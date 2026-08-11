The Patty Duke Show: 12 Things You Probably Never Knew About The '60s Sitcom

"The Patty Duke Show" (1963 to 1966) is one of the most beloved sitcoms of its era. The show revolved around Patty Duke playing identical cousins Patty and Cathy Lane. It was part of a wave of 1960s comedy films and television shows that revolved around actors playing multiple roles, such as "The Parent Trap" and "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb."

The sitcom captured a slice of American youth culture when it was transitioning from the mores of the earlier part of the decade to the rock 'n' roll ethos of the late '60s. It also served as a cultural touchstone for the baby boomer generation. During a 2013 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Duke said she was happy to see the impact her show had on the world. "There is a community or a coming together that I treasure," she said. "When someone comes up to me — and they might have white hair like mine — and they say, 'I grew up with you,' I say, 'Now we're growing old together.'" Duke passed away in 2016 at the age of 69, but her legacy lives on through "The Patty Duke Show."

In addition to its generational impact, "The Patty Duke Show" has a storied history. For example, the series might not exist without a film about Helen Keller. It also has a major connection to "I Dream of Jeannie." Even with all its accomplishments, Duke never made much money from her most famous role. Here are more facts you probably never knew about the '60s sitcom.