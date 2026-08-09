How Did Heather Locklear & Lorenzo Lamas Meet? The Couple Goes Back To The '80s

Two of the biggest heartthrobs of the 1980s, Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas, became a couple in 2025 after running into one another at a convention in Buffalo, New York. To reach that fateful moment, the two stars had to go through a lot of trials and tribulations, including multiple marriages, career highs and lows, and even bankruptcies. But long before Lamas and Locklear found love in each other's arms, they worked together, even if just for a brief moment in time.

The moment came in 1983 when Lamas, who had become famous for playing bad boy Lance Cumson on the hit evening soap opera "Falcon Crest," teamed up with Locklear, who was making the boys swoon playing Sammy Jo Reece on "Dynasty," for the cover of Playgirl. Lamas shared the cover on his X (formerly Twitter) account in December 2025, commenting, "I cannot believe that this was 43 years ago! Side note, Speedos on request only." The image shows the two young actors with their big '80s hair and little else, with Lamas wearing a tight pair of Speedos while Locklear presses against him in a red bikini. The timing of Lamas' post is hard to ignore: it came just a month after the two reunited for the first time in over four decades, and less than a month before they were seen celebrating New Year's in Las Vegas together. Clearly, Lamas had Locklear on the brain.