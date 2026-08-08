Gorgeous Throwback Photos Of Sam Elliott's Wife Katharine Ross From The '60s

These days, Katharine Ross is mainly brought up alongside her husband, Sam Elliott. Go back a few decades, however, and you'll notice the till ran the other way. As of July 2026, Ross and Elliott's 42-year marriage is one of Hollywood's most admired, and the story of how they met and fell in love is brought up frequently. Yet retold often enough, their love story stands the risk of obscuring the fact that Ross had a busy decade of her own before Elliott came along to share a movie set with her for 1969's "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid."

Ross spent the decade's early years with the famous Actor's Workshop in San Francisco, before a local casting call landed her two scenes opposite Edmond O'Brien on 1962's "Sam Benedict." Guest spots followed that role, but there were lean stretches too. "My memory of reading Variety from that time is standing in the unemployment line," she recalled in a February 2015 interview with Variety. Then came the role of a lifetime — Elaine Robinson, a college student wedged between Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft's characters in the 1967 film "The Graduate." That movie earned her an Oscar nomination and the Golden Globes' New Star of the Year award. As for "Butch Cassidy" and "Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here," the other 1969 Western she starred in, the two films jointly earned her the BAFTA for Best Actress.

Alongside her ambitious drive, trendy fashion choices, and talented acting chops, Ross' face ensured that she would be an unforgettable figure of the era. Browsing old photographs of the actor, it seemed like she always looked stunning, whether she was on a magazine cover, attending an event, or sitting down for a photoshoot. These wonderful throwback pics showcase how Ross looked in the '60s before she ever met Elliott.