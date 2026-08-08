How Brittany Mahomes' Life Has Changed Since Patrick Made It Big

Brittany Mahomes wasn't always this famous, but when her husband, Patrick Mahomes, landed a spot on the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, their lives changed forever. The Mahomes' romance bloomed long before anyone initially thought — Patrick and Brittany both went to Whitehouse High School in East Texas, which is where they met and fell in love. Both had a love of sports that would eventually lead them in different directions, but they found their way back. Brittany's life has changed irrevocably since her hubby made it big, but their romance started in a pretty ordinary way, with Patrick being constantly benched by Brittany because she didn't see him as anything more than the boy who was in the grade below her and was kind enough to be at her side every day as she walked to class.

"I was kind of the best friend, in the friend zone forever," Patrick admitted in the 2023 "Quarterback" Netflix docuseries, per The Times of India. The star athlete's attempts to become more than friends with the girl he adored failed multiple times. In fact, it wasn't until Patrick gave Brittany a rose in front of everyone in the school's cafeteria, on Valentine's Day, and the crowd chanted for them to kiss that he finally broke out of the friendzone. Brittany, for her part, acknowledged that she knew she was friend-zoning poor Patrick during a GQ Q&A session in 2023. "He was obsessed with me," she quipped. "Maybe he was in the friend zone for a very long time, but it's okay." And indeed, everything has been more than just okay since she and her husband shot to fame.