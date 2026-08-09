Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 9-Word Dessert Rule For Lilibet And Archie
After stepping down from their royal duties, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have raised their children away from the cameras. Harry and Meghan's privilege to give their kids more privacy naturally makes people curious about what they're like, so Meghan fills the gaps between the rare glimpses we get of Archie and Lilibet here and there. In July, Meghan guest starred on "MasterChef Australia" where she mentioned the dessert policy for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. "If they say, 'Mama, can I have dessert?' We say, 'If you can pick it, you can have it,'" Markle revealed (via People). Although she mentioned that her children are healthy eaters, this dessert rule ensures that they eat natural sugars more often.
However, the Sussex children had an opportunity to eat more traditional desserts while their parents worked as executive producers on the documentary "Cookie Queens," which follows the experience of Girl Scouts selling cookies. "They love all the cookies that we've had throughout this process," Meghan said at the July film screening (via People). It seems they have a lot of experience with cooking shows, as Archie and Lilibet both love to watch "Junior Bake Off."
Meghan revealed another detail about her kids' diets
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Susssex, shared more details about her children's dietary habits as a guest judge on "MasterChef Australia." When she revealed the ingredients contestants need to cook, she pointed out that her children eat one of the vegetables. "My kids eat Brussels sprouts," she said. Despite the duchess mentioning her children's healthy eating, some people find the vegetable has a bitter taste. Sophie Levin, one of the "MasterChef" judges, told Meghan, "That's impressive" (via 10 News).
Meghan gave more insight into her loving home when she spoke to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Harry video called his wife during filming and asked if he interrupted something. The Sussexes had a cute exchange as Meghan introduced Harry to the cast and crew and joked about whether or not he could handle the spicy food. "It's really delicious, and there's hot sauce that ... you know me, it's a sambal, and it is so good," the duchess said. "I think it might be too much for you, though."