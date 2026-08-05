The Ups And Downs Of Michael & Janet Jackson's Relationship Over The Years
In the late 1960s, the Jacksons came roaring out of Gary, Indiana, and soared to the top of the music industry. The family consisted of nine siblings, five of whom comprised the legendary boy band The Jackson 5. With instruments in hand and afros styled high, The Jackson 5 delivered hits like "I Want You Back," "ABC," and "I'll Be There." Although the group disbanded in the '80s, two Jackson siblings went on to become megastars. Former frontman Michael Jackson redefined pop music with his landmark solo career, earning him the title of "The King of Pop." Janet Jackson, the youngest of the brood, also became a pop icon with a sizable grip on the music industry.
Still, despite all of their fame and success, life was hardly easy for Michael and Janet. As kids, they were forced into a grueling work schedule and never got the chance to truly experience childhood. Then, the siblings grew up, and their lives became a never-ending tabloid spectacle. Ultimately, these surreal experiences brought the pair closer together — but they also laid the groundwork for what would become a deeply complicated yet highly publicized bond. Through all of their ups and downs, the siblings loved and protected each other fiercely, right up until Michael's tragic death in June 2009.
Janet Jackson idolized Michael Jackson during their childhood
In 1969, The Jackson 5 signed with Motown Records and released their definitive pop hit "I Want You Back." A few years and several hits later, The Jacksons were a full-blown enterprise, spawning a cartoon series, brand collaborations, and even a Las Vegas residency. Michael Jackson, the youngest member of the Jackson 5, quickly emerged as a breakout star thanks to his fierce dance moves and riveting stage presence.
While her brothers sang and danced in the spotlight, Janet Jackson watched from the sidelines. A self-described tomboy, she had no interest in hanging out with her older sisters, whose primary concerns at the time were shopping and makeup. Instead, Janet gravitated toward her brothers — especially Michael. "Michael and I were closest in the entire family growing up," the superstar once said (via YouTube). "We did everything together."
In one interview, Janet shared that her brothers always included her in their activities, and they never treated her like a nuisance. The pop diva recalled: "A lot of baby brothers and sisters always get kicked out of the room, and the door slams behind them. They never treated me that way."
The siblings leaned on each other to cope with the pitfalls of child stardom
Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson had show business in their blood. Born to musical parents Joseph "Joe" Jackson and Katherine Jackson, both siblings started their performance careers around the age of 6. With Joe serving as their manager, The Jackson 5 took the world by storm; meanwhile, Janet landed her first acting gig, a starring role in the sitcom "Good Times," in 1977. From the outside, the Jacksons appeared to have it all; but in reality, things were much darker than they seemed.
Behind the scenes, Joe was a cold, abusive father who expected his children to work and perform like robots. As an adult, Michael opened up about Joe's cruel temperament and violent outbursts. "My father made sure that we rehearsed every day, and he had a belt in his hand," the singer once stated (via SBS on Demand). "If you went out of step, you'd get it real bad ... he'd throw you and hit you as hard as he can."
Many child stars have suffered tragic outcomes — from the child stars who tragically died young to those who experienced homelessness. Fortunately for Janet and Michael, the siblings shared a strong bond that helped keep them grounded despite their traumatic upbringing. Speaking with Interview Magazine in 1987, Janet said that she and Michael would pour themselves into art and dance as a distraction from their difficult home life.
Michael Jackson's jokes made Janet Jackson feel insecure
Despite their close relationship, Michael Jackson was not a perfect brother to Janet Jackson. Like many older siblings, he would occasionally engage in a little mean-spirited behavior and pick on Janet. As Janet later recalled, Michael's jokes would sometimes cross the line. In the 2022 documentary titled "Janet Jackson," the pop icon revealed that Michael used to mock her physical appearance and make hurtful comments about her body. She stated (via ET Online), "There were times when Mike used to tease me and call me names. 'Pig, horse, slaughter hog, cow.'" Janet tried to laugh off the insults, but deep down, Michael's words chipped away at her self-esteem. She admitted, "When you have somebody say you're too heavy, it affects you."
As an adult, Janet spent years struggling with body image issues that stemmed from Michael's teasing and from the beauty standards of show business. "I remember growing up and being in this business, [self-image] was always this important thing," she told InStyle (via People) in 2018. "Because it was the thing ... And you had to be a certain size, you had to be thin to be an entertainer."
