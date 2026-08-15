Then & Now: What The Surviving Cast Of Punky Brewster Looks Like Today
It's no secret, nor surprise, that the 1980s produced a lot of sitcoms. "Punky Brewster" (1984-1988) never topped the viewership charts and didn't win any collective awards during its four-season run, yet 40-something years later, it remains a topic of conversation.
There are several reasons why the NBC-turned-syndication series never faded into obscurity. For starters, the show was briefly brought back in 2021 with ten new episodes on Peacock. Over the original run's 88 episodes, a lot of big names guest-starred; Andy Gibb, Buzz Aldrin, James DeBarge, Robin Lively, and Judith Barsi were just a handful in the bunch. And, of course, who could honestly forget about Punky Brewster's optimism and courage despite her tragic circumstances?
As it goes, most of the adults from "Punky Brewster" have sadly passed away by now: George Gaynes (Henry Warnimont) died in 2016, Susie Garrett (Mrs. Johnson) died in 2002, T.K Carter (Mike Fulton) died in 2026, and Dody Goodman (Mrs. Morton) died in 2008. As for the surviving members of the "Punky Brewster" cast, here's what they look like now — and a little bit of what they've been up to since.
Soleil Moon Frye brought Punky Brewster back to the small screen
Soleil Moon Frye was cast as Penelope "Punky" Brewster when she was just 7 years old. Frye wasn't well known when she won out over 1,000 other girls for the role, although her father and brother were both already established actors. As the series progressed, Frye gained attention for her bubbly and heartwarming portrayal of Punky.
Frye's career continued to blossom after "Punky Brewster" ended; she went on to have a main role in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" Seasons 5-7 and the animated series "Bratz." Movie-wise, Frye appeared in several more "Bratz" projects in the mid-to-late 2000s; she directed and produced her first documentary, "Kid 90," in 2021.
Frye has reprised her role as Punky twice over the years: first in the animated spin-off "Punky Brewster" and then in the aforementioned "Punky Brewster" revival. In 2024, Frye revealed at Rhode Island Comic Con that she remained so connected to the character that even her children addressed her as much. ["My son's] favorite thing to do was to call me 'Punky' when we would go out," she confessed (via People). "He would literally call me 'Punky' all the time ... there was no stopping him."
Cherie Johnson continues to find success as a writer and actor
Cherie Johnson was a year older than Soleil Moon Frye when she joined the cast of "Punky Brewster." On the show, Johnson portrayed Cherie Johnson — not a fictionalized version of herself, just a character with the same name — Punky's best friend. Johnson's uncle, David W. Duclon, created the show and named the character after her. Johnson then auditioned and won the role fair and square.
What happened to Johnson after "Punky Brewster" ended? Like Frye, Johnson's career has become defined by her TV appearances: she had main or recurring roles on "Days of Our Lives,""Family Matters," "The Parkers," and "A Place Called Hollywood." Johnson has also found success as a writer and author; as of 2026, she's published seven books and worked for four publications, plus one of her own. She also hosted a podcast called "Cherie's World" for about three years.
Again, like Frye, Johnson reprised her "Punky Brewster" role in the animated "Punky Brewster" series and the 2021 revival. "Playing Cherie is incredible ... how many people can say that they had this job 30 years ago and get to go back to the job that they loved so much?" Johnson told Pop Culturalist. "I'm trying not to cry. It's everything. It's amazing."
Ami Foster returned to acting in 2021
Ami Foster was featured on "Star Search" in 1983 and an episode of "Fame" — a TV adaptation of the 1980 movie musical — before she was cast on "Punky Brewster." On the show, Foster portrayed Margaux Kramer, a close friend of Punky Brewster and Cherie Johnson. While Punky was dealt a hard set of circumstances, Margaux was a character who had a flair for drama.
Foster isn't one of those '80s sitcom stars who completely disappeared from Hollywood, per se, but "Punky Brewster" does remain her pièce de résistance. After the show, Foster made several one-episode appearances on sitcoms like "Full House" and "Empty Nest." Foster essentially retired by 2000, though; her Instagram posts suggest that she stepped back from acting to focus on her family.
In 2021, Foster returned to the small screen to play Margaux in the "Punky Brewster" revival. "I think TV has gotten so different now that what Punky had, that is missing in the world now, is just that wholesomeness," Foster told Cherie Johnson on the "Cherie's World" podcast. "Coming back and reestablishing that in such tough times, I think it's what kids need."
Eddie Deezen regularly attends fan conventions
Out of all the living actors cast on "Punky Brewster," Eddie Deezen was arguably the most in-demand at the time: he made his film debut in the classic movie musical "Grease" and appeared in "The Facts of Life" and "Magnum, P.I." Deezen portrayed Eddie Malvin throughout "Punky Brewster" Season 1, the unforgettable kooky building maintenance man.
In real life, this famous movie nerd hardly looks any different than he did in the '80s. Deezen relocated to South Carolina at some point and still makes public appearances at fan conventions; he's still technically active in the industry, but his career has slowed down significantly. Some of Deezen's most recent credits include an episode of "Transformers: Robots in Disguise" and the 2023 short film "Critters: All You Can Eat."
Deezen did not return for the "Punky Brewster" revival, although he's spoken fondly about being a part of the original series. In 2025, Deezen uploaded a throwback photo on Facebook of his character with Henry Warnimont, who became Punky's adoptive father. "Here I am in an episode of 'Punky Brewster' with my old pal George Gaynes," Deezen wrote. "Having George as a friend and working with him were the [highlights] of my time on that show."
Casey Ellison stays busy behind the camera
Casey Ellison was another undiscovered talent when he was selected for "Punky Brewster." He made his TV debut as Allen Anderson, a friend of Punky Brewster, Cherie Johnson, and Margaux Kramer. Ellison's character was involved in some of the series' most memorable storylines, such as when Cherie got locked in a freezer ("Cherie Lifesaver," Season 2, Episode 16) and when the Challenger Space Shuttle exploded ("Accidents Happen," Season 2, Episode 22).
Ellison, who retired from acting sometime in the early 2000s, is one former sitcom star who looks very different now; his last role was in the 2002 direct-to-video "Head Hunter." Instead of being in front of the camera, Ellison now works behind the scenes as a lighting technician and grip; the former child star has worked on dozens of TV shows, including Disney's "The Mandalorian" and Netflix's "You."
Although Ellison doesn't act anymore, he told Generation X Wire in 2025 that he would've loved to have been a part of the "Punky Brewster" reboot. Unfortunately, he didn't make a comeback like Ami Foster because he was apparently too hard to get a hold of. "I wasn't very active in terms of having a social media presence, so I found out later that they tried to contact me to be involved, but they said I was virtually impossible to locate," he explained. "I did watch it and really enjoyed it."
Timothy Stack played himself on My Name Is Earl
Before Timothy Stack joined the cast of "Punky Brewster," he appeared on several forgotten sitcoms from the 1980s that almost no one talks about anymore, like "Benson" and "AfterMASH."Unlike the sillier characters on the sitcom, Stack portrayed a strict and no-nonsense social worker, Mr. Chillings. He appeared in five episodes throughout Season 2.
Stack is another "Punky Brewster" alum who doesn't look that different now, all things considered. Since his time on the comedy series, Stack has racked up dozens of additional TV and film credits as an actor, producer, and writer. There are a lot of acting gigs on Stack's resume that we can highlight, including "The Brave Little Toaster" franchise, multiple episodes of "My Name Is Earl," an episode of "Malcolm in the Middle," and an episode of "Ghosts."
Mr. Chillings was not featured in the "Punky Brewster" revival, but Stack's character did get a shout-out on an episode of "My Name Is Earl." In Season 2, Episode 12 of "Our 'Cops' Is On!," Stack, who played a fictionalized version of himself, brags to a police officer that he has 62 IMDb credits. The cop lets him go after he recognizes him from "Punky Brewster."