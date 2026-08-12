Drew Barrymore Comforts An Emotional Divorcee In The Crowd Of Her Show: 'Took Me Years'

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Drew Barrymore is someone who knows a thing or two about divorce — with not one, not two, but three marriages in her proverbial rearview mirror. As a matter of fact, while the "Scream" alum has not outright given up on romance, she has ruled out the possibility of ever tying the knot with anyone again. It's not hard to see why she's made that decision, mind you; navigating through a divorce can turn you off of marriage entirely. While that process has been anything but easy for Barrymore, it has made her especially qualified to lend a sympathetic ear to those experiencing divorce for the first time, and that's exactly what she did for an emotional audience member on a recent edition of her popular talk show. Check it out in the video below.

"Divorce took me years to get over. I know that's probably the worst thing I could tell you," Barrymore said while addressing an audience member who had opened up about getting a divorce after 21 years of marriage. She added, "We beat ourselves up so much. It's like, not only do we put everybody first, but then, everything that went wrong is our fault. Why can't we get over it quicker? It's like, you stay in this stuck state. You get stuck in the weeds, too. It's so hard to rise above and out of it, and get closer to the sun, you know, you stay wallowing in the darkness. So, give yourself time." It was an emotional moment of connection between not just the woman in the audience and Barrymore, but between her and anyone looking for a little empathy.