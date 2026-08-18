Whatever Happened To The Cast Of '80s Sitcom Mama's Family?
"The Carol Burnett Show" was one of the best sketch comedy shows of all time, and its recurring sketch "The Family" was adapted into the sitcom "Mama's Family," which premiered in 1983 and ran until 1990. Vicki Lawrence starred as the title character, the sassy matriarch of a Southern family.
During a 2013 interview with Variety, Lawrence touched on why the show feels so timeless all these years later. "Guest stars would ask, 'What time period is this?'" she recalled. "They thought we were a period piece. I said, 'Well, I think it's now.' It's set in Raytown, which is sort of this magical bubble. I'm on the road a lot, and middle America is a lot like Raytown sometimes, but it's just sort of this magical place where the stores and restaurants had funny little names ... The writers, there was just such attention to detail ... Because the show was spawned from a sketch on 'The Carol Burnett Show,' it turned into this sitcom hybrid — an over-the-top sitcom that was stuck in that funny little space of its own."
Many of the actors who made up the cast of "Mama's Family" continued to have interesting careers after the show wrapped. One reunited with her "The Carol Burnett" co-star. Another was in a film about killer tomatoes. Several of them played major roles on "The Golden Girls." Without further ado, here's what happened to the cast of "Mama's Family."
Vicki Lawrence reunited with Carol Burnett
At the age of 18, Vicki Lawrence was cast on "The Carol Burnett Show." During her time on the show, she developed the character of Thelma "Mama" Harper, who would go on to become the main character on the spinoff "Mama's Family." When she was still on "The Carol Burnett Show," Lawrence found massive success as a singer. She became a one-hit wonder with the single "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks in 1973.
After "Mama's Family," Lawrence hosted her own talk show "Vicki!" and was a regular on the game show "Super Password." She also played Miley Cyrus' grandmother on "Hannah Montana," Margaret Flynn on "The Cool Kids," and Lotte on four episodes of "Palm Royale." On the latter series, longtime friends Lawrence and Carol Burnett had a chance to share the screen once again. "I feel like I was right back where I always was," Lawrence told TV Insider in 2025. "It was very comfortable and so good to see Carol and so good to meet all those lovely ladies that I'm a fan of. It was a fun set, a fun group."
Reflecting on her career and the state of the industry in a 2024 chat with ScreenRant, Lawrence said, "It's gotten to be such a tough business. I was just so lucky to be raised on the Carol Burnett show by the best teachers in the world. So what happened to me just doesn't happen to anybody else. "
Ken Berry's long career slowed down after Mama's Family
Ken Berry was a veteran of the stage and screen by the time he appeared as Mama's son, Vinton Harper, on "Mama's Family." In the late 1950s, Berry was in the Broadway show "The Billy Barnes Revue." His first major television role was in the series "F Troop," which ran from 1965 to 1967. After "F Troop," Berry returned to Broadway, starring in the musical "George M!," based on the life of musical theater titan George M. Cohan. After that, he was in "Mayberry R.F.D.," which was the most well-known spin-off of "The Andy Griffith Show." He then starred in the offbeat Disney science fiction film "The Cat from Outer Space."
Berry was also a fixture of "The Carol Burnett Show," and then would later play one of the main characters on "Mama's Family." In a 2012 interview with the Archive of American Television, Berry waxed nostalgic about being a part of the sitcom's cast. "It was just such a relief to know that I was going to work with people I loved and I was going to get paid for it. ... And the product was excellent, thanks to a bunch of talented people." After "Mama's Family," Berry all but stepped away from acting. His final gigs included small parts on "The Golden Girls," "The New Adventures of Batman," and "Maggie Winters." In 2018, he died at the age of 85.
Dorothy Lyman directed another beloved sitcom
Dorothy Lyman's first TV roles were on soap operas, including but not limited to Opal Cortlandt on "All My Children." Carol Burnett and Vicki Lawrence were big fans of Lyman's work on the soap — so much so, it landed her a job on "Mama's Family." On "The Carol Burnett Show" spinoff, Lyman played Naomi Oates Harper, Vinton Harper's second wife. Afterward, she portrayed Rebecca Whitmore on the long-running sitcom "Generations."
