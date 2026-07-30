Sam Elliott's Most Iconic Roles, Ranked By Reviews (& The One He Loved The Most)

Not all movies can be winners! At least not in the eyes of critics. The 1989 action film "Road House," which Sam Elliott starred in alongside Patrick Swayze and Kelly Lynch, didn't fare so well among reviewers. The modern Western, which follows a bouncer in his conflict with the town crime lord, only garnered 44% favorable reviews, per Rotten Tomatoes, which is few enough to deter plenty of audiences. But while critics found the movie cheesy and predictable, audiences were mostly happy with it. The audience score is at a much higher 67%, and the love for the film translated to a 2006 sequel and a 2024 remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal (the latter of which fared better with critics but worse with audiences).

Elliott's got far too many projects in his filmography to reminisce on each of them, and he doesn't appear to talk publicly about "Road House" much. However, there is someone else who's recently talked about his performance in the film — Patrick's widow, Lisa Niemi Swayze. In a 2024 interview with People, Lisa said that she watches Patrick's movies every once in a while if they're on TV. One that made an impact on her was "Road House." "[A] few years ago, I watched 'Road House,' and I was like, 'Wait a second. This is really great. This is so campy' ... When Sam [Elliott] says, 'Mijo, you're really f***ed up,' I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, you really are,'" she said of the film.