Meet The Real-Life Kids Of The Big Bang Theory Cast
By the end of the series, some of our favorite "The Big Bang Theory" 'ships became proud parents. In real life, many of the show's stars have built families of their own. Diehard "The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon" fans surely know that Sheldon and Amy have a son named Leonard — after both "Star Trek" legend Leonard Nimoy and/or their friend Leonard Hofstadter — and a daughter. They know Howard and Bernadette have two kids. They certainly know that Penny and Leonard find out they're going to be parents in the series finale. But what about the actual stars who play said characters?
Melissa Rauch, who played Bernadette, was actually pregnant with her first child when she was still on the show. "I feel like I was pregnant for like 900 years," she said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" (via FandomWire). "I was pregnant on the show, there was pregnancy in real life, and then pregnant on the show again. So I was always wearing some form of bump to the point where I don't know where to put my hands anymore."
Some of the other "The Big Bang Theory" stars became parents for the first time before the show began, some during the show's run, and a few after the series concluded. Some of the actors are more private than others, but they've all offered some details about their children's lives over the years. Without further ado, here are the real-life kids of "The Big Bang Theory" cast.
Kaley Cuoco's daughter Matilda Pelphrey is about to become a big sister
Kaley Cuoco, who played Penny on all 12 seasons of "The Big Bang Theory," and her fiance, Tom Pelphrey, had their first daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, in 2023. Cuoco shared a bunch of pictures of her then-newborn baby girl Matilda sleeping, yawning, and being held by Cuoco and Tom in her Instagram post. Her caption called Matilda "the new light of our lives." Since Matilda's arrival, Cuoco has continued to give us glimpses of her daughter on Instagram. For example, in a 2025 Instagram post, Cuoco shared absolutely precious snaps of Matilda looking all giggly and happy during their family trip to Disneyland.
Matilda also seems to be a handful — in an adorable way. As Cuoco said on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Taking care of a 19-month-old is like taking care of your drunk best friend everyday." "They're crying when they don't get what they want, you're ... making sure they make it to the bathroom or you're cleaning their throw up from whatever. ... And then they black out, and you're like ready to die, and they wake up, and they're like, 'What's for breakfast?'"
Matilda will soon have a partner in crime: a baby sister. In June 2026, Cuoco shared pictures of herself, Matilda, and Tom posing with a gender reveal cake on Instagram. In the same photo dump, the TV star also shared a picture of her baby's ultrasound where, as she puts it, "Our dainty princess giving us the middle finger." The girl already seems like a hoot. If she ends up being half as fun as Matilda, it'll be a blast to listen to stories about her from Cuoco.
Johnny Galecki's kids Avery Orbison and Oona Evelena lead private lives
"The Big Bang Theory" alum Johnny Galecki had his first kid, Avery Orbison Galecki, with his now ex-girlfriend Alaina Meyer in 2019. He shared the good news on Instagram by posting a picture of his kid's tiny hands. The caption read, "With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world." After Johnny and Meyer ended their romantic relationship in 2020, they established a co-parenting relationship.
Though Johnny has been in show biz since he was a kid, he's made an effort to keep his family out of the public eye. For example, the "Roseanne" actor puts pictures of his son on Instagram from time to time, but he regularly obscures his son's face. For example, in a 2022 Instagram post, he shared a picture of his kid standing in front of a painting, with his back facing the camera. Johnny wrote, "When Orbison Galecki met Vincent Van Gogh."
In a 2024 Architectural Digest story, Johnny revealed that his family had expanded yet again. In the piece, we not only learned that he and Morgan Galecki tied the knot, but welcomed a daughter named Oona Evelena Galecki. Like her brother, Oona also pops up on Johnny's Instagram, but their dad continues to avoid showing their faces in snaps. In 2024, for example, Johnny posted pictures of Oona and Orbison with him and Morgan at a Disneyland trip on Instagram and wrote, "It's an incredible day when you are making memories with your children that you could have only dreamed of when you were little." In another Instagram post of an outing at Disney World, he wrote, "More unforgettable memories made @waltdisneyworld @disneyparks."
Mayim Bialik's sons Miles Bialik Stone and Frederick Bialik Stone have different temperaments
Mayim Bialik and her ex-husband, Michael Stone, have two sons, Miles Roosevelt Bialik Stone and Frederick Heschel Bialik Stone. In Bialik's divorce statement, she said, "The main priority for us now is to make the transition to two loving homes as smooth and painless as possible."
"The Big Bang Theory" actor gave birth to her second son, Frederick, in 2008 at home, and her older son, Miles, who was born in 2005, was right by her side. "He clung to that baby for enough minutes that the midwife had to separate them," Bialik recalled in her Kveller blog. Miles and Frederick, who were born three years apart, were homeschooled. Bialik and Stone took a very hands-on approach to raising them. Bialik opened up to PopStar (via People) about the thought process behind the decision, stating, "To us, nothing is more important than being with our children at any given point of the day."
