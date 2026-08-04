Chase Chrisley's Dating History Is More Complicated Than Fans Realize

While Chase Chrisley's relationship with Brooke Noury may not have been as publicized as his other romances, the romance still served as a mark on his heart that contributed to his journey to find love with the right person. When the two began dating, Chase was still establishing his public persona, allowing this relationship to fly a bit under the radar up until their initial breakup. Following the split in 2015, Chase shared some X posts that appeared to be directed at the failed relationship. "If you get in a relationship you're dumb af...Get your cash don't worry about em," he wrote at the time (via E! News).

In a separate post, the reality star appeared to advise people to focus on their inner circle. "At the end of the day all that matters is taking care of yourself and your family... Anybody outside of that is irrelevant," Chase wrote.

The couple went on to have an on-and-off romance until 2018, when the relationship came to an end for good. During an episode of "Chrisley Knows Best," Chase Chrisley revealed he broke up with Noury. In a confessional, Todd Chrisley admitted that he was content with the end of Chase's relationship. "Listen, I'm not gonna say anything bad about anyone. If I don't like ya, I don't like ya. But my child, Chase, is broken-hearted over the fact that he's single from someone that none of us like, I'm not going to lie to you, that gives me great comfort," he shared.