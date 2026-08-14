How Law Roach Changed Fashion Forever

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If you only know one celebrity stylist, it might be Rihanna's clothing curator turned editor-in-chief of Andy Warhol's Interview Magazine, Mel Ottenberg. Or, if you're a Bravo-head, you might know the Baroness of Boho, Rachel Zoe. But let's be honest, these days, chances are it's probably Law Roach, the famous stylist responsible for some of the best red carpet looks in recent years. Whether it's the inspired Hunter Schafer sci-fi moment at the 2021 Met Gala or that Zendaya hat, which has its own deep lore and so, so many memes, Roach knows a thing or two about putting a memorable look together.

But, what is it about the Southside Chicago native (and his eye for clothes) that's made him a household name? "He knows his worth," fashion writer Daniel Rogers told The Guardian. "He has fought hard to maintain that position: refusing to speak to journalists unless they use his name within a headline, and refusing to be a background figure to someone else's success," he added. "He brings real fashion capital — and entertainment — to an often staid celebrity landscape." So, let's take a look at the myriad ways this celebrated celebrity stylist has changed fashion forever.