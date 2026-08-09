The Only Surviving Cast Member Of Hit '60s Classic Breakfast At Tiffany's

"Breakfast at Tiffany's" is one of the most iconic '60s romance films. It might also be the reason why younger audiences know Audrey Hepburn, although her most iconic role almost went to another star. However, Hepburn wasn't the only actor who got their big break from the romcom. George Peppard gained fame for his role as Paul Varjak, the love interest of Holly Golightly, and Beverly Powers landed her second acting role as the burlesque dancer.

Powers is also the only surviving member of "Breakfast at Tiffany's." The former nightclub dancer and actress was born in August 1939, which means she's turning 87 in 2026. Other cast members were born at least five years earlier, and the ones who weren't much older than her, such Hepburn and Peppard, died from illness at a younger age.

After "Breakfast at Tiffany's," Powers worked as an actor for almost two decades. She found it difficult to not be reduced to her body but eventually took on roles that were not limited to burlesque performances. Powers told the Desert Sun, "I'm not knocking stripteasing ... But someday I'd like to keep all my clothes on in a television show or in a movie and play a decent woman." In 1987, she left Hollywood behind to pursue her calling to be a minister in Hawaii. Powers later stopped preaching in 2011 to focus on writing and published a memoir called "Passing the Baton of Light."