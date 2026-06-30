Which Of The M*A*S*H Stars Went On To Become Parents? Get To Know Their Families

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Trigger warning: This article references war, extramarital affairs, learning difficulties, and pediatric cancer.

On September 17, 1972, "M*A*S*H," a war-themed dramedy series, premiered on CBS. Thanks to its overwhelming success, it ran for 11 seasons and nabbed dozens of awards, including 14 Primetime Emmys. Airing on February 28, 1983, the finale actually scored a record-breaking 105 million viewers. Its massive appeal was largely driven by the outstanding performances of the ensemble cast and their characters' silly but relatable antics. Sadly, we've lost many of the "M*A*S*H" actors, but let's take a peek at their personal lives through their real-life relationships and check out the children they welcomed.

This hit series was adapted from a 1970 film starring Donald Sutherland and inspired by Richard Hooker's 1968 book, "MASH: A Novel About Three Army Doctors." It centered on a medical team stationed at the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital in South Korea (hence the acronym) during the Korean War, which lasted from 1950 to 1953. To survive the horrors they witnessed daily, these compelling characters relied on dark humor, practical jokes, a makeshift distillery, and intimate attachments. As such, the main stars of this show will always be associated with these roles, but off-camera, they were experiencing joys and dramas of their own. Here's what their most significant romances were like, and what we know about their children.