Miles and Frederick are quite different from each other. Bialik told People in 2021 that Miles is quite outgoing and Frederick is more reserved. She also said conversations about politics and current events have helped her two boys connect. On a 2024 episode of "The Sage Steele Show," Bialik spoke about Frederick, who is on the autism spectrum, and how her own approach to communication has shifted. "He does not hear his own tone the way other people do," she said. "He often hears a tone that I'm not intending. ... The older one, I think, had to tolerate my tone, right? Because he just had to grin and bear it. And the younger one was the meter for like, 'Mm-mm, this isn't ok. That hurts.'"
Sadie Rauch and Brooks Rauch assumed their 'mom's a judge'
After experiencing a miscarriage, Melissa Rauch and her husband, Winston Rauch, had a daughter in 2017. Melissa broke the exciting news with her fans on Instagram. "I am beyond over the moon to share that our beautiful baby girl, Sadie Rauch, has arrived and our hearts are bursting at the seams with love for her," she wrote. Three years later, Melissa gave birth again, this time a baby boy. She wrote on Instagram, "I am incredibly thankful and overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Brooks Rauch, who we just welcomed into the world and directly into our hearts." Though Melissa has shared some details about her kids' lives, she doesn't post much about them on Instagram.
When Sadie and Brooks got a little older, they assumed their mother was a real-life judge, not an actor. Why? Because Melissa played Judge Abby Stone on "Night Court." "Is it wrong I haven't corrected them?" Melissa asked on a 2023 episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show." "They've seen the posters for it like 'Mom's a judge!' I'm like, 'Yes, I am,'" she explained.
In 2019, when Melissa put out an e-book for kids called "Tales of Tofu," she told People that the book — which is both a storybook and a recipe book — was already a hit with Sadie. Melissa said she and her daughter "read the book and then we cooked the recipes together." The TV star added, "I find that whenever you're trying to introduce your kid to anything, books are such a great way to do that. We had a book on brushing your teeth, and once she sees it in the pages she's excited then to implement it into her life."
Simon Helberg's kids Adeline and Wilder are raised away from the spotlight
Simon Helberg temporarily ended his engagement to his now-wife, Jocelyn Towne, but things evidently worked out for them. Helberg and Towne are now married and have two children, Adeline and Wilder. The kids have a two-year age gap between them. When Helberg's daughter Adeline was born in 2012, an insider told Us Weekly, "Simon is excited to be a father — he's been doing his reading." In a 2013 interview with TV Fanatic, Helberg shared that while parenthood sure can be exhausting, it's also an "incredible" experience. "You're just watching this little, tiny blob become a person...it's an amazing time," he said. Towne became pregnant with their second kid in 2014.
A few years after Helberg became a dad, Howard, his "The Big Bang Theory" counterpart, also became a dad. "I'm sure the writers are gonna make him a pretty clumsy, inept father, which ... sometimes it starts that way, so that I can also relate to," Helberg told People in 2020. "There's a nice learning curve, so hopefully he'll grow up a bit."
While Adeline and Wilder's parents sure seem keen to keep them out of the public eye, Helberg has shared some details about his parenting style. In the aforementioned People interview, he admitted that he could be a strict dad at times. "I can lay down the law a little bit with my kids," he joked. "They're very small — they're the only people that I'm bigger than. It's fun to throw my weight around."
Christine Baranski's daughters Isabel Cowles Murphy and Lily Cowles chose different career paths
What you may not know about Christine Baranski is that she and her late husband, Matthew Cowles, had two daughters, Isabel Cowles Murphy and Lily Cowles in 1984 and 1987, respectively. The two girls were raised by a pair of actors, and so they saw quite a bit of the entertainment world growing up. In 2021, Baranski told The New Yorker that only a few months after she gave birth to Isabel, she was asked to replace an actor in a Broadway production of "Hurlyburly." Isabel not only tagged along to the theatre, but she brought onstage in one scene. "Well, she started crying," Baranski said. "Apparently there were complaints from audience members that a real baby had been used."
In the aforementioned New Yorker story, Baranski noted that Isabel wasn't bitten by the acting bug, Lily sure was. "My youngest, Lily, is indeed an actress," Baranski said. "She's on a show called 'Roswell,' and she's been in 'Santa Fe,' and she's having a wonderful time." "The Big Bang Theory" alum continued, "But the older daughter, Isabel, who made her début in that Broadway theatre, is a writer now. Not an actress. She very wisely once said, 'Why would I be in a profession that's just going to reinforce all my insecurities?'" According to her Substack bio, Isabel is a writer and lawyer.
In a Substack post, Isabel reflected on why she ultimately decided not to pursue an acting career, noting, "Failure to become Christine Baranski would be existentially humiliating." Isabel and her husband Christopher Murphy have four sons.
