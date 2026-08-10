The Worst-Dressed Celebs Vogue World Has Ever Seen
Since its launch in 2022, the Vogue World show has mixed fashion with the performing arts for different social causes. When hosting the first show in New York, former editor-in-chief Anna Wintour said (via Vogue), "Fashion is changing and Vogue is doing something special to celebrate it — a fashion show-meets-street fair that captures the creative spirit of our community now."
London, Paris, and Hollywood came to life in the following years as Vogue's high-profile guests celebrated over a century's worth of the magazine's influence on high fashion and the arts. Many celebrities were eager to match the mood of the city and bless the audience with fine looks during a performance. But like many other star-studded events, not everyone put their best foot forward.
In some cases, celebrities seemed like they didn't understand the assignment, or they simply opted for looks that weren't very flattering. Not all hope is lost for the future of celebrity appearances, given that Vogue World has been around for just a few years. However, it's hard to ignore how some people's outfits were not what comes to mind when hearing the words "high fashion."
Hunter Schafer looked more historical than editorial
Hunter Schafer's looks usually make heads turn, but her runway outfit at Vogue World in 2025 raised eyebrows. As the fashion spectacle was located in Los Angeles, the "Euphoria" actor wore an Elizabethan costume from the 1992 drama "Orlando." The brown velvet jacket had lace detailing on the upper chest, green wrist cuffs, and ruffled detailing on the shoulders and waist. Schafer also wore padded shorts with matching lace detailing, olive green tights, and brown clogs. The costume looked great for a visit with 1500s English royalty but was not flattering for a celebrity at a fashion show. However, Schafer's short, slick-back hair let her smooth skin and defined cheekbones shine.
Karlie Kloss' 1930's outfit overpowered her face
Karlie Kloss' outfit at Vogue World in Paris fell flat — she definitely wasn't as stunning as she is on Instagram or in her everyday life. The former Victoria's Secret model wore a black Schiaparelli gown with black heels in 2024. The shoulder area of the dress was elevated past her ears, and white fringe dangled from the neckline and shoulders, stopping right at the knee. She also wore black lipstick to seal the 1930's-inspired look. While the look was pretty artistic, it seemed to overshadow the model's beautiful face.
Tracee Ellis Ross tried recreating Marilyn Monroe's looks
In 2025, Tracee Ellis Ross traded her black voluminous curls for bleach-blond locks at Vogue World Hollywood. The Pattern Beauty founder wore a large, oversized trench coat and paired it with a matching necklace and earring duo made of chunky clear and pink jewels. Ross referenced Marilyn Monroe with this 'fit, and the trench coat looked similar to the Old Hollywood star's role as Amanda Dell in "Let's Make Love." Despite the touching tribute, Ross' shoes made her outfit much less elegant than what Amanda wore. The vintage comedy shows Amanda wearing red Ferragamo pumps, but Ross wore black heels with leather fringe covering her feet. Instead of achieving a similar style, Ross' black shoes look more akin to hooves.
Georgia May Jagger's dress had too much fabric
The daughter of Mick Jagger and his ex-wife Jerry Hall, Georgia May Jagger, is famous in her own right. The British model and designer showed up to Vogue World in London in 2023. Jagger wore a long, blush pink gown with brown stripes and white heels with black polka dots. The strapless dress had large sleeves sticking out from her shoulders as well as huge bows on the neckline and tied around her waist. Jagger's look wasn't too extravagant, but it would've been excellent if the fabric hadn't been awkwardly sitting below her hips.
Bella Hadid had a crinkly metallic look
Unfortunately, Vogue World's runway mishaps go back to the very first event held in New York in 2022. When Bella Hadid walked the runway, she wore a metallic silver dress with puffy, layered sleeves and a layered skirt. Although the color and shine weren't a problem, most of the dress was crinkled, and the sleeves kept flopping around. To finish the edgy look, the model wore black chunky platform boots. Hadid looked happy as she smiled down the runway, but the outfit looked more like an art project than a high fashion piece.
Emily Ratajkowski's Miu Miu look had too much contrast
Emily Ratajkowski was another model at the 2022 Vogue World show with a not-so-good runway outfit. Her outfit, fully designed by Miu Miu, was a combination of sparkling, see-through items and dark leather accessories. Ratajkowski wore a mesh rhinestone dress with large holes over a sheer black top with a solid black collar. The look was complete with a leather belt and leather biker boots. While it's good to create a new look, the bold leather pieces and the see-through clothes seemed to clash with each other. It turns out that not everything that glitters on stage is gold.