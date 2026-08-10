4 Things About Pippa Middleton's Marriage You Might Not Know

Pippa Middleton gained worldwide fame when she served as her sister, Catherine, Princess of Wales', maid of honor at her royal wedding to Prince William in 2011. Her form-fitting bridesmaid dress, which broke the internet. Pippa would only address it in 2014, telling an audience (via the Mirror), "As I have found out, recognition has its upside, its downside and — you may say — its backside." She added, "In ­retrospect it fitted a little too well."

Pippa has been the subject of royal pundits' interest ever since, so when she got married to James Matthews in 2017, her upcoming nuptials understandably made some headlines. Pippa dated a few men before marrying Matthews, and something less avid pundits might not know is that she was dating her future husband as early as 2012. They were spotted hand-in-hand in public, but Pippa dated banker Nico Jackson soon after, and everyone thought she'd moved on. It sure seemed that way after some years passed, but in 2015, Pippa surprised everyone when she and Matthews stepped out together again, this time for good.

Sources told the Daily Mail that Matthews had known Pippa was his soulmate from the moment he first met her. It was not love at first sight for her, however, and the fact that they had an eight-year age gap didn't help. But Matthews reportedly waited for Pippa to realize he's the man for her. His patience certainly paid off. "You got the sense James was holding out for the one, and that was Pippa," a friend of Matthews' told the Daily Mail.