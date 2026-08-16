The Downside Of Starring On The Brady Bunch That Fans Never Saw
The '70s changed the small screen in a big way. The decade that spawned some of TV's most iconic sitcoms, with few shows becoming a cultural phenomenon quite like "The Brady Bunch." The wholesome series famously focused on the blended Brady clan as parents Mike and Carol raised their six children under one roof, hijinks and hilarity ensuing. Though each episode often ended with a hug and heartfelt moral lesson, life behind the scenes wasn't so picture perfect.
The series was created by Sherwood Schwartz and ran for five seasons from 1969 to 1974, featuring a talented ensemble cast including Robert Reed, Florence Henderson, and Maureen McCormick. Many of its stars experienced the pitfalls of fame and struggles often associated with living in the public eye. From romantic off-set shenanigans to coping with media scrutiny, starring on "The Brady Bunch" came with some unwanted consequences.
In the decades since the show first dominated television, shocking secrets and heartbreaking revelations have come to light, fans continuously learning new details about the enduring sitcom. It may be tempting to assume life was easy for the superstar cast, but fame and fortune can certainly have downsides.
Florence Henderson had to keep up with her wholesome TV image
Florence Henderson became one of TV's most iconic mothers when she took on the role of Carol Brady on the '70s classic, the character's wholesome maternal image becoming synonymous with the actor. In real life, Henderson had quite the edgy sense of humor and was far less buttoned-up than her on-screen persona. However, the star always protected her character's legacy and presented a squeaky-clean public image, honoring the legacy and impact of "The Brady Bunch."
"She loved raucous behavior," Hollywood producer Lloyd Schwartz told Variety in 2016, the son of "Brady Bunch" creator Sherwood Schwartz. He paid tribute to Henderson following her death in 2016 at 82. "She would always be palling around with the guys, and she could give as good as she got, in such a great way." Henderson's on-screen son Christopher Knight mirrored Schwartz's sentiments in a 2016 appearance on "20/20" (via ABC News). "As feminine and as classy and proper as she was, she was a guy's woman, you know?" Knight said. "She really could tell a good dirty joke."
In an interview with The Miami Herald (via MeTV), Sandy Galen, who was Henderson's agent for years, noted that people often expected the TV actor to be just like Carol Brady. "I've seen her walk into a situation where they expected Miss Goody Goodshoes to tiptoe in," Galen said. "I've seen her go onto a show and be asked to do something she doesn't like, and, believe me, she won't."
The 'unreal perfection' of Marsha took a toll on Maureen McCormick
Maureen McCormick became a bona fide "It Girl" when she starred as the pretty and popular eldest sister Marcia Brady. She played the picture-perfect character to, well, perfection, but behind the scenes, she grappled with pressure and anxiety, and she would later develop an eating disorder and struggle with addiction. "Yet there I was, hiding the reality of my life behind the unreal perfection of Marcia Brady. ... No one suspected the fear that gnawed at me," she wrote in "Here's the Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Finding My True Voice" (via CBS News).
McCormick spent almost all of her teen years on the show. She was 13 years old when "The Brady Bunch" began, and she was 18 when the series drew to a close. Needless to say, this was an incredibly formative period of her life. "Playing Marcia was a double-edged sword; it always will be whenever you play a character like that," she said in a 2008 interview with Today when reflecting on her iconic "The Brady Bunch" role. "I didn't think I could be my imperfect self."
Penning the aforementioned memoir proved to be cathartic for the TV staple. "It felt really good to come out and be able to say, 'This is me, this is my past, and this is who I am and what I am today,'" she said to Psychiatric News in 2009. "I thought it was important to write my story because I feel for years I had been hiding a lot of secrets."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, an eating disorder, or mental health, contact the resources below:
- Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
- Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
- Message the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Young cast members went through puberty in front of millions
Puberty can be a challenging and confusing time for any kid, but going through those ups and downs in the public eye is an entirely different ballgame. "The Brady Bunch" kids grew up on TV, which meant many of their awkward moments and growing pains were captured on camera for audiences to see. Barry Williams has opened up about the uncomfortable changes he went through on camera being on the show during his formidable adolescent years.
"The years were very intense for me. All my teen years, 14 to 20, were on 'The Brady Bunch,'" Williams said on Today Extra (via People). "There were a lot of changes. You could hear the voice changing, you could see the hair changing, you could see the growth spurts going on with all of us. So, it was sometimes awkward and sometimes fun. But I've always enjoyed people watching the show."
