Keith Urban Faces Consequences Of Midlife Crisis Meltdown With Brutal Custody Agreement

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's high-profile split has moved along fast, and the pair finalized their divorce on January 6. However, it seems that the apparent midlife crisis that led to Urban getting ditched by his wife is going to have a serious impact on how much time he gets to spend with his kids as they grow up. The couple — who called it quits after 19 years when Kidman filed for divorce in September 2024 — have reportedly reached a custody settlement that seriously favors the Oscar-winning actress over the country music star.

The Daily Mail reports that the arrangement states Urban gets every other weekend with the two daughters they share – 17-year-old Sunday Rose and 14-year-old Faith – for a total of 59 days a year. This gives Kidman 306 days with their girls, which is more than five times as many total days annually. The agreement also states that neither party is responsible for paying child support. A source previously told the Daily Mail that custody was a major point of contention in their divorce proceedings.

"The one thing that became a sticking point was custody of Sunday and Faith," a source told the outlet, adding that Urban initially was demanding equal division of custody, which Kidman was not happy with, and caused a great deal of stress. However, the logistics of their careers apparently played a major role in the final decision. "Keith has a bunch of tour dates coming up, and his schedule is a little less flexible than Nicole's," a different source told the outlet. "If need be, her kids can be on set with her on a more consistent basis – that is a much better atmosphere than backstage at a concert."