What The Surviving Cast Of Anything But Love Is Up To Today
Whether it be Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly from "The Office," Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," or Janine Teagues and Gregory Eddie from "Abbott Elementary," the workplace will-they-won't-they romance is a sitcom trope that never gets old. When done right, it can add emotional depth to sitcoms with an already lighthearted premise. This was the case for the ABC series "Anything but Love," which centered on Hannah Miller (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Marty Gold (Richard Lewis), two co-workers at a Chicago publication who navigate their shared romantic tension. The show, which premiered in 1989, was ultimately canceled after its fourth season.
Though it may not have been one of the biggest multi-cam comedies of the early '90s, it certainly holds a special place in one of the star's hearts. "My favorite job ever was a sitcom I did back in the day called 'Anything but Love' with Richard Lewis," Curits told Mariska Hargitay in a 2026 conversation for Variety. "It was fantastic. I'd never been in front of a live audience."
In addition to the show's powerhouse leads, the "Anything but Love" roster of supporting characters was pretty stacked, too. Sadly, a number of members of the series' ensemble, from Lewis to Richard Frank to Jane Milmore, are no longer with us. However, there are still a few surviving "Anything but Love" cast members who went on to find success in the years following the show's conclusion.
Jamie Lee Curtis went on to win an Oscar and an Emmy
Jamie Lee Curtis' initial "Halloween" payout was smaller than most would imagine, but things sure changed for the actor after she became the face of the horror franchise as Laurie Strode. About a decade after the first "Halloween" movie hit theaters, she began playing Hannah Miller, an ambitious Chicago-based journalist, in "Anything but Love." As previously noted, Curtis has said this is her favorite role of all time.
Curtis' career only continued to take off from there. She landed major blockbusters, including working with Lindsay Lohan on "Freaky Friday" and Arnold Schwarzenegger on "True Lies," firmly cementing her position in Hollywood. Most recently, she's given award-winning performances in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "The Bear," and in 2025, she and Lohan reunited for the "Freaky Friday" sequel, "Freakier Friday."
The Oscar winner has found success outside of her acting career, too. From as early as the '90s, Curtis started writing children's books with her dedicated illustrator, Laura Cornell. This venture spanned over numerous years, all of which included "Today I Feel Silly" and "Tell Me Again About the Night I Was Born." As of 2026, her most recent release was "Just One More Sleep: All Good Things Come to Those Who Wait... and Wait... and Wait" in 2024. Curtis has also produced several podcasts, such as the 2020 Audible audiobook series, "Letters from Camp," which featured Adam Sandler's youngest daughter, Sunny Sandler, and the "Good Friend" in 2021. Curtis remains booked and busy, as in July, she took to Instagram to announce her upcoming role in NBC's new show, "Newlyweds."
Holly Fulger shifted her focus from acting to her nonprofit organization
Holly Fulger's portrayal of Hannah Miller's best friend, Robin Dulitski, in "Anything but Love" proved to be one of her earliest breakout roles. She went on to play Holly Jamison opposite Ellen DeGeneres in the 1994 sitcom "Ellen" and Aunt Judy Kling alongside a young Kirsten Storms from "Zenon: Girl of the 21st century." Her work as an actor continued well into the 2000s, as she made guest appearances in other notable projects like "NYPD Blue," "7th Heaven," and more.
In recent years, Fulger has pivoted from acting and has launched a nonprofit, True Beauty Discovery. Founded in 2012, Fulger created the Ohio-based organization to be a hub dedicated to empowering girls and young women to feel confident and not be bogged down by societal expectations and beauty standards. As a mother of two, Fulger told Fox 8 in 2024 that her daughter was the primary inspiration for True Beauty Discovery. "It's about having girls understand their worth through our workshops, through our speaking series, through our website content," she explained. "And part of what inspired me was my daughter when I saw her go through many of the same things that I went through when I was a kid, and I just thought, 'Maybe I could do something about this.'" As of 2026, the nonprofit continues to share updates on its website and YouTube channel.
Ann Magnuson celebrated a musical milestone in 2025
Decades before moviegoers were introduced to Miranda Priestly in "The Devil Wears Prada," Ann Magnuson portrayed the tough but stylish Chicago Monthly editor-in-chief, Catherine Hughes, in Season 2 of "Anything but Love." Operating above Hannah Miller, Catherine was oh-so hip, mirroring Magnuson's real-life background as a performance artist and prominent figure of the New York club scene, both as a founding member of experimental band Bongwater and the manager of Club 57.
Following "Anything but Love," she continued to build her acting resume, racking up credits on shows like "Frasier," "The Young and the Restless," "The Man in the High Castle," and "Modern Family." Her film credits include "Glitter," "Small Soldiers," and "Panic Room." In 1995, she released her solo debut album, "The Luv Show," and in the following years, she put out "The Jobriath Medley" and "Pretty Songs & Ugly Stories."
