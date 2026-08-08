How Brittany Mahomes' Life Has Changed Since Patrick Made It Big
Brittany Mahomes wasn't always this famous, but when her husband, Patrick Mahomes, landed a spot on the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, their lives changed forever. The Mahomes' romance bloomed long before anyone initially thought — Patrick and Brittany both went to Whitehouse High School in East Texas, which is where they met and fell in love. Both had a love of sports that would eventually lead them in different directions, but they found their way back. Brittany's life has changed irrevocably since her hubby made it big, but their romance started in a pretty ordinary way, with Patrick being constantly benched by Brittany because she didn't see him as anything more than the boy who was in the grade below her and was kind enough to be at her side every day as she walked to class.
"I was kind of the best friend, in the friend zone forever," Patrick admitted in the 2023 "Quarterback" Netflix docuseries, per The Times of India. The star athlete's attempts to become more than friends with the girl he adored failed multiple times. In fact, it wasn't until Patrick gave Brittany a rose in front of everyone in the school's cafeteria, on Valentine's Day, and the crowd chanted for them to kiss that he finally broke out of the friendzone. Brittany, for her part, acknowledged that she knew she was friend-zoning poor Patrick during a GQ Q&A session in 2023. "He was obsessed with me," she quipped. "Maybe he was in the friend zone for a very long time, but it's okay." And indeed, everything has been more than just okay since she and her husband shot to fame.
Brittany Mahomes had to learn how to deal with fame and public criticism alike
When Patrick Mahomes became a famous football player, Brittany Mahomes was dragged into the glaring spotlight with him, and it hasn't always been a pleasant experience. The mother of three has had to deal with plenty of criticism. Unflattering headlines made the rounds after Brittany seemed to show support for President Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 elections, when she liked fans' comments expressing their approval for the divisive politician. The former professional soccer player also been accused of being rude based on video footage that has little context.
Then, of course, there was the 2022 champagne saga, where Brittany sprayed fans below her box suite at a Chiefs game with an open bottle of champagne. This did not go down well on the internet, and her detractors came out in their droves. "Social media used to get to me a lot," Brittany told the "WHOOP Podcast" in 2024, explaining that learning how to deal with all the online criticism has been a learning curve. She credited Patrick for helping her to navigate it all, noting, "He's very good at managing those things and blocking people out. He always told me [to] stop caring about what people think, especially the people who don't even know you."
Brittany similarly confessed to Yahoo! Entertainment in 2026 that adjusting to life in the spotlight was daunting. "I've had a lot of lessons, hard lessons, to learn," she said. Again, Patrick encourages her to stay focused on what really matters, instead of the noise from the outside world. "[I'm] keeping my eyes and my mind and my focus on my family and the things that mean the most," Brittany concluded simply.
Brittany Mahomes became a mom of three
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes tied the knot in March 2022, but the longtime couple became parents before that to their first child, Sterling. In fact, she had just turned one when they got married in Hawaii and was even a flower girl at the wedding. While Patrick's fame has changed Brittany's life in myriad ways, the soccer star's three kids have arguably altered it even more meaningfully. As the Kansas City Current co-owner shared with Yahoo! Entertainment, "Being a mom changed so many things in my life and changed how I looked at so many things. It really reshaped and redefined a lot of things in my life."
Her children are Brittany's main drivers in life and remind her every day that she needs to set a good example — and she's trying her best to do just that, showing them that achieving your dreams is possible if you work hard. One of the crucial life lessons that the Kansas City Current co-owner tries to impart is: "You need to dream big and understand that you have to work hard and do the hard things to do the fun things." Learning how to navigate being a mom of three was a learning curve too.
As Brittany told the "WHOOP Podcast" in 2025, getting the rest she needed was much more challenging with each pregnancy because she was no longer just taking care of herself but also her other kids. Fortunately, the former soccer star has learned how to let them be part of her busy life, noting that she still prioritizes her health, but it just looks a little different. "I bring them to the gym with me all the time and in Kansas City they come work out with me," she proudly noted.
Brittany Mahomes became friends with Taylor Swift
Brittany Mahomes has undergone a stunning transformation since she got married to Patrick Mahomes and entered the public eye proper, and evidently so has her circle of friends. Unless you've been living under a rock for the last few years, you'll be well aware that the former professional soccer player is besties with none other than Taylor Swift. The two WAGs met after the "Opalite" songstress attended a Chiefs game in September 2023 to support her then-boyfriend Travis Kelce. They reportedly hit it off at the afterparty, and the rest is history.
Brittany and Swift were soon sharing heartfelt hugs in public and were even spotted holding hands during a 2023 New York outing with Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne. Talk about a star-studded group. The mom of three attended Swift and Kelce's much-talked-about wedding in July 2026, with Brittany Mahomes proving she owns some ridiculously expensive things when she sported a 75-carat diamond necklace. The sparkler is worth $96,090. She also wore crystal drop earrings. We might not have been present on the day, but we bet Brittany was one of the, er, more sparkly guests.
Brittany Mahomes became involved with charity work
Brittany Mahomes might be living a lavish life, but she's giving back to her community too. She and Patrick Mahomes have worked hard to make their charity, 15 and the Mahomies, a success. The organization specifically focuses on children and providing them with all they need to thrive, using sports as a tool. The celebrity couple has been working through their charity to offer the same support they had as kids to other children who are not as fortunate. In 2023, they partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of America to do just that, with the organization doling out $1.65 million for the cause. "This meaningful partnership will expand opportunities for kids everywhere, and the places that have positively impacted Patrick and me," Brittany enthused at the time, per The Times of India.
In 2025, the Mahomes hosted a Kansas City gala to raise much-needed funds, raking in an impressive $1.5 million, which they distributed across 20 worthy charitable organizations. In 2026, Brittany was spotted at her husband's side as they attended a charity event for the Mahomies foundation in Las Vegas. She took to Instagram in the aftermath to express her gratitude to all of their generous donors. "Thank you to everyone who continues to support @15andmahomies ! We are so blessed to be surrounded by such incredible people who are committed to making a difference in this world with us. Best night celebrating with those who help us make it happen," she penned alongside a snap of herself and Patrick.