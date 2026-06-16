Stars From The '70s Who Came Out As Part Of The LGBTQIA+ Community

The LGBTQIA+ community began to publicly blossom in the 1970s after a series of monumental events in the late '60s. The Sexual Offences Act of 1967, for instance, declared that same-sex activity was legal in England and Wales, given that both people consented and were over 21. In the summer of 1969, the Stonewall uprising left an unforgettable mark on New York City — and the rest of the world.

Before the 1970s, most celebrities who identified as LGBTQIA+ kept it to themselves or an extremely close circle in fear of rejection or banishment; until 1973, homosexuality was classified as a mental illness by the American Psychiatric Association. After the Stonewall uprising, however, more prolific figures began to not just embrace their sexuality but proudly share it with the world.

Not every '70s celebrity who identifies (or identified) as part of the LGBTQIA+ community came out during that decade. Some people waited until much later in life to announce their sexual identity; others either backtracked on earlier admissions made, or chose not to address them at all when questioned. These famous people from the '70s, no matter how or when they chose to come out, all have a few important characteristics in common: honesty, bravery, and courage.