King Charles' Nephew James Mountbatten-Windsor Ditches Royal Title Ahead Of Big College Move
King Charles' youngest brother, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, is married to Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and they're about to be empty nesters. They have two children: Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex. James is all grown-up now; he turned 18 in December 2025, and he's headed off to university in Cirencester. While he's there, it doesn't sound like he'll be using his official HRH styling, or His Royal Highness.
A spokesperson with Buckingham Palace has confirmed this, stating, "The Earl of Wessex will be going to the Royal Agricultural University to study Rural Land & Property Management," via People. What's notable about the statement is that he wasn't referred to as His Royal Highness. Both James and Louise have the right to use HRH with their names, but James seems to be joining his sister by eschewing the formality.
It's something that his parents are probably on board with. Sophie has discussed how she specifically didn't use the HRH titles for either of her kids. "We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living," she told The Sunday Times in 2020. "Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but it's highly unlikely." Looks like she was right.
James Mountbatten-Windsor's degree could set him up to help manage the royal properties
Adopting less formal and official titles isn't actually a rare move among royals when they attend university. William, Prince of Wales, did something similar when he was at St. Andrews University; he enrolled simply as William Wales. It was in an attempt for William to have the most ordinary college experience that he could, and it seems to have mostly worked for him. Considering his further distance from the throne, it should work for James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex, as well.
While James has lived a lavish life, he's clearly not afraid to get his hands dirty. This summer, James has been working in the country — driving tractors at Sandringham, of all things. His course of study will continue in that theme. According to the Royal Agricultural University's website, students with the Rural Land & Property Management degree will have an "understanding of sustainability and wider business management to enable you to provide effective advice about farm, estate and other rural businesses while gaining an overall understanding of the multi-functionality of rural practice."
It's very possible that attaining this degree will allow James to help his uncle with managing some of the royal properties. The king, along with Prince William, has a passion for sustainability as well as a commitment to rural communities, and some of King Charles' many homes have large gardens and farmland. James' degree should give him some good insights into managing the royal properties, HRH or not.