What The Surviving Cast Of Anything But Love Is Up To Today

Whether it be Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly from "The Office," Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," or Janine Teagues and Gregory Eddie from "Abbott Elementary," the workplace will-they-won't-they romance is a sitcom trope that never gets old. When done right, it can add emotional depth to sitcoms with an already lighthearted premise. This was the case for the ABC series "Anything but Love," which centered on Hannah Miller (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Marty Gold (Richard Lewis), two co-workers at a Chicago publication who navigate their shared romantic tension. The show, which premiered in 1989, was ultimately canceled after its fourth season.

Though it may not have been one of the biggest multi-cam comedies of the early '90s, it certainly holds a special place in one of the star's hearts. "My favorite job ever was a sitcom I did back in the day called 'Anything but Love' with Richard Lewis," Curits told Mariska Hargitay in a 2026 conversation for Variety. "It was fantastic. I'd never been in front of a live audience."

In addition to the show's powerhouse leads, the "Anything but Love" roster of supporting characters was pretty stacked, too. Sadly, a number of members of the series' ensemble, from Lewis to Richard Frank to Jane Milmore, are no longer with us. However, there are still a few surviving "Anything but Love" cast members who went on to find success in the years following the show's conclusion.