Laurie Metcalf's daughter Zoe Perry appeared on 'The Big Bang Theory' spinoff 'Young Sheldon'
Laurie Metcalf has four kids: Zoe Perry, Will Roth, Donovan Roth, and Mae Roth. Zoe, who is the daughter of Metcalf and her ex-husband Jeff Perry, was born in 1983. There is an age gap of 10 years between her and her half-brother Will Roth, who was born in 1993. He is Metcalf and her now-ex-husband Matt Roth's son. The ex-couple also adopted their son Donovan Roth, who was born in 2000. Metcalf went on to have another kid with Matt, Mae Akins Roth, in 2005, via surrogacy.
Metcalf, of course, played the role of Sheldon Cooper's mother Mary Cooper in "The Big Bang Theory," while Zoe played the younger version of Mary in the show's prequel "Young Sheldon." She also makes occasional appearances on the "Young Sheldon" spinoff show "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage." While one might assume that Metcalf's real-life daughter would be handed said role on a silver platter, she actually had to audition. As Zoe told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017, "I had to prove to them that [casting me] would be a good idea and showcase what they were envisioning in this character in a different stage of life." Zoe and her husband, Gab Taraboulsy, got married in 2021.
Metcalf's youngest daughter, Mae, pursued musical theater. Meanwhile, Will and Donovan have stayed more private. Metcalf gave Donovan and Mae — who were still teens at the time — a shoutout while accepting her 2017 Tony Award for "A Doll's House, Part 2." As reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, she said she was grateful because they allowed her to "do what I love doing the most: working in the theater."
Wil Wheaton's sons asked him to adopt them
Wil Wheaton and his wife, Anne Wheaton, have been married since 1999, and they are the proud parents of Ryan Wheaton and Nolan Wheaton. Ryan and Nolan are from Anne's previous marriage, and on her blog, she shared that her boys found a solid parental figure in Wil.
"The Big Bang Theory" actor has opened up about fatherhood on his own blog as well. He recalled a quiet night when the then-19-year-old Ryan was home from college. As they were hanging out and looking at "stars" on the ceiling created by a laser projector, Ryan told Wil, "I love science fiction and literature because you introduced it to me when I was little. I care about people because you taught me to be empathetic. You have always been more of a dad to me than my dad ever was ... and I was hoping that you'd make it official, and adopt me." Wil, of course, was happy to do so. Nolan made the same request years later. This time around, though, it was when the father and son were at Comic-Con. Nolan "isn't a writer, like Ryan is," Wil joked in his blog.
Ryan made a name for himself by becoming a writer, actor, and director. He has worked as a writer on projects like "Titansgrave: The Ashes of Valkana" and "Twitch." Nolan, on the other hand, is a trainer and has earned certifications.
Lauren Lapkus' girls Holly and Gigi are adorable
"The Big Bang Theory" alum Lauren Lapkus married Mike Castle back in 2018 and they have two daughters. In May 2021, Lapkus announced she was expecting her first child. "So grateful and happy," she wrote on Instagram. Two months later, she shared a video of baby Holly on Instagram. At the end of 2023, Lapkus shared on Instagram that their family would be expanding once again. New best friend en route!" she wrote. "We are so happy to share that we are expecting another baby girl this spring!"
On a 2024 episode of "Post Partum Production," Lapkus reflected on her experiences as a parent thus far. Her eldest, Holly, was about 2 years old at the time, and up until that point, Lapkus and her husband had been pretty hands-on parents. "We really don't have any help ... like we've had some babysitters here and there but nothing really consistent," she said.
In May 2024, Lapkus gave birth to Gigi. Like with Holly, this time too she shared a video of her newborn on Instagram. Gigi is yawning, moving her tiny hands and legs, and looking all sleepy and cute in the video. In the caption, Lapkus wrote, "Just a few days ago we welcomed our new baby and became a family of four."
Boba Fett is Kunal Nayyar's beloved 'son'
Kunal Nayyar, who is married to model and former Miss India Neha Kapur, doesn't have children. However, he has referred to his rescue dog, Boba Fett, as his kid. Nayyar and Boba Fett's relationship is a real-life parallel to "The Big Bang Theory." On the sitcom, Nayyar's character, Raj Koothrappali, had an adorable bond with his Yorkshire Terrier, Cinnamon.
Back in 2021, Nayyar shared a selfie he snapped with Boba Fett on Instagram and wrote, "Who pouts better? #bobafett #likefatherlikeson." Nayyar also posted a series of Boba Fett's pictures as an Instagram post on International Dog day in 2022. In one picture, Boba Fett is lounging in the sun and in another he's posing on what appears to be a bed. "Though I have no idea who comes up with 'International Dog day' I am glad to report that to me, every day is my son Boba Fett's day," Nayyar wrote in the caption. "I love you more than you could ever imagine."