In 2025, she brought the "The Luv Show" back for two nights in honor of its 30th anniversary. "I'm thrilled to revive THE LUV SHOW with so many of the original musicians," she said in a statement, per her website. "I'm unlikely to do this again so SEE IT NOW WHILE YOU CAN!"
Sandy Faison became an acting teacher at revered institutions
Sandy Faison's stint as senior writer Pamela Payton-Finch in "Anything but Love" was relatively short-lived due to the storyline developments of new supporting characters. It didn't negatively affect Faison's career, however, as she had already built a credible name by appearing in "The Edge of Night" and "The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd." Faison remained a working actor following her performance in the NBC sitcom, making guest appearances alongside the casts of "The Wonder Years" and "Grace Under Fire."
Her time as an actor seemingly came and went, as after the '90s, Faison transitioned into an acting teacher. According to her LinkedIn profile, she taught drama at LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts in New York for years. Faison worked her way up the ladder, becoming the head of the drama and technical theater departments at the school in 2008, and later, an assistant principal from 2013 to 2017. Though she eventually retired from LaGuardia, Faison is still busy at work as an acting teacher at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theater, home to an alumni list that includes Jeff Goldblum, Diane Keaton, Tony Randall, and more.
Louis Giambalvo retired after building a decades-spanning career
Louis Giambalvo appeared on the first six episodes of "Anything but Love" as the boisterous editor-in-chief, Norman Keil. His long list of credits also includes "Weekend at Bernie's," "Hill Street Blues," "St. Elsewhere," "The Gangster Chronicles," and "Real Genius."
After "Anything but Love," Giambalvo remained a fixture of the small screen, popping up on TV shows like "ER," "NYPD Blue," "Boston Legal," "Ally McBeal," and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." In 2009, he appeared on "Dirty Sexy Money," "General Hospital," and "Grey's Anatomy." Those were his final credits before he stepped away from his acting career, presumably to enjoy a quieter life away from the spotlight.
In addition to his decades of work in front of the camera, Giambalvo is a founding member of the Colonnades Theater Lab, alongside Neil McKenzie, Peter Scolari, and Michael Lessac. The Greenwich Village-based theater company then became Global Arts Corps, which, according to its website, is an organization focused on uniting diverse communities through collaborative live theater performances and documentary projects.
Bruce Weitz remained a notable face on television and in theater
Halfway through the show's run, "Anything but Love" introduced Mike Urbanek, a Chicago Weekly columnist who consistently calls out Hannah Miller and Marty Gold's secret romance. Played by Bruce Weitz, who was previously known as Sergeant Mick Belker on "Hill Street Blues," "Anything but Love" showed a totally different, more comedic side of the actor. Once the NBC series ended, Weitz spent the majority of the '90s and 2000s taking on guest roles in various sitcoms and animated cartoons. During this time, he was also named honorary mayor of Reseda, California.
His most notable gig to date was on "General Hospital" in 2007. On the soap, Weitz portrayed the unpredictable New York City mobster Anthony Zacchara. "There's no real threat on our show because the true soap-opera fans know Maurice Benard [Sonny] is not going to get killed off," he told TV Guide (via Michael Fairman TV) in 2011. "So, the threat is imaginary. ... At 'GH,' we're just having fun." His other TV credits include "The Young and the Restless" and a 2021 episode of "For All Mankind." He's also done a lot of work with the Rubicon Theater Company in Ventura. His stage credits include "Waiting for Godot," "The Diary of Anne Frank," and"Poseidon: The Musical."
Billy Van Zandt is a successful playwright and producer
In Season 2 of "Anything But Love," Billy Van Zandt played office newcomer Harold. Not to be confused with his brother Steven Van Zandt of "The Sopranos" and E-Street Band fame, Billy also paved his own path in show business. Alongside and his "Anything but Love" co-star Jane Milmore, Billy was an executive producer on hit sitcoms like "The Wayans Bros." and "Martin," and they also cowrote the "Suddenly Susan" pilot.
Billy and Milmore also penned a number of plays. Their works include "Confessions of a Dirty Blonde," "Silent Laughter," and "You've Got Hate Mail." A few months after Milmore died in 2020 from pancreatic cancer, Billy told New Jersey Monthly that the loss hit him hard. "We were together 46 years, and we ended up with the same mind," he said. When asked about their personal dynamic, Billy stated, "We dated off and on for many years, but we finally came to the conclusion that we were better off as friends, and we married different people."
In 2024, Billy and his brother had a street named after them in their hometown of Middletown Township, New Jersey. In an interview with Film Courage, Billy hinted that his longevity stemmed from his unwavering work ethic, which was a family trait he picked up. "Everybody in my family is a control freak workaholic. We just are. ... My sister, my brother, my mother, my father, me, my grandmother. We were all like that," he said. "The joy came from doing the work and seeing your finished product. That was always great for us."