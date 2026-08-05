The Ups And Downs Of Michael & Janet Jackson's Relationship Over The Years

In the late 1960s, the Jacksons came roaring out of Gary, Indiana, and soared to the top of the music industry. The family consisted of nine siblings, five of whom comprised the legendary boy band The Jackson 5. With instruments in hand and afros styled high, The Jackson 5 delivered hits like "I Want You Back," "ABC," and "I'll Be There." Although the group disbanded in the '80s, two Jackson siblings went on to become megastars. Former frontman Michael Jackson redefined pop music with his landmark solo career, earning him the title of "The King of Pop." Janet Jackson, the youngest of the brood, also became a pop icon with a sizable grip on the music industry.

Still, despite all of their fame and success, life was hardly easy for Michael and Janet. As kids, they were forced into a grueling work schedule and never got the chance to truly experience childhood. Then, the siblings grew up, and their lives became a never-ending tabloid spectacle. Ultimately, these surreal experiences brought the pair closer together — but they also laid the groundwork for what would become a deeply complicated yet highly publicized bond. Through all of their ups and downs, the siblings loved and protected each other fiercely, right up until Michael's tragic death in June 2009.