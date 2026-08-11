8 Celebrities Who Launched Their Careers With TV Westerns
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While they have fallen out of fashion, Westerns used to be the lifeblood of Hollywood. Audiences couldn't get enough of seeing dusty Old West towns, wagon trains, and duels at high noon. Studios were happy to oblige audiences, putting out well over 100 cowboy movies every year from 1940 to 1960. And, as TV became more popular, the Western genre started to make its way into the home, with shows like "The Rifleman" and "Gunsmoke" ruling the airwaves.
These TV shows became an important avenue for actors who were just starting out. Like most series of the past, Westerns were episodic, with each episode telling a complete story. This meant that each week, a series would need a whole new batch of guest stars to come in and play the villain or the hapless victim that the show's hero needs to help. Sometimes, the guest stars would be well-known actors, but more often than not they would be up-and-comers hungry to prove themselves to the world. Sadly, the majority of these day players never became the stars they dreamed of being, but more than a few did have what it takes to reach the next level, and the level after that, turning into household names.
Kurt Russell's cowboy style started when he was a kid
A Hollywood mainstay, Kurt Russell's career has spanned more than six decades, and he owes a fair amount of his success to Westerns. After a few minor roles on other shows, Russell got his big break when he was just 12, starring in the short-lived Western "The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters" playing the titular character.
While his series lasted just one season, Russell's career soon took off, and he became one of Disney's biggest stars. The actor would return to his Western roots from time to time, most notably in "Tombstone," "The Hateful 8," and Taylor Sheridan's contemporary Western "The Madison" alongside Michelle Pfeiffer.
Robert Redford is best remembered for a classic Western
After a few small roles on Broadway, Robert Redford made his TV debut in an episode of the hit Western "Maverick" in 1960. It wouldn't be long before Redford's career started to take off. In 1962, he won a Theater World Award for his work in "Sunday in New York" and in 1963 starred in the first production of Neil Simon's "Barefoot in the Park" before reprising the role in the 1967 movie version, turning him into a household name. But the role Redford may be most associated with is the Sundance Kid in the Western classic "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." He even named his film festival after the character.
Angie Dickinson is an icon of the genre
With three Emmy nominations and five Golden Globe nominations (winning two), Angie Dickinson is one of the most celebrated actors of her generation. The actor became a household name after starring alongside James Arness in "Gun the Man Down" and John Wayne in "Rio Bravo," but she had plenty of experience with Westerns before those films.
Dickinson started her career appearing on TV shows like "Death Valley Days" and "The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp," as well as in Western films "Man with the Gun" and "Hidden Gems" before making it big. Dickinson's work in the genre even earned her a Golden Boot in 1989.
Clint Eastwood starred in a classic Western TV series
When it comes to Westerns, there aren't many actors on the same level as Clint Eastwood. Among his many accomplishments over seven decades in the industry, Eastwood will forever be remembered for his roles in Sergio Leone's "Dollars Trilogy" and "Unforgiven." Between the two films, he earned a Best Director Oscar as well as a nomination for Best Actor.
The legendary filmmaker had been a struggling actor for much of the 1950s, appearing in episodes of "Death Valley Days" and "Maverick" before landing a starring role on "Rawhide." The role ended up launching his career to the next level and making him the perfect cowboy in the eyes of the audience.
Michael Landon worked on a number of Westerns even before he was America's favorite frontier dad
One of the biggest TV stars of all time, Michael Landon will forever be remembered for playing Charles "Pa" Ingalls in the original "Little House on the Prairie." But even before he became a beloved TV dad, Landon had made his mark in the world of Westerns.
Landon's first role was in a 1955 episode of the Western comedy "Luke and the Tenderfoot." In the years that followed, he appeared in a number of Western shows, including "The Adventures of Jim Bowie," "Tales of Wells Fargo," and "The Texan" before landing the leading role on "Bonanza," which turned Landon into a star.
Christina Applegate appeared on a Western created by a TV legend
Before she became a TV star with "Married ... with Children," Christina Applegate won an Emmy for a show she never watched. She even made a number of guest appearances on other TV shows. One of those shows was "Father Murphy," a Western about a man who pretends to be a priest to help orphans. The series lasted just 34 episodes, but holds a place in TV history because it is one of the few flops created by Michael Landon.
Harrison Ford kept appearing in TV Westerns even after his first big break
While he may be Han Solo and Indiana Jones today, Harrison Ford had to put in the work before he got his big break. The actor appeared in episodes of "The Virginian" and "Gunsmoke" before appearing in "American Graffiti." Even being one of the stars of the Oscar-nominated movie didn't turn Ford into a star. He continued to make appearances on TV, showing up in the martial arts meets the Old West classic "Kung Fu" and in the made-for-TV movie "Dynasty" before "Star Wars" made Ford and his chin scar the legends they are today.
Before Beverly Hills, Shannen Doherty lived in Walnut Grove
Before "Beverly Hills 90210" turned her into a generational star, Shannen Doherty's first major role came in 1982 when she was cast in "Little House on the Prairie" as Jenny Wilder. Doherty appeared in 18 episodes of the series, as well as the three forgotten made-for-TV "Little House" movies.
On her podcast, Doherty remembered her time on the series with fondness: "That show, Little House, shaped me in so many ways and it still is the best experience of my entire career." She went on to talk about the show's star, Michael Landon, saying, "I adored him. He was a mentor. He taught me so much."