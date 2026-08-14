Meet The Real-Life Kids Of The Big Bang Theory Cast

By the end of the series, some of our favorite "The Big Bang Theory" 'ships became proud parents. In real life, many of the show's stars have built families of their own. Diehard "The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon" fans surely know that Sheldon and Amy have a son named Leonard — after both "Star Trek" legend Leonard Nimoy and/or their friend Leonard Hofstadter — and a daughter. They know Howard and Bernadette have two kids. They certainly know that Penny and Leonard find out they're going to be parents in the series finale. But what about the actual stars who play said characters?

Melissa Rauch, who played Bernadette, was actually pregnant with her first child when she was still on the show. "I feel like I was pregnant for like 900 years," she said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" (via FandomWire). "I was pregnant on the show, there was pregnancy in real life, and then pregnant on the show again. So I was always wearing some form of bump to the point where I don't know where to put my hands anymore."

Some of the other "The Big Bang Theory" stars became parents for the first time before the show began, some during the show's run, and a few after the series concluded. Some of the actors are more private than others, but they've all offered some details about their children's lives over the years. Without further ado, here are the real-life kids of "The Big Bang Theory" cast.