Kelly Ripa Isn't David Muir's Only High-Profile Friend

ABC anchor David Muir is quite the enigma. The host of "World News Tonight" has an effortless charm about him, and he's ABC's most eligible bachelor who can pull off impressive stunts. Although Muir keeps a very private love life, the public definitely knows about Muir's good friendship with Kelly Ripa.

Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, hosted Muir a few times on their show "Live with Kelly and Mark," and she and Muir posted each other on social media. However, Ripa isn't the only friend David Muir has in the television world. The nighttime newscaster is on good terms with the ladies from "Good Morning America": Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee. In 2024, Muir posted on Instagram to celebrate his 10th anniversary as an anchor for "World News Tonight." The photo captured Muir and his father at a TV station in 1987. His peers at ABC showed him some love in the comments.

Roberts wrote, "Incredibly proud of you, David! Can't wait for the next 10 and beyond." Spencer told him, "I love this so much. Green [is] your color," referring to his green sweater in the picture. Zee also mentioned Muir's future at ABC. "What a beautiful moment to reflect," she wrote, "and I can't wait to see what happens in the next 10 years" (via Hello!).