the background when you've got Katharine Ross in the frame
Even if you replace the wildflowers and dress with a monochromatic setting and modern 'fit, Katharine Ross looks amazing. In this photo from the mid-'60s, the actor's hair is cropped and tousled, and her makeup barely registers, yet she looks like a runway model in her casual black crewneck and white slim-cut jeans. However nondescript, the setting suits her, too. Ross grew up riding horses in Northern California long before making it to the Hollywood scene, so if she looks like she belongs in boots, it's because she does.
A checkered jacket and a smile that looks genuine
Photographer Earl Leaf was responsible for publicity and behind-the-scenes pictures for "The Graduate," and he captured many iconic photos of Katharine Ross, including this one at a Los Angeles event. What's so fascinating about this photo is her expression, caught off-guard and mid-thought, with a delicate smile on her face. It almost brings to mind her changing, inscrutable expression in the closing shot of "The Graduate."
Long hair, a bare face, and a gaze that was made for movies
This close-up of Katharine Ross from 1968 is possibly the best proof for why she represented the '60s so well. Her flowing hair falls well past her shoulders, parted loosely to frame her face. Her brows are heavy and untouched, and she wears minimal makeup. She has a Mona Lisa smile as she meets the lens without visible effort, yet hers is a face you just can't look away from, with a piercing gaze that was made for the cameras.
A Vogue sitting with Bert Stern and the best team in the business
In this photo from the cover of Vogue in 1968, Katharine Ross sits for photographer Bert Stern in a white B.H. Wragge dress, with her hair pulled into a high sweep by stylist Kenneth Battelle. Both of these names carry some weight. Stern shot Marilyn Monroe's final session in June 1962, while Kenneth Battelle, widely called the first celebrity hairdresser, did Monroe's hair for that shoot. Six years later, both turned their attention to Ross, who, for her part, is looking straight down the barrel and giving the picture a beauty that makes the dress and hairstyle look like afterthoughts.
Katharine Ross in a lace blouse is a study in effortless glamour
Daily Express photographer Harry Dempster took this picture of Katharine Ross in Britain on August 6, 1968. She wears a white crochet-lace blouse with ruffled cuffs, her hair seemingly shorter, one arm folded behind her head as she looks past the camera at nothing in particular. This is a newspaper portrait rather than a fashion sitting, and that's precisely its appeal. What we have here is a photographer capturing a face that requires no help to look like a movie star.
Heavy lashes and a stare that can power through any close-up shot
This snap might just be the most cinematic image on this list, depicting Katharine Ross as she looks up and slightly to the side. Her hair is long, loose, and slightly wind-wrecked; her lashes are enormous, and the styling matches the intensity of her expression. It's always fun to go through throwback pics of Sam Elliott and Ross from the '80s, but her '60s photos are in a league of their own, and it's not even a close contest.
Katharine Ross had a profile that could have been carved rather than photographed
In this photo, taken in the late '60s, Katharine Ross stands in soft daylight in a work shirt, collar open, her hair wavy and pinned into a small knot at the crown. This is the profile of a movie star, with a clean jawline, strong nose, and the kind of beauty that never depended on any one hairstyle or fashion trend. That was always the thing about Ross. She arrived on the scene, took an Oscar nomination, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA in under four years and left behind a run of classic pictures. Sam Elliott has had some iconic roles, but being Ross' husband may be his best part.