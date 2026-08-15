Heather Locklear, 64, Looks Younger Than Her Years & Happy In New Snap With Lorenzo Lamas

Heather Locklear is looking happier than ever. Over the past few months, rumor has it that the "Baywatch" star is having the best time finding love in her 60s with fellow star Lorenzo Lamas. Based on the latest photo of her on Instagram, this certainly seems to be true. And, happiness definitely looks good on her.

Locklear can officially be added to the list of actresses who have aged like fine wine. On August 13, she was tagged in a photo on Instagram with Lamas, and she's totally glowing. Recently, Lamas recently went full dog dad for Locklear's pup Mister in his own Instagram post. Now, the couple was pictured posing with Mister and a friend and looking like they're totally enjoying the honeymoon phase. And, fans noticed that this pic seems to be evidence that this romance is a good one. "Heather looks happier than I have seen her in a long time," one Instagram user commented. "Heather and Lorenzo still got it," noted someone else. "They look so happy," added another commenter.