Years later, the "Together Again" singer said that she didn't harbor any resentment over Michael's comments. "He didn't mean it in a malicious way at all," she explained (via Facebook). "And I know that sounds crazy, but it's terms of endearment."
Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson engaged in friendly competition at the beginning of their solo careers
In 1979, Michael Jackson released his groundbreaking album "Off the Wall." The joyful, bouncy record solidified his direction as a solo artist and produced several hit singles, including the Grammy-winning tune "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough." And while Michael's solo career had taken the world by storm, he wasn't the only Jackson sibling who appeared to be startin' somethin' — by this time, Janet was busy carving out her own musical takeover. In 1982, the singer released her self-titled debut album "Janet Jackson" at age 16. The record earned peanuts compared to Michael's "Off the Wall," but it did manage to spawn a few buzzworthy singles.
With so much talent between them, members of the media often speculated that Janet might be jealous of Michael's commercial success. However, Janet was quick to set the record straight, insisting that their sibling rivalry was nonexistent. "I'm very competitive and so is he," the singer shared in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. "But it's a friendly competitiveness, and that's just the way we were raised." As a performer, Janet tried her best to avoid comparing herself to Michael. "[P]eople expect me to be just as good, to perform just as well, for my material to be just as good," the pop star told People in 1986. "But really we don't compete. As long as one of us is at the top, that makes the rest of us happy."
Michael Jackson supported Janet Jackson when her career took off
The stunning transformation of Janet Jackson reached new heights in 1986 when the singer released her third studio album, "Control." The record reached quintuple-platinum status, generating five hit singles and proving once and for all that Janet was a powerhouse in her own right. Unlike her previous albums, the superstar had taken a major risk by cutting professional ties with her father and assuming full creative control of the project. The risk paid off, and in 1989, she released her next blockbuster, "Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814." Critics lauded the album for its bold social commentary and innovative sound, declaring it a total success. A year later, the "Escapade" singer embarked on her first world tour, which showcased her intense stage presence and mesmerizing dance moves.
In 1990, Janet's single "Rhythm Nation" won the Grammy for best music film, beating out her own brother, Michael Jackson. In an appearance on "Larry King Live," Janet said that Michael was thrilled about her success. "Yeah, he expresses all the time how proud he is of me," the singer shared. Although both siblings were now well into adulthood, Michael maintained a protective role in his sister's life. "He's always giving me advice," Janet revealed. "'Slow down, look back, and enjoy. And don't work too hard. And if this tour becomes too difficult for you, you take your rest.'"
Michael Jackson became distant from Janet Jackson after releasing 'Thriller'
In 1982, Michael Jackson released his groundbreaking album, "Thriller," which transformed him into the glove-donning, hip-thrusting icon that is now etched into the cultural zeitgeist. Over the next few years, Michael became larger than life, packing stadiums across the world and moonwalking his way past hordes of hysterical fans. Michaelmania inevitably spilled into all aspects of pop culture, from movies to memorabilia — at one point, he even became the face of Pepsi.
Following the success of "Thriller," Michael's world became a surreal lineup of world tours, public appearances, and media engagements. As his fame continued to swell, Janet Jackson couldn't help noticing a change in her brother. In the documentary "Janet Jackson," the superstar revealed that Michael's warm, cheerful demeanor had started to dim, and suddenly, a strange distance hung between the siblings. "I remember really loving the 'Thriller' album," she recalled (via Entertainment Tonight). "[B]ut for the first time that's when I felt it was different between the two of us, that a shift was happening. He would always come in my room and we'd talk, and this particular time, he came in my bedroom. Neither of us said a word to each other, and then he got up and left. That's the time Mike and I started going our separate ways."
Janet Jackson defended Michael Jackson against the tabloids
By the early '90s, Michael Jackson's public image was spinning out of control. Paparazzi harassed the singer, stripping away his privacy and prying relentlessly into the details of his private life. Tabloids published sensationalized stories about the pop icon, painting him as menacing, unstable, and clownish. When Michael tried to fight back, media outlets would publicize his meltdowns and label him a loose cannon.