Lyman went on to appear on a number of hit television shows, such as "The Bold and the Beautiful," "Murder, She Wrote," "Days of Our Lives," "Reba," "CSI: Miami," "Law & Order Special Victims Unit," the reboot of "Battlestar Galactica," and "Law & Order: Organized Crime." Lyman also went on to direct over 70 episodes of "The Nanny," the beloved sitcom that made Fran Drescher a star.
In a 2012 interview with Call Me Adam, Lyman discussed working with several icons. "I loved getting to know Joan Rivers, Fran Drescher, Vicki Lawrence, Carol Burnett, Rue McClanahan, and Betty White and getting to work with Ken Berry and everyone over at 'The Nanny,'" she said. "I directed 75 consecutive episodes of that show, three years straight as producer and director. Fran Drescher is the best gal in the world as are Joan and Carol. These are the people that made differences to my career."
Eric Brown was in a cult classic horror movie
Eric Brown's first major role was in the comedy "Private Lessons." Then, he was cast on "Mama's Family" as Vinton "Buzz" Harper Jr. During a 2024 interview with 80s TV Ladies, Brown said the first three episodes of the show weren't very good, so the cast and crew went on a break to figure out what changes they needed to make to the show. "I think that's perhaps what you were sensing there is that the show doesn't know what it is yet," he said. "And then it kind of found its feet a little bit. And after we went back to the drawing board a little bit and I think they just rewrote some of the scripts and spent a little more time thinking about it. And so I went home, I went back to New York after two or three weeks and we thought maybe we would get canceled or we didn't know what was going to happen. Then they brought us back out and we resumed operations."
During the original run of "Mama's Family," Brown appeared in the low-budget monster movie "Waxwork." The film has a small following among fans of scary movies from the 1980s. He subsequently acted in other horror projects such as "Rock-A-Die Baby" and "Stepfather II: Make Room for Daddy." He eventually pivoted away from acting and went on to launch a podcast about communication in the world of nonprofits called "Let's Hear It." He also founded Brownbridge Strategies, a consulting firm that specializes in nonprofits.
Karin Argoud was in a movie about killer tomatoes
Before "Mama's Family," Karin Argoud landed guest parts in a number of television series such as "Darkroom," "Quincy, M.E.," and "Teachers Only." Then, she had a major recurring role in "Mama's Family" as Sonja Harper. She also appeared in "Killer Tomatoes Eat France," the third sequel in the "Attack of the Killer Tomatoes" comedy film series. After acting in "Killer Tomatoes Eat France," she appeared on episodes of the shows "Renegade," "Nash Bridges," and "A Mother's Battle." In addition, she acted in the movies "How I Saved the President," "The Stonecutter," "Bartleby," "The Sound of the Mountain," and "Love in the Limelight."
In a 2023 Facebook post, Argoud looked back fondly on her time on "Mama's Family." "I cannot believe I got to work with my idol, Carol Burnett, and all these other famous actors!" she wrote. "I am so grateful."
Rue McClanahan made The Golden Girls a classic
Rue McClanahan is one of the biggest names in sitcom history. She first made waves by acting in "Maude" (1972 - 1976). Then, she appeared as Frances Marie Crowley on "Mama's Family." In her 2007 book, "My First Five Husbands...And the Ones Who Got Away," McClanahan said she was initially going to have a larger role in the series and was upset that she ultimately played a minor character.
Afterward, McClanahan found her career-defining role: the amorous Blanche Devereaux on the hit '80s sitcom "The Golden Girls." The show remains one of the most iconic television series of its time. In her book, McClanahan recalled immediately connecting with the material. "I instantly loved these characters: Sophia, the nursing home escapee with outlandish tales of her Sicilian girlhood," she wrote. "Dorothy, the acerbic divorcée with a wisecrack for every occasion. Rose, the farm-fresh ninny with her sweetly guileless take on life. And—ooh-la-la—Blanche, the Southern miss with her free, joyful sexuality and sassiness."
McClanahan reprised her role on "The Golden Palace," a spin-off of "The Golden Girls" which starred all of the original show's main cast members except for Bea Arthur. She later appeared in a Broadway production of the musical "Wicked" as the villainous Madame Morrible. McClanahan died in 2010 at the age of 76.
Beverly Archer appeared on Major Dad
Beverly Archer appeared regularly on the short-lived sitcom "The Nancy Walker Show." After Rue McClanahan and Betty White left "Mama's Family" to star on "The Golden Girls," and after "Mama's Family" was canceled by NBC and went into first-run syndication, Archer was brought on to play Iola Boylan. During a 2012 interview with Sitcoms Online, Archer said the circumstances that led her to joining the show were unusual. "The cast that I came in with really had nothing to do with the NBC series," she stated.
