8 Celebrities Who Launched Their Careers With TV Westerns

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While they have fallen out of fashion, Westerns used to be the lifeblood of Hollywood. Audiences couldn't get enough of seeing dusty Old West towns, wagon trains, and duels at high noon. Studios were happy to oblige audiences, putting out well over 100 cowboy movies every year from 1940 to 1960. And, as TV became more popular, the Western genre started to make its way into the home, with shows like "The Rifleman" and "Gunsmoke" ruling the airwaves.

These TV shows became an important avenue for actors who were just starting out. Like most series of the past, Westerns were episodic, with each episode telling a complete story. This meant that each week, a series would need a whole new batch of guest stars to come in and play the villain or the hapless victim that the show's hero needs to help. Sometimes, the guest stars would be well-known actors, but more often than not they would be up-and-comers hungry to prove themselves to the world. Sadly, the majority of these day players never became the stars they dreamed of being, but more than a few did have what it takes to reach the next level, and the level after that, turning into household names.