Chase Chrisley's Dating History Is More Complicated Than Fans Realize
"Chrisley Knows Best" couple Todd and Julie Chrisley are known for their strong and enduring marriage, but their son Chase's road to finding love has been a little bumpy. The reality star has had his love life played out in the public eye for years, with fans gaining access to his career, family dynamics, and heartbreaks. While some of his romances have been highly publicized through reality television and social media posts, others have flown under the radar, and some have simply faded from public view. These failed relationships have only added to Chase Chrisley's complicated dating history.
Throughout his relationships, Chrisley appears to follow a familiar pattern. The relationships start out strong, with intense connections and sentimental social media posts, followed by breakups, reconciliations, sometimes engagements, and eventually a final split. What's more, his personal life has been subjected to unrelenting public scrutiny; trying to find love when you're a public figure comes with a unique set of challenges, to say the least. As he told Page Six in 2021, "[O]nce you have it in the public eye and you have everybody voicing an opinion, everybody trying to give you advice, everybody trying to give your partner advice, it just complicates things." If there's one thing to know about Chase Chrisley, it's that his relationship history has taken a lot of twists and turns — and no, fans have not shied away from speculating about what's happening behind the scenes.
He had an on-again, off-again relationship with Brooke Noury
While Chase Chrisley's relationship with Brooke Noury may not have been as publicized as his other romances, the romance still served as a mark on his heart that contributed to his journey to find love with the right person. When the two began dating, Chase was still establishing his public persona, allowing this relationship to fly a bit under the radar up until their initial breakup. Following the split in 2015, Chase shared some X posts that appeared to be directed at the failed relationship. "If you get in a relationship you're dumb af...Get your cash don't worry about em," he wrote at the time (via E! News).
In a separate post, the reality star appeared to advise people to focus on their inner circle. "At the end of the day all that matters is taking care of yourself and your family... Anybody outside of that is irrelevant," Chase wrote.
The couple went on to have an on-and-off romance until 2018, when the relationship came to an end for good. During an episode of "Chrisley Knows Best," Chase Chrisley revealed he broke up with Noury. In a confessional, Todd Chrisley admitted that he was content with the end of Chase's relationship. "Listen, I'm not gonna say anything bad about anyone. If I don't like ya, I don't like ya. But my child, Chase, is broken-hearted over the fact that he's single from someone that none of us like, I'm not going to lie to you, that gives me great comfort," he shared.
Chase Chrisley's short attempt at love with Lindsey Merrick
Shortly after his split from Brooke Noury in 2018, things seemed to be looking up when Chase Chrisley moved on to Lindsey Merrick. For starters, Todd Chrisley seemed to have a positive relationship with Merrick, which can't be said about all of Chase's exes. Merrick appeared to get close with the Chrisley family, and Todd praised the blossoming romance on social media. "This just makes me smile, I'm so thrilled to formally introduce to the world one of the sweetest souls around," Todd wrote on Facebook. "We are so blessed to have this young lady [in Chase's] life, we love you, sweet girl."
Todd Chrisley also shared a photo of Merrick hugging his youngest son, Grayson Chrisley, on Instagram, showing her tight-knit bond with all the Chrisleys. "When everyone in the family loves @lindseymerrick as much as @chasechrisley does, it's a great thing," Todd wrote.
However, Merrick's relationship with Chase — and the rest of the Chrisley family — appeared to come to an end around February 2019. The first sign was during Valentine's Day, when Chase Chrisley poked fun at the holiday. Rather than posting about his relationship, the reality star shared a photo of himself and wished himself a happy V-Day. A few days later, on Merrick's birthday, she posted a photo that suggested she was on vacation without her boyfriend, and he did not publicly acknowledge her birthday. Speculation of a split only continued when the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.
His romance with Kayla Puzas apparently fizzled fast
Following his split from Lindsey Merrick, Chase Chrisley struck up a relationship with Kayla Puzas. Chrisley appeared confident about his new romance, telling Life & Style in 2019, "I'm very happy. I'm happier than I have been in any other relationship. It's going really well." The two happened to grow up together, though they never dated when they were in school. "We actually went to high school together, and she was a year older than me. So, I was always chasing the upperclassmen," Chrisley shared. "I mean, timing just didn't work out. She said I was just a little rude back in high school and things have changed ... You have to have room to grow."
Puzas, who made an appearance in the "Chrisley Knows Best" spinoff "Growing Up Chrisley," was in a relationship with another public figure before she linked up with Chrisley. She reportedly dated Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott while she was enrolled in school until 2016.
