Prince Edward's Son Gets Dirty In The Country At New Job: 'Learning A Good Work Ethic'

Like any royal, Prince Edward, the youngest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the youngest sibling of King Charles III, is hardly known for his blue-collar appeal. Though the Duke of Edinburgh has since rehabilitated his image to great success, it was just a few decades ago that Edward's spoiled behavior earned him the nickname "Prince Brat" from the British media. Evidently, Edward's own son, James, Earl of Wessex, is hoping to avoid a similar branding — at least if his supposedly down-and-dirty summer job is anything to go on.

According to The Sun, James — who turned 18 last December — has been driving tractors at the royal family's Sandringham estate to make some extra scratch as he awaits the results of his A-level exams. Although this would obviously still make Edward's boy a bit of a nepotism hire, onlookers have nonetheless been impressed by the young royal's willingness to put in the elbow grease that the job demands. "Everyone is so used to only seeing James smartly turned out with his family at functions at Christmas and Easter so I had to do a double take. He might be the King's nephew but he is more than happy to get his hands dirty and muck in," one estate worker told The Sun. "Driving tractors around Sandringham is not an easy task and it can mean long hours."

The insider further remarked that, while James doesn't necessarily need to be taking part in such difficult work, doing so can only help him build character, especially now that he's entering adulthood. "But it doesn't matter how rich you are, learning a good work ethic at a young age can always help," they said. That's especially true when it comes to members of the upper class, including royals, who rarely get the opportunity to actually work with their hands.