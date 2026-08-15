Heather Locklear, 64, Looks Younger Than Her Years & Happy In New Snap With Lorenzo Lamas
Heather Locklear is looking happier than ever. Over the past few months, rumor has it that the "Baywatch" star is having the best time finding love in her 60s with fellow star Lorenzo Lamas. Based on the latest photo of her on Instagram, this certainly seems to be true. And, happiness definitely looks good on her.
Locklear can officially be added to the list of actresses who have aged like fine wine. On August 13, she was tagged in a photo on Instagram with Lamas, and she's totally glowing. Recently, Lamas recently went full dog dad for Locklear's pup Mister in his own Instagram post. Now, the couple was pictured posing with Mister and a friend and looking like they're totally enjoying the honeymoon phase. And, fans noticed that this pic seems to be evidence that this romance is a good one. "Heather looks happier than I have seen her in a long time," one Instagram user commented. "Heather and Lorenzo still got it," noted someone else. "They look so happy," added another commenter.
Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas aren't living in the past
"Smiling at my screen like its 1992," one commenter wrote on the latest photo of the duo at a con on Instagram. Clearly this celeb romance is taking everyone back to yesteryear. The couple first met in 1983 when they posed for the cover of Playgirl together. Of course, timing is everything. And, it wasn't until New Year's Eve over 40 years later that they were out and about as a couple for the first time.
While seeing these two together is a blast from the past for fans, for Locklear and Lamas, this love is all about moving forward. Both stars have quite a few serious relationships under their belts. News broke that Locklear had split from fiancé Chris Heisser just months before she got together with Lamas. And, Lamas only recently put the final nail in the coffin of his last marriage.