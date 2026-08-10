Does Dwight From Dutton Ranch Look Familiar? Where You've Seen Him Before

As not only a spinoff but also a direct sequel to "Yellowstone," the hit Paramount+ drama "Dutton Ranch" firmly centers the characters of Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. The two are obviously once again played by returning stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, respectively. But the vast majority of the cast is made up of franchise newcomers playing brand-new characters, from Ed Harris as Everett McKinney to Annette Bening as Beulah Jackson, who "loved" being a part of her character's storyline in the first season. And that's not even taking the supporting cast into account.

One such recurring character is Dwight White, a local rancher who's noteworthy for owning a pet leopard, and is played by Ray McKinnon (no relation to comedian Kate McKinnon). If you found yourself watching him and wondering, "Where have I seen this guy before?" don't despair. McKinnon was actually a natural fit for "Dutton Ranch," since he's no stranger to appearing in Western and (neo-Western) TV dramas. The prolific performer portrayed Assistant U.S. Attorney Lincoln Potter in Season 4 of "Sons of Anarchy," and subsequently reprised his role in spinoff show "Mayans M.C."

McKinnon also had a recurring role as Reverend H.W. Smith on "Deadwood," appeared in a Season 1 episode of "FX's Justified," as the character Mr. Duke, and even featured in an episode of Dolly Parton's Netflix show "Heartstrings." Beyond Western, and Western-adjacent, TV, the actor has also appeared in episodes of "Designing Women," "The X-Files," and "Fear the Walking Dead," as well as in films like "Ford v Ferrari," "O Brother, Where Art Thou?," "The Blind Side," and Ron Howard's Oscar-winning '90s classic "Apollo 13."