Likewise, Christopher Knight dealt with his voice cracking in an entire episode of the sitcom. The actor was 12 years old when the sitcom premiered in 1969, and he too had to endure the horrors of puberty on screen. Knight had to sing in a 1972 episode despite his voice continuously cracking. "That was the bleakest week of my life. I'm having to crack my voice, because I think they're making fun of how bad I am at singing," he shared on "The Morning Mix" podcast (via People).
Robert Reed felt forced to keep his sexuality a secret
As the Brady family patriarch, Robert Reed kept his sexuality a secret for the entirety of his career. Reed was gay, but he did not come out publicly out of fear of how it could impact his career, his reputation, and the show. "I don't think 'The Brady Bunch' could have existed at that time with the public knowing that Robert Reed was gay," Florence Henderson told ABC News in 2020. "I just don't think they would have bought it."
The Emmy-nominated actor was beloved for his portrayal of the all-American dad and devoted family man, but at that time, an out gay actor leading a wholesome family sitcom was unheard of. "Here he was, the perfect father of this wonderful little family, a perfect husband," Henderson said. "He was an unhappy person ... I think had Bob not been forced to live this double life, I think it would have dissipated a lot of that anger and frustration."
His on-screen son Barry Williams agreed that Reed's sexuality would have been viewed as controversial at the time. "It probably would have caused the demise of the show. I think it would have hurt his career tremendously," he also said to ABC News. Reed remained extremely private up until he died in 1992 at age 59 from colon lymphoma.
Robert Reed butted heads with the series creator
Robert Reed was a classically trained actor who studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, and he often spoke out against some of the storylines in the sitcom and his character's direction. He frequently battled with creator Sherwood Schwartz over storylines, as they did not see eye-to-eye regarding the tone of the show. As a result, Reed was written out of what became the series finale of "The Brady Bunch."
Though he became a household name thanks to his performance as Mike Brady in the wholesome sitcom, Reed didn't feel creatively fulfilled while starring on the series and did it for financial reasons. "He wound up on a show that he didn't want to do in the first place, and it became more and more difficult for him," Schwartz shared with ABC News in 2000. "His idea of a show was based on the Encyclopedia Brittanica." The TV titan went on to declare that Reed felt "television, in general, was beneath him. And situation comedy was beneath television, in his opinion."
Reed's frustrations boiled over and he refused to appear in the sitcom's final episode "The Hair-Brained Scheme" in 1974. The feeling must have been mutual, as Schwartz reportedly planned to replace the actor ahead of the show's presumed sixth season; the series was ultimately canceled after Season 5, so the recasting would never come to fruition. Despite all the behind-the-scenes turmoil, Reed got along well with his cast members and remained a paternal presence.
Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb couldn't shake their sibling dynamic
Dating is a natural rite of passage, especially hormonal teenagers, and there was a lot of romance going on behind the scenes of "The Brady Bunch." Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb ended up going on a date following the show's conclusion, but quickly realized that after playing siblings for so long, they couldn't shake the brother-sister vibe. "It was sweet," Plumb said to Page Six in 2026 about the outing. "It was fun, but we were really already by that time just too good of friends to make that transition into being romantic partners."
Plumb, who memorably portrayed middle sister Jan on the sitcom, reflected on her time on the series and date with Knight in her memoir, "Happiness Included: Jan Brady and Beyond." "Any attempts at making out that evening ended with laughter and resignation that we'd always be sister and brother, even in real life," she wrote. This wasn't the only cast pairing, as Barry Williams and Maureen McCormick also dated during the show's run.
In fact, Williams' romantic feelings for McCormick made filming difficult on set. The attraction between the young TV stars was hard to hide, and producer Lloyd Schwartz had to remind the pair that they still had to act like siblings when the cameras were rolling. "It was awkward to be in scenes playing brother and sister. People started seeing it," McCormick told Today in 2008 of their short-lived romance. "Fortunately, it was on-again, off-again. We look at it now and we laugh."
Susan Olsen's hair fell out in clumps due to constant bleaching
Susan Olsen played the blond, pigtail sporting Cindy Brady. To keep up with her trademark look, she bleached her red hair every three weeks. She began the tedious process when she was just 7 years old, and her hair began to fall out in clumps due to the constant bleaching. "They were trying out different things, but then my hair had started to fall out. With that, I went back to letting my mom do my hair, every Friday night," Olsen said in a 2025 panel at The Chocolate Expo (via People).
