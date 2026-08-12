The Stunning Transformation Of Landman Star Francesca Xuereb
Actor Francesca Xuereb has made a splash on the hit drama "Landman," but that doesn't mean she was always in the limelight. Unlike many of her castmates — like Demi Moore or Billy Bob Thornton — Xuereb was not a huge star before joining the show. In fact, while most of the "Landman" cast looks strikingly familiar to viewers, Xuereb is something of a dark horse. She did not take on many high-profile roles before joining the show, nor did she do a bunch of self-promoting interviews leading up to her debut as Cheyenne. The reason? Xuereb has transformed from a small-time university actor to the real deal — and this evolution happened faster than the speed of light.
Originally a Midwesterner, Xuereb was not always destined to make a name for herself in La La Land. However, a lifelong love of the theater eventually inspired Xuereb to make the move out west, and, before she knew it, she was booking roles. Although her interest in horror films served as a powerful springboard for her career, Xuereb has established herself as a master of many genres, playing a wide range of comedic and tragic roles. Given the scandals that have tarnished the reputations of other "Landman" cast members, Xuereb represents a fresh face that keeps audiences on their toes. Moving forward, the actor is expected to increase her ever-growing public profile.
Francesca Xuereb loved acting her whole life
Francesca Xuereb did not exactly grow up in the acting capital of the United States. Born in Detroit, the actor was not pressured to take on acting gigs from a young age. Unlike all the Hollywood child stars who dreamed of normal jobs, Xuereb was a normal kid who dreamed of becoming an actor. And although she was not initially surrounded by career-building opportunities, Xuereb was able to participate in local acting events. "I always loved acting. I did community theater when I was a kid," she told Search My Trash in 2022.
But as much as Xuereb adored these early acting opportunities, they were not meant to last. Like many small-town arts projects across the country, the theater where Xuereb trained faced insurmountable obstacles. "I loved it, but the theater shut down," Xuereb revealed in the aforementioned interview. Because alternative opportunities weren't exactly in abundance, Xuereb found that her extracurricular acting had come to a halt. "I fell off," she admitted.
When Xuereb went off to college, things began to change. She rediscovered her passion for drama and decided to move to Los Angeles. She continued her studies at Loyola Marymount University — mere miles from Hollywood. "It wasn't until college, about halfway through, I realized I just had to try and do it. So I transferred and studied theater at LMU," Xuereb explained in the same interview. This move would change the course of her career forever.
She developed an interest in slasher/horror films
As a budding young actor, Francesca Xuereb didn't just love the theater. She adored film, as well. The slash/horror genre especially caught her eye, and there was something infinitely appealing about leaning into her own fear. As Xuereb admitted in her interview with Search My Trash, "I used to watch horror movies late at night, all alone, just scaring the bejeezus out of myself." That's not to say that Xuereb didn't enjoy the absurdity of horror films. Apparently, the actor is a huge fan of the genre's most comedic moments. She added, "I'm a huge fan of classic slashers, something with a little comedy as well is my jam."
Because of this, when one of Xuereb's professors at Loyola Marymount University approached her about the possibility of starring in a horror film called "Room 203," she couldn't help but get excited. Xuereb expressed her interest in the opportunity and, ultimately, cinched the role. Unlike many up-and-coming actors — who struggle tremendously to break into the business — Xuereb had an easy time going about things. In fact, she found herself in the unique position of choosing between doing the horror film and another competing project. "Ultimately, what made me choose ["Room 203"] was the team attached," Xuereb shared in the previously cited interview. While the final product wasn't exactly one of the top horror movies for the Halloween season, it left an indelible impact on Xuereb's life.
Francesca Xuereb got her big break in Room 203
While "Room 203" may not have been the biggest Hollywood blockbuster of all time, it did establish Francesca Xuereb as an up-and-coming actor. The horror film transformed Xuereb from a theater student struggling to get by amid pandemic challenges into a future star. Xuereb herself admitted that the part opened a ton of doors. "Prior to shooting 'Room 203,' I had only done one other project," Xuereb noted in her interview with Search My Trash. "Since Room '203,' I've been fortunate enough to have fun parts in 'Sex Lives of College Girls,' 'Seal Team,' and 'Pam and Tommy.'" After wrapping up "Room 203," Xuereb was also able to secure a role in another horror movie, "Murmur," which was directed by Mark Polish. These opportunities launched Xuereb from anonymity to fame.
Interestingly, though, Xuereb has been hesitant to discuss the full extent of this transition with the public. While the actor has clearly transformed significantly since her big break in "Room 203," she has sidestepped questions about its impact. In an appearance on the "Dead Talk Live" podcast, Xuereb was asked to react to her sudden rise to prominence. "I guess, like, some sort of confidence boost of legitimacy or something," she reflected, before quickly adding, "You know, I'm always looking to learn and, like, not trying to focus on that." This response may not have provided many clues into Xuereb's headspace; however, the reality of her rise remained undeniable.
She waited tables during tough times
Francesca Xuereb may have appeared reluctant to publicly celebrate her successes, but perhaps she was simply practicing prudence. Although her role in "Room 203" initially sent her career sky-high, Xuereb quickly found that things in Hollywood are not always straightforward. This was particularly true in 2023 when the Writers Guild of America went on strike. In the aftermath of the workers' movement, a lot of the acting work in Hollywood dried up. Xuereb was one of the actors most affected by the situation.
Speaking to The New York Times, Xuereb said that, prior to the strike, her career was taking off. "I was getting a lot of traction," she shared. During her time on "Sex Lives of College Girls," Xuereb was getting between five and six auditions per week. However, when the writers' strike began, everything changed. "It definitely felt like slowing down, and that doesn't necessarily feel good," Xuereb explained.
To make ends meet, Xuereb waited tables — a job that she had performed consistently in the time before her big break. She rang up Akasha — the restaurant where she had previously worked — and was able to lock down four shifts per week. "I don't mind working in the restaurant," she told The New York Times in the same interview. "My picture of what being an actress would look like is working as a server until I was able to not go back."
Francesca Xuereb tackled a whole new genre in Landman
Throughout the beginning of her career, Francesca Xuereb embraced the horror film genre. However, when she secured the role of the physical therapist, Cheyenne, in the second season of "Landman," Xuereb engaged in a whole new type of role. Cheyenne's character explores the risqué side of life through exotic dance and occasionally baring it all. While Francesca Xuereb is obviously gorgeous in real life, taking on a more physical role can place a great deal of pressure on actresses. Speaking to Variety, Xuereb's "Landman" co-star, Sam Elliott, expressed his hope for Cheyenne's role in "Landman" Season 3: "I have no idea what Taylor [Sheridan] has in mind for that character. I hope it just remains what it is: this wholesome relationship."
During filming, though, Xuereb was known for her uplifting presence on set. Her colleagues loved filming with her in front of the cameras, as well as chatting on set. As Elliott told Variety in the same interview, "[S]he was a dream to be around, not only to work with, but she's just a lovely girl." The veteran actor also shared his opinion that Xuereb has yet to receive enough credit for her talent and work ethic alike. "I love that you mentioned Francesca, because she's overlooked in most all of this stuff that we do," he said. As Xuereb's public profile grows, however, she is expected to attract much more attention for her skills.
She loved her time on the set of Ted
While working on "Landman," Francesca Xuereb also participated in the TV adaptation of the film "Ted." Playing the role of Erin, Xuereb appeared in two episodes of Season 1 — including the pilot — as well as two episodes of Season 2. This decision has kept Xuereb firmly in the public eye — and may explain why Francesca Xuereb from "Landman" looks so familiar. But while Xuereb's role on "Ted" was clearly good for her career, it contributed something important to her personal life, as well. During her time filming the show, Xuereb bonded with her co-stars and simply enjoyed the good vibes that abounded on set.
This was clear to fans around the time that Season 2 of "Ted" wrapped up. To celebrate this major accomplishment, Xuereb was sure to express her appreciation for the "Ted" cast in a heartwarming Instagram slideshow. Photographs from her time on set show Xuereb and her co-stars goofing around in their costumes and taking ridiculous selfies. Her caption for the slideshow encapsulates her feelings completely, reading "I" followed by a heart emoji and a Teddy bear emoji. Xuereb loved her time on the set of "Ted," and she wasn't afraid to express that to the world. In the caption of a separate Instagram post, featuring even more behind-the-scenes shots, she gave a shout-out to her costars. "Big big thank you to everyone who makes this show so great," she wrote in all caps.