The Downside Of Starring On The Brady Bunch That Fans Never Saw

Maureen McCormick became a bona fide "It Girl" when she starred as the pretty and popular eldest sister Marcia Brady. She played the picture-perfect character to, well, perfection, but behind the scenes, she grappled with pressure and anxiety, and she would later develop an eating disorder and struggle with addiction. "Yet there I was, hiding the reality of my life behind the unreal perfection of Marcia Brady. ... No one suspected the fear that gnawed at me," she wrote in "Here's the Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Finding My True Voice" (via CBS News).

McCormick spent almost all of her teen years on the show. She was 13 years old when "The Brady Bunch" began, and she was 18 when the series drew to a close. Needless to say, this was an incredibly formative period of her life. "Playing Marcia was a double-edged sword; it always will be whenever you play a character like that," she said in a 2008 interview with Today when reflecting on her iconic "The Brady Bunch" role. "I didn't think I could be my imperfect self."

Penning the aforementioned memoir proved to be cathartic for the TV staple. "It felt really good to come out and be able to say, 'This is me, this is my past, and this is who I am and what I am today,'" she said to Psychiatric News in 2009. "I thought it was important to write my story because I feel for years I had been hiding a lot of secrets."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, an eating disorder, or mental health, contact the resources below: