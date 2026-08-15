Then & Now: What The Surviving Cast Of Punky Brewster Looks Like Today

It's no secret, nor surprise, that the 1980s produced a lot of sitcoms. "Punky Brewster" (1984-1988) never topped the viewership charts and didn't win any collective awards during its four-season run, yet 40-something years later, it remains a topic of conversation.

There are several reasons why the NBC-turned-syndication series never faded into obscurity. For starters, the show was briefly brought back in 2021 with ten new episodes on Peacock. Over the original run's 88 episodes, a lot of big names guest-starred; Andy Gibb, Buzz Aldrin, James DeBarge, Robin Lively, and Judith Barsi were just a handful in the bunch. And, of course, who could honestly forget about Punky Brewster's optimism and courage despite her tragic circumstances?

As it goes, most of the adults from "Punky Brewster" have sadly passed away by now: George Gaynes (Henry Warnimont) died in 2016, Susie Garrett (Mrs. Johnson) died in 2002, T.K Carter (Mike Fulton) died in 2026, and Dody Goodman (Mrs. Morton) died in 2008. As for the surviving members of the "Punky Brewster" cast, here's what they look like now — and a little bit of what they've been up to since.