Kate Vs Pippa Middleton: How Do The Sisters' Lives Compare?

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Kate and Pippa Middleton are two of the most famous women in Britain. That's what happens when your older sister marries the future king of England. While Pippa didn't manage to bag Prince Harry and follow in Catherine's footsteps, she didn't fare too badly either. In fact, she's about as well off these days as the Princess of Wales, despite not being married to actual royalty. Princess Catherine, Pippa, and their younger brother, James Middleton, had a happy childhood. The beloved royal confirmed as much during a 2020 appearance on the "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" podcast, noting, "It was great fun and I'm very lucky I come from a very strong family. My parents were hugely dedicated to us. I really appreciate now as a parent how much they sacrificed for us."

Catherine and Pippa attended the same school — Marlborough College, where they both excelled in sports — but their paths diverged when they went to university. Although they both headed up north, the future princess attended the University of St Andrews and Pippa opted for the University of Edinburgh. The sisters subsequently continued their climb up the ladder in Britain's most elite social circles. Catherine was already dating William, but they were both rumored to be ruthless in their pursuit of landing the most top-tier men, to the extent that the press referred to them as the "Wisteria Sisters."

Pippa was reportedly better at socializing than Catherine, with a source dishing to The Scotsman in 2008 that she was actually envious of her younger sister. "I sensed that she feared being eclipsed by her, because Pippa has more natural effervescence, is socially much more at ease and was always popular with everyone," they imparted. The two women have since led very similar lives, albeit with a few key differences.