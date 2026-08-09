Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 9-Word Dessert Rule For Lilibet And Archie

After stepping down from their royal duties, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have raised their children away from the cameras. Harry and Meghan's privilege to give their kids more privacy naturally makes people curious about what they're like, so Meghan fills the gaps between the rare glimpses we get of Archie and Lilibet here and there. In July, Meghan guest starred on "MasterChef Australia" where she mentioned the dessert policy for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. "If they say, 'Mama, can I have dessert?' We say, 'If you can pick it, you can have it,'" Markle revealed (via People). Although she mentioned that her children are healthy eaters, this dessert rule ensures that they eat natural sugars more often.

However, the Sussex children had an opportunity to eat more traditional desserts while their parents worked as executive producers on the documentary "Cookie Queens," which follows the experience of Girl Scouts selling cookies. "They love all the cookies that we've had throughout this process," Meghan said at the July film screening (via People). It seems they have a lot of experience with cooking shows, as Archie and Lilibet both love to watch "Junior Bake Off."