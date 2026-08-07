Savannah Guthrie Spends Her Time Off With One Person Who Has Truly Been Her Rock

Savannah Guthrie's life has been nothing short of a nightmare since February 1, 2026. On that day, her mother, Nancy, went missing, with evidence showing that she had been forcibly taken from her home. In the time since, there has been little public indication that the authorities are getting close to finding her or the people who took her. All of this has left the family in a perpetual state of uncertainty, and while Guthrie has not shied away from discussing tragedy, she has tried to keep it from becoming the only subject on her mind. Thankfully, Guthrie's good friend and former co-worker Hoda Kotb is there to help her through it all. In August, Kotb shared a photo of her and Guthrie on Instagram, showing that their bond is as strong as ever.

In the photo, the two friends sat close together, arms around one another, smiling and enjoying some fresh air on a beautiful sunny day. Kotb marked the moment, writing, "My favorite place... next to you," adding a heart emoji and tagging Guthrie's account. A few hours later, Kotb shared a video of her daughters and one very excited dog helping her celebrate her birthday a few days early. It appears that Guthrie may have been there that same day to help her friend turn 62 in style.

Guthrie and Kotb have expressed their love in the past. In 2022, Guthrie opened up about their friendship, telling an audience at The Paley Center, "It's wonderful to have a female partnership, but to me, to have this friend and cheerleader and partner, and I really feel that from her, and I hope we share that. It's incredible. I always say, 'I'll hold my hands and close my eyes and go anywhere with you.' I would" (via Today).