Actors Who Haven't Ever Been Married And Why
Hollywood is a mixed bag of matrimonial experiences: short-lived celebrity marriages that lasted mere hours, star couples that are aging gracefully after years together, and A-listers who broke up only to later tie the knot. In the midst of these often cinematic, sometimes messy love stories, some names have chosen to sit out of the marriage conversation entirely.
From senior acting legends to younger global sweethearts, many famous faces have spent their lives reveling in the joys of singlehood. Some even took it up a notch by divesting themselves of the responsibility of children altogether. Others started families with their partners or on their own through adoption.
As the world looks to celebrities for inspiration, these screen icons are proof that there is no single blueprint for fulfillment and that the route to happiness in life doesn't always have to go through the checkpoint of marriage. Here are some actors who never married and what they have said about it.
Al Pacino
Considering the frequency with which his love life appears in the news, the fact that acting legend Al Pacino has never married often comes as a shock to many. His explanation, as he wrote in his memoir "Sonny Boy," was fairly straightforward: "I guess I didn't see how it would help anything" (via People). His celebrated life has spanned many relationships, with some even leading to fatherhood for the "Scarface" star, but marriage is one milestone he has been wary of crossing.
By Pacino's own admission, he came close to tying the knot during his time with actor Kathleen Quinlan in the early '80s. However, things concluded as they always had for Pacino. "I just wanted to avoid what I thought, at the time, was the inevitable: an entrance to the pain train," he wrote.
Pacino is reportedly also regretful about another failed romance from his storied youth — the legendary one he shared with his co-star Diane Keaton. Much to the sorrow of fans, this lore came to light only after Keaton's death in 2025, upon which Daily Mail quoted a friend of Pacino's as saying: "I know he will forever regret he didn't make his move when he had the chance."
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron has always been refreshingly candid about her romantic experiences, talking about everything from same-sex encounters to linkups with younger men. Naturally, she hasn't kept her views on marriage hidden, especially since the question of singlehood forever dangles over her head, given her enduring status as one of the celebrity moms who chose to have kids without a partner. The "Monster" star has long maintained her disinterest in the institution of marriage, happy with raising two adopted daughters on her own.
"Marriage is a long-term commitment, and I think I want long-term commitment. I just don't need to get married," she said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. Though her parents' relationship was notoriously turbulent — and culminated in her mom shooting her dad dead when Theron was just a teen — the actor has dismissed it as the reason behind her aversion to marriage. As she said on the podcast, her decisions stemmed from her own disposition. "I think a lot of that also has to do with the fact that I have a tremendous fear of not being able to get out of something."
Leonardo DiCaprio
Few celebrities' love lives are dissected with as much microscopic scrutiny as Leonardo DiCaprio's. From the ever-rolling roster of his companions to the sometimes questionable age gaps that separate them from him, there always seems to be a lot to discuss about his personal affairs. And yet, one subject perennially eludes clarity: Will DiCaprio ever marry? In the continued absence of wedding bells, DiCaprio's status as one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors has persisted for years.
While the notoriously private star has refrained from making any absolute statements on the burning matter of his bachelorhood, he has previously hinted at his belief in the role of fate to align the stars. "That time will come when that time comes," he once told Parade in 2016. "The truth is, you can't predict marriage. You can't plan it. It's just going to happen when it happens." Recently, though, DiCaprio has apparently become more decisive in his approach, with a source telling Page Six that he "doesn't see himself ever getting married" and "doesn't envision himself as a husband."
Winona Ryder
Winona Ryder has had some famous exes in the past, perhaps the most notable of them being Johnny Depp. Their relationship, iconic as it was in the '90s, didn't translate into marriage — although Ryder and Depp did enjoy an over two-year engagement period. "I was very depressed after breaking off my engagement with Johnny," she told Cinema.com years later. "I was embarrassingly dramatic at the time, but you have to remember I was only 19 years old."
Even though she matured and gained more romantic experiences after Depp, marriage was one frontier she refrained from claiming — thanks, in no small part, to her parents. "When your parents are madly in love for 45 years, your standards are really high," she told The Edit (via ET Online). A self-professed romantic, the "Beetlejuice" star also expressed apprehension over the possible end of a marriage, saying that she would much rather remain single than go through the upheaval of divorce. That said, long-term love hasn't eluded the actress; Ryder has been in a relationship with designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011.
