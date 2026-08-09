Kelly Ripa Isn't David Muir's Only High-Profile Friend
ABC anchor David Muir is quite the enigma. The host of "World News Tonight" has an effortless charm about him, and he's ABC's most eligible bachelor who can pull off impressive stunts. Although Muir keeps a very private love life, the public definitely knows about Muir's good friendship with Kelly Ripa.
Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, hosted Muir a few times on their show "Live with Kelly and Mark," and she and Muir posted each other on social media. However, Ripa isn't the only friend David Muir has in the television world. The nighttime newscaster is on good terms with the ladies from "Good Morning America": Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee. In 2024, Muir posted on Instagram to celebrate his 10th anniversary as an anchor for "World News Tonight." The photo captured Muir and his father at a TV station in 1987. His peers at ABC showed him some love in the comments.
Roberts wrote, "Incredibly proud of you, David! Can't wait for the next 10 and beyond." Spencer told him, "I love this so much. Green [is] your color," referring to his green sweater in the picture. Zee also mentioned Muir's future at ABC. "What a beautiful moment to reflect," she wrote, "and I can't wait to see what happens in the next 10 years" (via Hello!).
David makes great memories with other ABC workers
Anchoring one of the most-watched nighttime news programs isn't the only reason why David Muir is so fortunate. He and his friends on television work for the same network, which gives them more chances to be together.
In November 2023, Muir and Robin Roberts led the ABC News relay team at the New York City Marathon. Ginger Zee also joined her friends on their run with Team for Kids, a running group that raises money for youth causes. Fellow ABC journalists Deborah Roberts and Linsey Davis posted photos and videos capturing some moments after the team finished the marathon. Muir didn't share any highlights, but he was beaming in Deborah Roberts' Instagram carousel as he had his arms around her and Robin Roberts. "When we've done the last mile of the way ... it's sweet," Deborah wrote. "What a #joy to run the relay race with my @abcnews colleagues for @nyrr team kids! Fabulous way to end the #weekend."
It seems like Muir really values living in the moment when he spends time with his ABC friends and colleagues, but luckily for him, they can document the quality time online.