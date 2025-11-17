The Most Inappropriate Outfits To Ever Hit The Emmy's Red Carpet

Our history of the Emmys will show you that the awards are as illustrious as they come. It's only fitting, then, that the stars who attended wear their finest silks and Sunday best for the occasion. But a look at the absolute worst-dressed stars at the Emmys will tell you that elegance and sophistication aren't always the order of the day (or evening). In fact, over the years, there's been plenty of outfits that don't just lack taste but are also wholly inappropriate. So, what gives?

"Well, it's not really about fashion anymore, is it?" the author of "Made for Each Other: Fashion and the Academy Awards," Bronwyn Cosgrave, told the BBC. "The red carpet now, it's about brands selling a dream," Cosgrave continued. "I think, maybe, you could date it back to the time Nicole Kidman turned up at the Oscars in that striking Dior gown, from John Galliano's first collection for the house — that moment generated so much awareness for Dior. And since then, it's just turned into a luxury brand extravaganza." Indeed, it seems some celebs have forgotten that just because the outfit has a designer label, doesn't mean it's appropriate for the red carpet.

With that in mind, from schoolboy shorts to political statements, here's our picks for the most incongruous fashion faux pas ever seen at the Emmys.