How Did Heather Locklear & Lorenzo Lamas Meet? The Couple Goes Back To The '80s
Two of the biggest heartthrobs of the 1980s, Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas, became a couple in 2025 after running into one another at a convention in Buffalo, New York. To reach that fateful moment, the two stars had to go through a lot of trials and tribulations, including multiple marriages, career highs and lows, and even bankruptcies. But long before Lamas and Locklear found love in each other's arms, they worked together, even if just for a brief moment in time.
The moment came in 1983 when Lamas, who had become famous for playing bad boy Lance Cumson on the hit evening soap opera "Falcon Crest," teamed up with Locklear, who was making the boys swoon playing Sammy Jo Reece on "Dynasty," for the cover of Playgirl. Lamas shared the cover on his X (formerly Twitter) account in December 2025, commenting, "I cannot believe that this was 43 years ago! Side note, Speedos on request only." The image shows the two young actors with their big '80s hair and little else, with Lamas wearing a tight pair of Speedos while Locklear presses against him in a red bikini. The timing of Lamas' post is hard to ignore: it came just a month after the two reunited for the first time in over four decades, and less than a month before they were seen celebrating New Year's in Las Vegas together. Clearly, Lamas had Locklear on the brain.
Lorenzo Lamas and Heather Locklear's journey to one another included a lot of soap opera drama
Considering Lorenzo Lamas and Heather Locklear both became famous on '80s soap operas, it may not be that surprising to learn their private lives were also filled with romance, drama, and tragedy. The "Renegade" star has been searching for true love his whole life, which led to Lamas getting married and divorced six times before he met Locklear. One of his ex-wives even slept with his son, which he later told Wendy Williams (via People) hurt him deeply, saying, "It absolutely destroyed me emotionally. I couldn't talk to my son for two years." But the hunky leading man is just as much a believer in true love as he ever was, as reports say that Lamas is hoping to fast-track his wedding to Locklear.
Locklear's love life doesn't have as many marriages as her new beau, but it still made for plenty of headlines. The "T.J. Hooker" star was famously married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee for six years, but she left him when he couldn't be faithful to her. After that, she married Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, but the two separated eight years later. Thankfully, Locklear has come out the other end and, according to insiders who talked to In Touch in 2025, "Heather is incredibly happy with her daughter, Ava, who is the light of her life, and she has her little Maltese dog, Mister ..." And while Mister may have been worried when Locklear's new man entered the picture, it turns out that Lamas and the pup have become fast friends.