The Worst-Dressed Celebs Vogue World Has Ever Seen

Since its launch in 2022, the Vogue World show has mixed fashion with the performing arts for different social causes. When hosting the first show in New York, former editor-in-chief Anna Wintour said (via Vogue), "Fashion is changing and Vogue is doing something special to celebrate it — a fashion show-meets-street fair that captures the creative spirit of our community now."

London, Paris, and Hollywood came to life in the following years as Vogue's high-profile guests celebrated over a century's worth of the magazine's influence on high fashion and the arts. Many celebrities were eager to match the mood of the city and bless the audience with fine looks during a performance. But like many other star-studded events, not everyone put their best foot forward.

In some cases, celebrities seemed like they didn't understand the assignment, or they simply opted for looks that weren't very flattering. Not all hope is lost for the future of celebrity appearances, given that Vogue World has been around for just a few years. However, it's hard to ignore how some people's outfits were not what comes to mind when hearing the words "high fashion."