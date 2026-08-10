M*A*S*H Star Loretta Swit's Stunning Transformation

Loretta Swit was born in Passaic, New Jersey to her parents, Nellie and Lester Szwed, who later changed the spelling of the family's name to "Swit." Swit and her older brother, Robert, had a traditional and conservative upbringing, which included attending a private Catholic high school and participating in such extracurriculars as being in her church's Girl Scout Troop. Her most impactful hobby, however, was participating in her school's theatre program, since it was during those formative years that Swit began to develop her love for performing arts.

Despite her expressiveness on stage at that time, Swit noted in a 1975 interview with the Miami Harold via MeTV that she felt constrained by her parents' expectations of her. "When I was a child, my family wanted nothing more for me than marriage and at least four kids," she said. "When I told them I had other plans, there was a lot wondering if they'd done something wrong. You know, 'It must have been something we fed her to make her turn out like this.'" Despite the subversion of the expectations set for her, Swit blazed her own way and pursued an acting career after graduating from college.

Despite differing opinions and mismatched expectations for Swit's life and aspirations, Swit maintained a close relationship with her parents. In an interview with The Toledo Blade, Swit confessed that she still depended on her parents for comfort and reassurance.