Cindy's signature ringlets also weren't a natural look for the actor. "I had to keep it rollers because my hair was straight," she recalled. "It couldn't hold a curl unless I slept in them. But my mother was responsible for those ringlets." The producers played around with different hues because of the damage, which was prevalent throughout the show. After portraying the character for five seasons, Olsen was relieved when the sitcom completed its run.
Olsen was happy she wouldn't have to endure her awkward teen years on screen and felt like she wasn't "cute anymore" by the end. "I was starting to pray for the show to be canceled, because I didn't want a very special episode of Cindy getting her period, or her first bra, or God forbid, her first kiss," she told People in 2025. "It's like, no, no, let me go through my awkward years alone without being on national TV."
Christopher Knight felt exploited by his mother
When Christopher Knight was cast as Peter Brady in the sitcom at just 10, he quickly became the breadwinner for his family and felt exploited by his mother. Knight had been pushed into acting as a child in order to help his family make money, a decision that sparked conflicting feelings within the young actor. "I'm feeling totally prostituted at that point by my mom and I think in a way I totally was, and by her own admission it was, and that she was sorry about it," he said on "Oprah: Where Are They Now?" in 2013. "It was [completely] an instinct in survival on her part. This is going to work. We are going to milk this for all we can, and we are going to have some level of security because there never has been any for the family. And you know, at the same time, I'm going, 'Yeah, but that kind of sacrifices me in the process.'"
Since his days on "The Brady Bunch," Knight has stayed busy and gone on to appear on reality shows like "My Fair Brady" and "The Masked Singer," and in 2019 he co-founded the production company Former Prodigy Media. The TV star has since learned to appreciate the show and what it meant to him and audiences. "There was something infectious about the show... the simplicity about it being about lessons of family. That invaded all of us and... to our betterment," he told People in 2026.
Barry Williams' 'crush' on his TV mom sparked inappropriate rumors
When he was still a kid, Barry Williams developed a crush on his co-star — and on-screen mother — Florence Henderson. "When those little things called hormones start kicking in, you get excited by even inanimate objects. It wasn't that I sought to bed her. I just wanted to spend time with her," he wrote in his revealing memoir "Growing Up Brady: I Was A Teenager Greg" (via HuffPost). The then 15-year-old Williams even asked his TV mom Henderson out to dinner, who was two decades his senior and married with four children. Henderson accepted the invitation, but in a totally platonic and maternal way. During the show's second season, the pair went to see a musical act perform at the Copacabana.
While nothing inappropriate transpired, the castmates' outing still got the gossip mill to churn. "I disliked the rumors that Florence Henderson and Barry Williams had an affair," fellow "The Brady Bunch" alum Susan Olsen told Fox News in 2023. "I don't like the implication that's been out there, that something was going on with them. There wasn't anything going on with them except for mutual respect and love."
"That whole thing with Barry got blown way out of proportion," Henderson wrote on her website (via Biography) about the rendezvous. "I guess in a sense it was a date, because Barry thought it was. But of course, I had no idea that his intentions were to 'date' me. It has made for a good story though!" Williams described the TV matriarch to People as "many things: a mom, a friend, a coworker, an inspiration and a mentor" after her death in 2016.
Cast members didn't feel respected in Hollywood during the sitcom's run
Though it has now gone on to become one of the small screen's most iconic TV shows, many cast members from "The Brady Bunch" never felt respected by Hollywood during the sitcom's run. Eve Plumb shared how during the show's early years, they felt they were not taken seriously and believed they were more or less written off as a "fluff" type of series.
"Well, we really never felt like big stars," Plumb said on "The Morning Show" in 2026. "It never really hit the big ratings. It was never really well thought of in the critiques. Everybody sort of looked down on it as fluff and not serious fare." When the Brady kids began performing music in public and found success with their albums, Plumb and the other young actors not only began to feel more accepted, but understood the magnitude of the show.
"That was when we realized that, yes, it was very popular. But no one at the time, no adult would admit to actually watching 'The Brady Bunch,'" she shared on the talk show. In the more than 50 years since the show said goodbye to audiences, "The Brady Bunch" has left a lasting legacy on both pop culture and the small screen. Its wholesome storylines, iconic characters, and camaraderie amongst the cast helped the show become a beloved TV classic.