The Stunning Transformation Of Landman Star Francesca Xuereb

Actor Francesca Xuereb has made a splash on the hit drama "Landman," but that doesn't mean she was always in the limelight. Unlike many of her castmates — like Demi Moore or Billy Bob Thornton — Xuereb was not a huge star before joining the show. In fact, while most of the "Landman" cast looks strikingly familiar to viewers, Xuereb is something of a dark horse. She did not take on many high-profile roles before joining the show, nor did she do a bunch of self-promoting interviews leading up to her debut as Cheyenne. The reason? Xuereb has transformed from a small-time university actor to the real deal — and this evolution happened faster than the speed of light.

Originally a Midwesterner, Xuereb was not always destined to make a name for herself in La La Land. However, a lifelong love of the theater eventually inspired Xuereb to make the move out west, and, before she knew it, she was booking roles. Although her interest in horror films served as a powerful springboard for her career, Xuereb has established herself as a master of many genres, playing a wide range of comedic and tragic roles. Given the scandals that have tarnished the reputations of other "Landman" cast members, Xuereb represents a fresh face that keeps audiences on their toes. Moving forward, the actor is expected to increase her ever-growing public profile.