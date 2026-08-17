King Charles' Nephew James Mountbatten-Windsor Ditches Royal Title Ahead Of Big College Move

King Charles' youngest brother, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, is married to Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and they're about to be empty nesters. They have two children: Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex. James is all grown-up now; he turned 18 in December 2025, and he's headed off to university in Cirencester. While he's there, it doesn't sound like he'll be using his official HRH styling, or His Royal Highness.

A spokesperson with Buckingham Palace has confirmed this, stating, "The Earl of Wessex will be going to the Royal Agricultural University to study Rural Land & Property Management," via People. What's notable about the statement is that he wasn't referred to as His Royal Highness. Both James and Louise have the right to use HRH with their names, but James seems to be joining his sister by eschewing the formality.

It's something that his parents are probably on board with. Sophie has discussed how she specifically didn't use the HRH titles for either of her kids. "We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living," she told The Sunday Times in 2020. "Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but it's highly unlikely." Looks like she was right.