Jamie Foxx
Parenthood has been a significant part of Jamie Foxx's life. Marriage, not so much. The "Django Unchained" star is the father of two young women, Corrine Foxx and Annalise Bishop, from his past relationships with ex-partners Connie Kline and Kristin Grannis, respectively. As of this writing in 2026, he is gearing up to welcome a third child with current girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp. Foxx's decision to start multiple families without saying "I do" isn't without reason.
The actor has spoken about the redundancy of marriage in his life and how his marital status — or the lack thereof — doesn't get in the way of him showing up for his children. "The pressure of being married, I don't think we can have a conversation about it. I just keep moving," the devoted dad told E! News, adding that traditional family setups can often end up producing troubled children.
An early heartbreak also signaled to Foxx the high cost that came with a matrimonial relationship, turning him off the idea completely. He told Men's Health: "I just never thought marriage was for me ... Weirdly, though, if I'm in a relationship that I really dig ... I'm good."
Keanu Reeves
Whenever the subject of his dating history is raised, the more tragic details of Keanu Reeves' life seem to take center stage. In what remains one of the most highly publicized details from his early years of fame, Reeves was faced with the death of his partner Jennifer Syme in 2001, less than two years after the pair endured the birth of a stillborn daughter in 1999. Grief seemed to shadow the "Matrix" star's life for years after, and although he refrained from speaking too extensively on his losses publicly, he did express some hopes for his romantic future.
"I want to get married. I want to have kids. That's at the top of the mountain. I've got to climb the mountain first. I'll do it. Just give me some time," he told Parade, reflecting on how life might have been with his late partner and child around (via CBS News). In the years that followed, Reeves was linked to several women but eventually found stability with visual artist Alexandra Grant, whom he has reportedly been with since 2019. The couple was caught in a storm of marriage rumors, which Grant came forward to dispel.
Edie Falco
The only marriage Edie Falco has had in her life was to James Gandolfini on "The Sopranos." Her award-winning role as mob boss Tony Soprano's wife, Carmela, on the iconic crime series spawned what she told The Guardian was her "longest intimate relationship" with anyone ever. That screen marriage lasted eight years until the show ended in 2007, bringing the curtain down on Falco's stint as a (make-believe) wife.
The Emmy awardee would presumably not have lamented the loss of that title, considering marriage was never a goal for her. Having grown up "feral" in a home with two passionate parents who shared an on-again, off-again marriage that also saw the comings and goings of other partners, Falco was understandably not too interested in spending her life with anyone. At the very least, her stance saves her from our list of shortest celebrity marriages.
"There was very little about my upbringing that was conventional," she said, talking about the chaos that surrounded her and shaped her sensibilities. "But I've been in therapy since time began, so I can look on my childhood now with such love."
John Cusack
From being one of the most politically vocal actors to simultaneously ranking among the industry's most fiercely private stars, John Cusack has always been a bit of a Hollywood renegade. He hasn't been one to live by convention even outside the purview of his celebrity. His lifelong unmarried status is a partial indicator of that. "Society doesn't tell me what to do," he once famously proclaimed when queried by Elle on the subject of his bachelorhood.
While the innermost details of it are largely obscure, Cusack has enjoyed a happening and star-studded love life since his time as a screen icon. Names like Uma Thurman and Ione Skye dot the long list of people Cusack has dated — or, at least, is said to have dated, given that the "Say Anything" star remains tight-lipped on the matter. He did give Parade an insight into his approach to forming ties with women, though, saying: "I don't really obsess over women, but I do obsess about how I relate to them. If something's meant to be, I just want to make sure I'm in a good position to make it work."
Jake Gyllenhaal
Throughout his successful movie career, the spotlight on Jake Gyllenhaal's dating history has been as persistent as it has on his acting ability. But while the Oscar-nominated star — considered one of the best in his generation, with films like "Brokeback Mountain" and "Nightcrawler" under his belt — has left little room for discussion about his professional talent, a big question mark hangs over the eventual fate of his romantic affairs. But unlike many others in the unmarried club, Gyllenhaal is not opposed to the idea of spending his life with someone. In fact, it's something he is aspiring toward.
"That's all I want, is to be a good husband and a father. That really is what I want," he said on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2021, nearly three years into his relationship with model Jeanne Cadieu, who is still his girlfriend at the time of this writing. He added that he was at a stage in his life where he could openly acknowledge the desire to start a family and how that might strengthen his work, as it had for his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal. His recent views on marriage stand in stark contrast to the opinions of his youth, when, per his own admission, he was scared of lifetime betrothal.
