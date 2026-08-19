Gorgeous Throwback Photos Of Pierce Brosnan's Wife Keely Shaye Smith From The '90s

Pierce Brosnan is an icon for portraying James Bond in the '90s and early 2000s, which was the time he met and married his talented wife Keely Shaye Smith. Two years after the tragic passing of his first wife Cassandra Harris, Brosnan met Smith at a party in Mexico. After an interview with Ted Danson fell through, the then-journalist hit it off with Brosnan. In a 2001 interview with People, the "Mamma Mia!" actor said that he was so fond of her at the start of their relationship, he got Smith plane tickets to meet him in the places he filmed. The couple share sons Dylan, born in 1997, and Paris, born in 2001. That same year, which was seven years after they met, Brosnan and Smith got married.

Smith has a rich career of her own, occupying different roles in the entertainment industry. She made her acting debut in the '80s in the "Stuck With You" music video by Huey Lewis & The News. After her role in the soap opera "General Hospital," Smith became an award-winning broadcast journalist in the '90s, with her work focused on environmentalism. She produced and directed the 2017 documentary film "Poisoning Paradise," about pesticides in Hawaii, later on in her career.

Being in the '90s media landscape gave Smith plenty of opportunities to look striking on and off the red carpet. She became a savant in the art of looking good, stepping out in outfits ranging from sleek and simple to ornate. Smith also had memorable beauty moments, both with full glam or when her natural beauty shone through.