Gorgeous Throwback Photos Of Pierce Brosnan's Wife Keely Shaye Smith From The '90s
Pierce Brosnan is an icon for portraying James Bond in the '90s and early 2000s, which was the time he met and married his talented wife Keely Shaye Smith. Two years after the tragic passing of his first wife Cassandra Harris, Brosnan met Smith at a party in Mexico. After an interview with Ted Danson fell through, the then-journalist hit it off with Brosnan. In a 2001 interview with People, the "Mamma Mia!" actor said that he was so fond of her at the start of their relationship, he got Smith plane tickets to meet him in the places he filmed. The couple share sons Dylan, born in 1997, and Paris, born in 2001. That same year, which was seven years after they met, Brosnan and Smith got married.
Smith has a rich career of her own, occupying different roles in the entertainment industry. She made her acting debut in the '80s in the "Stuck With You" music video by Huey Lewis & The News. After her role in the soap opera "General Hospital," Smith became an award-winning broadcast journalist in the '90s, with her work focused on environmentalism. She produced and directed the 2017 documentary film "Poisoning Paradise," about pesticides in Hawaii, later on in her career.
Being in the '90s media landscape gave Smith plenty of opportunities to look striking on and off the red carpet. She became a savant in the art of looking good, stepping out in outfits ranging from sleek and simple to ornate. Smith also had memorable beauty moments, both with full glam or when her natural beauty shone through.
She was stunning in this velvet black dress
In their first year of dating, Keely Shaye Smith accompanied Pierce Brosnan to the 1994 Carousel of Hope Ball to raise money for the Children's Diabetes Foundation. The new couple matched each other in their sleek, all-black outfits. Smith wore a long, sleeveless velvet gown with a square neckline and matching velvet gloves that ended above her elbows. The neckline made way for her dainty silver necklace with tiny pearls dangling off the chain. For her makeup, the stunning TV correspondent wore bronzer and a burgundy lip.
She modernized period fashion at the opera
Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan attended the opening night of the LA Opera's 10th season in September 1995. Brosnan looked dapper in a black suit with a black bow tie and sunglasses. Smith's deep red dress complemented her then-boyfriend's suit, but it stood out as it resembled a period costume. The empire waistline was reminiscent of the early 1800s, but the journalist looked gracefully modern as she let her hair down. To finish the look, Smith added a pearly necklace that sat on her collarbone; a small, shimmery black bag; and a pair of black sandal heels.
Keely Shaye Smith was the star of the GoldenEye premiere
"GoldenEye" was Pierce Brosnan's first James Bond film, so it was a big deal when it premiered in November 1995. While Brosnan kept his Bond-like cool in a black suit with a blue shirt, Keely Shaye Smith's look made her the star on the red carpet. She wore a velvet gray dress with embroidered designs on the sides and over a sheer cutout on the bodice. The neckline of the dress highlighted Smith's silver beaded necklace, while the shape of the gown and the gems on the embroidery flattered her figure. Although the color scheme differs from the movie's title, Smith managed to woo the crowd with something that twinkles.
Her beauty was effortless at an awards show for peace
As an activist herself, it made sense that Keely Shaye Smith attended a 1996 awards ceremony for peace with Pierce Brosnan in Beverly Hills. She looked effortlessly gorgeous in a white set with a sleeveless collared top and flowy, wide-leg pants. Smith's beaded necklace complemented the silver buttons on her shirt and her pearl earrings. To add to the effortless look, she seemingly didn't wear much (or any) makeup, and she wore her hair slightly fluffier than she did on her other star-studded outings.
Keely Shaye Smith nailed this maternity red carpet look
That year, Keely Shaye Smith was also pregnant with her first child Dylan Brosnan. Smith had plenty of opportunities to prove that maternity clothes can be chic. Her appearance at the "Evita" premiere in December 1996 was one of her best maternity looks. The journalist wore a white, floor-length gown with an empire waist. The top of the dress was covered with an intricate brocade design, and Smith paired it with a sheer white shawl. Her pearl necklace stood out from her curled brown hair, which delicately framed her face.
She looked beautiful in blue at a breast cancer event
Keely Shaye Smith became a mother in January 1997, but she managed to ease back into public life postpartum. In May, the journalist took a three-month-old Dylan Brosnan to the Revlon Run/Walk for Breast Cancer Research at UCLA. Smith looked amazing in her monochromatic outfit, which featured a sky-blue V-neck tee and lighter blue shorts under a pale blue cardigan. The new mother's skin looked tan and radiant, and her makeup included a glossy nude lip, coordinating eyeshadow, and a slightly rosy blush.
Her Queen's Cup dress showed off her legs
In June 1999, the Brosnans attended the Queen's Cup polo tournament. Keely Shaye Smith donned a brown dress with branch designs on its skirt. Her choker necklace had multiple layers of pearls with a crystal pendant that matched her dangling earrings. Smith seemingly rocked a bare face, or at least very limited makeup, and her dark brown hair went down her back. This formal outfit was not only fit for seeing British royalty; it also gave Smith a chance to show off her strong calves.