Janet Jackson routinely stood up for her brother, insisting that he was just misunderstood. When questioned about the litany of rumors surrounding Michael's life, Janet said that it was all a farce. "They try to make like he's in his own world ... I mean, it's totally untrue," the singer declared. "And he's not strange at all. He's very shy, very quiet. And a lot of people, they perceive that in the wrong way."
For her part, Janet was no stranger to media scrutiny. Although she wasn't picked apart as badly as Michael, she'd sat for plenty of invasive interviews where reporters snooped into her personal life or demanded to know when she would have a baby. Speaking with Interview in 1987, Janet said that Michael encouraged her not to engage with the tabloids. "Sometimes I think they just want to be mean," she shared. "But I guess it's just something that comes with being in this business. Michael told me when you hear bad things about yourself, just put your energies into something else; it's no good crying about it. Just put it into your music—it'll make you stronger."
Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson created a hit song together
For years, fans and media outlets questioned whether Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson would ever collaborate on a song together, and in 1995, the sibling duo finally delivered with the release of their hit single "Scream." The gritty dance anthem served as an indictment of the tabloids that had plagued Michael for so many years. In the song, Michael and Janet accused the paparazzi of selling their souls and peddling lies about the siblings. Then came the music video, a grayscale romp that showed the siblings clad in latex and busting moves in a spaceship. The following year, their work on "Scream" earned the pair a Grammy Award for best music video.
In an interview with Lifetime, Janet opened up about the origins of "Scream." "We were in New York, we were just there throwing around melodies," revealed the "All for You" crooner. "I said, 'You write your verses, I'll write mine,' because I know he had something to say." In a homemade video recorded during their writing session, the siblings could be seen smiling and laughing as they moved through the creative process. Janet noted, "It was his song, and I was there to support him."
Janet Jackson's career was negatively impacted by Michael Jackson's abuse allegations, but she stood by him anyway
In 1993, Michael Jackson was accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy at his Neverland Ranch property. The singer eventually paid a settlement to the child's family, but he maintained his innocence. While the public remained divided over Michael's abuse allegations, his sister Janet Jackson continued to stand by his side. In her 2022 documentary, Janet explained that the abuse scandal put her in an extremely difficult position. "It was frustrating for me," she confessed (via Entertainment Tonight). "We have our own separate lives and even though he's my brother, that has nothing to do with me. But I wanted to be there for him, to support him as much as I possibly could." In an effort to avoid backlash, Coca-Cola removed Janet from a brand deal. The singer lamented the beverage company's decision, chalking it up to a case of guilt by association.
In 2003, Michael faced more abuse allegations and, despite claiming his innocence, the pop star was arrested on four counts of child molestation. When his trial began in 2005, several family members, including Janet, showed up to support the singer. Ultimately, Michael was acquitted on all charges. In a 2016 documentary, Janet spoke out about the situation, claiming that the families of Michael's accusers were just trying to extort him for money. Michael's child abuse scandal was reexamined in a 2019 documentary called "Leaving Neverland," though Janet did not comment on the film.
Janet Jackson was completely devastated by the death of Michael Jackson
On June 25, 2009, Michael Jackson was found unresponsive in his home and was later pronounced dead. His death shocked fans and triggered a tremendous outpouring of grief that reached nearly every corner of the globe. The King of Pop was laid to rest in July 2009, with more than 31 million Americans tuning in to watch his televised memorial. The service featured a somber appearance from Michael's family and a tearful tribute from the pop star's daughter Paris Jackson, who is said to be much like her father. Wearing sunglasses and a black beret, Janet Jackson stood by to comfort Paris as she remembered her dad.
Just days after Michael's death, Janet attended the BET Awards for a special tribute to her brother. The pop star fought back tears as she spoke, saying (via The Guardian): "To you, Michael is an icon. But to us, Michael is family, and he will forever live in all of our hearts. On behalf of my family and myself, thank you for all of your love, and thank you for all of your support. We miss him so much."
Today, Janet continues to express her love for Michael. The departed pop star maintains a small presence on Janet's social media, usually in the form of an old photo or a brief tribute. Speaking to the Sunday Times about her brother's legacy, Janet stated (via the LA Times), "It will continue. I love it when I see kids emulating him, when adults still listen to his music."