It is unclear when exactly Chrisley and Puzas' relationship came to an end, but it appears their romance was relatively short-lived. Per Life & Style, Chrisley said of the breakup, "I think that like I decided to hold myself accountable for my actions and take my part in it. I just had to grow up honestly and realize what was important to me and what I really wanted out of a partner and what I wanted for a future."
Chase Chrisley's rumored fling with Brielle Biermann
During his brief time living the single life, Chase Chrisley engaged in what was rumored to be a fling with "Don't Be Tardy" star Brielle Biermann, whose own dating history has made headlines over the years. In April 2019, Chrisley posted a photo of himself kissing Biermann on the cheek. "Years in the making," he captioned the post on Instagram (via Us Weekly). The two also appeared to exchange playful banter in the comment section of each other's posts, which some fans took for flirting. However, it wasn't the first time Chrisley and Biermann spent time together or were suspected to be dating. In 2015, Biermann's mother, Kim Zolciak, posted a photo of the two on Instagram, and gushed, "when I see pics of them it ALWAYS makes me smile!"
A few months after Zolciak's photo was shared, Chrisley told The Daily Dish he and Biermann weren't as close as people believed. "I mean, I wouldn't say friends. That's a stretch. She's an acquaintance," Chrisley explained. "[I've known her] since probably 9th grade. Everyone speculates and writes that she and I are dating — she and I 100 percent are not dating and have not ever dated. Clearing the air right now, that has never happened and will never happen."
While the lack of a defined timeline and coverage left room for further speculation of what Chrisley and Biermann may or may not have been, whatever bond they may have shared has allowed them to maintain a cordial relationship in the present day. The two continue to follow one another on Instagram.
His devastating heartbreak with Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley's split from Emmy Medders overlapped with the Chrisley family's legal drama. When he was still with Medders, Chase's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were hit with multiple federal charges. In August 2019, Todd and Julie were indicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, conspiracy, bank and wire fraud, following accusations of evading nearly $2 million. Opening statements for the trial began in May 2022, and the couple was later convicted and sentenced to prison. In January 2023, Todd and Julie began their respective prison sentences, but were released in May 2025 after being pardoned by President Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, Chase Chrisley's seemingly stable relationship with Emmy Medders turned into a romance plagued by breakups, makeups, and miscommunication. The pair was first romantically linked in 2020, when Medders initially appeared to be a steady presence in Chase's life. Medders also appeared on "Growing Up Chrisley" and "Chrisley Knows Best." However, the relationship was not always smooth sailing, and Medders revealed the couple broke up prior to their October 2022 engagement. Although they were able to reconcile, their bliss was short-lived. Chrisley announced his final split from Medders in July 2023, and they unfollowed each other on Instagram, scrubbing all traces of their time together from their respective accounts.
While Chase wished Medders the best following their split, he made it clear there was no chance of ever rekindling their relationship after experiencing "a lack of respect" while they were dating. "Not a chance in hell," the reality star said during a September 2023 appearance on his sister Savannah Chrisley's podcast, "Unlocked." "That would never happen because I've seen too much. I've seen true colors."
Chase Chrisley's failed shot at love with Jodi Laine Fournerat
Four months after announcing his split from Emmy Medders, Chase Chrisley found love once again. In November 2023, Chrisley seemingly confirmed his romance with Jodi Laine Fournerat by resharing her post on his Instagram Story. Fournerat, who worked as a travel surgical technologist, shared a photo in her medical uniform. "When your man's in town to see you, but you're on call & surgery demands your presence," she captioned the photo (via E! News).
For the first year of their relationship, Chrisley was in Tennessee and Fournerat was in Louisiana. "I would come in as much as I could to Nashville, but it was definitely a lot easier for Chase to be able to fly in," she told People in July 2025. "I would only be able to stay for typically a weekend, versus Chase would come in, and he would be able to stay for two weeks, three weeks."
Although she eventually relocated to where Chrisley resided in Tennessee, the move didn't solidify their future together. By 2025, Chrisley eventually got to the point at which he was ready to take his relationship with Fournerat to the next level. During an episode of "The Chrisleys: Back to Reality," Fournerat revealed she rejected Chase's proposal. She told the reality star's grandmother that he tried to ask her to marry him in their bedroom, but Fournerat immediately put a stop to it once she realized what was going on. "I didn't say no because I don't wanna be proposed to by Chase. I just said no to the environment and the whole scenario of him trying to pop the question in our bedroom," she said. While neither has announced an official split, Chrisley and Fournerat no longer follow each other on Instagram.