'80s Sitcoms That Were Axed From The Air Too Soon (& What The Stars Are Doing Now)

The 1980s have a special place reserved in the graveyard of television history where shows that ended sooner than they should have go to rest. Pivotal as the decade was for small screen programming, with major sitcoms reigning networks and experimental styles of storytelling laying the groundwork for television milestones to come, it was also a time when many valuable shows didn't receive the recognition they deserved. While many such series earned that overdue respect back decades later, when thinkpieces retrospectively honored them as stories ahead of their time, some just flew under the radar without much fanfare.

Of course, when the audience is king and ratings guide the lifespan of a broadcast, niche critical appreciation doesn't stand a chance — which was the case for a lot of shows that died early deaths. Then there was also the issue of competitive time slots in a crowded TV landscape that had no dearth of new shows and budding actors ready on standby to replace any existing programming. Sure enough, these bygone shows were the very springboards off which many great Hollywood careers were launched. Here are some '80s sitcoms that were axed from the air too soon and what their stars are doing now.