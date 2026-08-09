The Amazing Life Of Beverly Hillbillies Star Nancy Kulp

When people hear the name Nancy Kulp, they're most likely to think of her as Miss Jane Hathaway from the 1960s sitcom "The Beverly Hillbillies." Kulp's Miss Hathaway was the strait-laced secretary assisting Mr. Drysdale in helping the Clampetts with their oil money and new life in Beverly Hills, hilariously clashing with their country ways and pining for the family's nephew, Jethro. It was the type of character Kulp would be cast in for years to come, though she embraced it over time, even laughing off when people would call her "Miss Jane" or ask her "Where's Jethro?" when she was out and about.

Kulp also was quick to defend the show. Though "The Beverly Hillbillies" was a smash hit with audiences, it was often panned by critics. "I ask them, since when is it wrong to laugh?" she said in a 1962 interview with the Minneapolis Star (via MeTV). She went on to suggest that the show's detractors were actually secret fans: "They're afraid to admit they like it because it isn't intellectual. We do it for laughs, that's all. There's no message."

The sitcom — and Kulp's acting career, for that matter — is only but a piece of her story. Here's what "The Beverly Hillbillies" cast member's life looked like before and after the show.