John Cusack's Relationship History Is Packed With A-Listers: The Gorgeous Women He's Dated

If there is one thing that has remained constant throughout John Cusack's 40-plus-year career as a Hollywood star, it's his insistence on privacy. So fiercely has he been about keeping even the barest details of his personal life under wraps — especially those regarding his relationships with women — that, to date, it is hard to ascertain who he has truly been romantically involved with.

Whether they like it or not, celebrities' private affairs have become an inevitably huge part of the deal that keeps them relevant to the public. However, Cusack's stance on protecting his privacy has been as unapologetic as his views on marriage, which he famously summarized in a seven-word statement to Elle: "Society doesn't tell me what to do."

So though his relationship history is packed with A-listers, Cusack has rarely offered any comment on it or on any of the people involved, leaving fans to piece the story together on their own. Here's a list of the women John Cusack has dated (or is rumored to have dated).