Kristin Davis
One of the many fun facts about Kristin Davis is that she is nothing like Charlotte in real life. The "Sex and the City" star, renowned for playing a hopeless romantic committed to traditional ideas of marriage and family, is, ironically, the only one from the beloved New York quartet who hasn't tied the knot in real life. And so far, she doesn't intend to. "It's not my thing. I was never focused on it," she said simply on the "Best Friend Energy" podcast, adding that stepping into the shoes of the diametrically opposite Charlotte took some serious acting on her part.
Notwithstanding her marital status, Davis enjoys a fulfilling family life with her two adopted children, with not much time for dating on her schedule. "It's a difficult area for me," she told The Sunday Times on the subject of maintaining a casual roster. "I'm not interested in the small talk, I find it boring. I just want to cut to the deep stuff, and they don't always want to do that." She added that her high level of caution around bringing a partner into her life also serves as a protective measure for her children.
Helena Bonham Carter
Of all the famous men Helena Bonham Carter has dated, Tim Burton came the closest to being her husband. The actor-filmmaker duo, who first crossed paths in 2000 on the sets of "Planet of the Apes," were together for nearly 13 years before parting ways in 2014. Unorthodox as their relationship was — with the couple famously living in two adjoining houses instead of in the same one, for instance — it wasn't unlike a marital union at all.
Speaking to Interview magazine at the time, Carter referred to her setup with Burton as a marriage, before explaining: "We're not, actually. Not through any kind of . . . Through laziness, really. ... our houses are married." Not just their homes, but their careers were deeply intertwined too, with Carter and Burton collaborating on eight films throughout their relationship. The actor has had a new partner since 2018, and so she and Burton would not join those famous couples who got married after breaking up.
Carter has also been open about her skepticism toward committing to one person for life. "I've never actually gotten married because I can't honestly make that promise because I just don't think it's a healthy one," she said on the "Fashion Neurosis" podcast, also chuckling that her Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder would make planning a wedding especially challenging.
Bill Maher
Bill Maher has expressed his disillusionment with marriage for far too long for it to come as a surprise that the comedian is unmarried. "I never understood how you can be with the same person just day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year," he said on "The Howard Stern Show," as the shock jock disagreed with him. "I like all my time to decide what to do with all my time." Elsewhere, Maher has also been vocal about his disgruntlement with the often taxing procedure of divorce, saying that it is a money-milking institution.
That is not to say that the 70-year-old talk show host is totally opposed to romance. In the past, Maher's love life was a recurrent feature in the press. It still makes the odd headline, but not without a hint of controversy surrounding it. He made a major splash in the media in 2024 with the admission that in the moments he sought companionship, he preferred younger women over those closer to his age. "I'll say this just generally, my dating is not age-appropriate," he said on "The Bossticks" podcast, adding: "The people who are pis*ed off at that, f*** you. You do you, I do me."
Allison Janney
Allison Janney has earned many distinctions in her life — Oscar-winning star, seven-time Emmy awardee, Tony recipient, to name a few — but one label she hasn't been interested in claiming is that of a wife. The acting veteran, known for shows like "The West Wing" and "Mom," has been open about enjoying her time as a single woman. "I want to be a player! I'm still single! I want to feel sexy and pretty and young as long as I can," Janney, at 54, told Elle, adding that she felt a sense of hopelessness about finding love before she realized, "I'm not done yet."
While Janney may not actively be looking for someone to go through life with, she has definitely been looking forward to it, in case such a situation presents itself. As she said on "The Drew Barrymore Show": "I'd love to find, eventually find, someone to share my life with, but if it doesn't happen, I'll think I'll be just fine." Janney's take on motherhood has been unorthodox, with the actor stating that her decision to remain child-free stems from not finding the right partner and choosing to regret the lack of kids rather than potentially regretting parenthood.
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling's take on marriage is unlike that of her peers in the singles club. She stands somewhere in the middle of the big question, seeing its value while simultaneously claiming it is not for her. She once told Glamour: "... as someone who is unmarried, I still have that old-fashioned feeling. I root for it as an institution, even though I see it work so infrequently."
Kaling's thoughts on the system echo the beliefs she held as a younger woman who envisioned a marriage in her future. Though it hasn't come to fruition so far, it seems Kaling has made peace with her current reality, telling Bustle: "Those things could happen, but I think I don't necessarily need them anymore, maybe, which is a nice feeling."
The lack of a conventional domestic setup, however, didn't stop the television star from building a family. Kaling is a mom of three who has not disclosed the paternity of her kids; she draws on occasional help from her ex-boyfriend and "The Office" co-star B.J. Novak, who is also the godfather of her children. If you do not resonate with Kaling's approach to marriage and parenthood, you may want to see some celebrity couples who have aged gracefully.