After "Mama's Family," producer Rick Hawkins went on to helm another classic sitcom: "Major Dad." Hawkins cast Archer on "Major Dad" as well. The show lasted for four seasons. Archer then became typecast as librarians and teachers in shows and movies such as "Married... with Children," "Full House," "The Brady Bunch Movie," and "Rugrats." She also had a role in "Project ALF," the television movie which concluded the series "ALF."
Archer may have retired from acting, but she stays busy. "I'm very involved in my study," she said in the aforementioned interview. "I'm studying sculpting, and that is what I was doing in Italy. I do a lot of traveling." She also opened an antique store in upstate New York. "I had the antique store for a short time, but the more I got involved with clay, the more I wanted to spend time with it, so I gave up the shop. And now, my focus really is the clay," she said.
Allan Kayser was in a cult classic monster movie
Allan Kayser portrayed Bubba on "Mama's Family." During a 2021 interview with In Kansas City, Kayser said it took five auditions for him to get the part. During the original "Mama's Family" run, Kayser also appeared in the cult classic horror movie "Night of the Creeps."
Since the conclusion of "Mama's Family," Kayser has appeared in two other horror movies: "House of Forbidden Secrets" and "House of the Witch Doctor." He regularly goes to horror conventions to meet his fans.
Per the aforementioned interview, Kayser settled down in Kansas City, Kansas. "Now, I'm married to Sara, the love of my life," he shared. "She's my dream girl. We got married seven years ago and now we have a pair of twin six-year-old boys. It's a whole new ballgame. I'm sitting in the backyard right now watching them play in the inflatable swimming pool and it's beautiful."
Carol Burnett is one of television's biggest icons
"Mama's Family" was a spin-off of "The Carol Burnett Show," so it's only natural that Carol Burnett appeared on "Mama's Family." However, she was not a main member of the cast, appearing occasionally as Eunice Harper Higgins. After her time on "Mama's Family," Burnett continued to act here and there. In 2005, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor of the United States. Since then, she has had roles in "Horton Hears a Who!" and "Post Grad."
In 2019, Burnett earned the Golden Globes' first-ever Carol Burnett Award, an honorary award that recognizes the recipient's contributions to the small screen and beyond. "This award, oh my gosh, so generously named after me, is dedicated to all those who made my dreams come true, and to all those out there who share the love I have for television and yearn to be part of this unique medium that has been so good to me," she said in her Golden Globes acceptance speech. "I'm just happy that our show happened when it did, and that I can look back and say once more, I am so glad we had this time together. Thank you."
In 2023, her life and career were the subject of the special "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love." Burnett remains one of the biggest legends in the world of television comedy.
Harvey Korman made us laugh in several Mel Brooks movies
Harvey Korman was one of the most well-known comic actors of his day. He was in several classic sitcoms, such as "The Danny Kaye Show," "The Lucy Show," "The Carol Burnett Show," and "Mama's Family." In the latter, Korman played Ed Higgins and Alistair Quince.
Outside of sitcoms, Korman might be most known for collaborating with Mel Brooks. He had roles in Brooks' movies "Blazing Saddles," "High Anxiety," "History of the World, Part 1," and "Dracula: Dead and Loving It." "I gave [Korman] tongue twisters because I knew he was the only one who could wrap his mouth around them," Brooks told the Associated Press in 2008 (via MeTV). "Harvey was such a good solid actor that he could have done Shakespearean drama just as well and easily as he did comedy." Brooks also felt that Korman knew how to always take his scripts to the next level. "You could get rock-solid comedy out of him," he added. "He could lift the material. He always made it real, always made it work, always believed in characters he was doing."
Korman also played several characters in the "Star Wars Holiday Special," perhaps the most controversial film in the "Star Wars" franchise. He died in 2008 at the age of 81.
Betty White was a Golden Girl too
Betty White was one of the most revered stars in the history of television. She appeared in a handful of early episodes of "Mama's Family" as Ellen Harper-Jackson.
After "Mama's Family" was canceled by NBC and saved by syndication, White began starring in "The Golden Girls." The latter would become White's most famous gig. In her 2007 book "My First Five Husbands...And the Ones Who Got Away," Rue McClanahan reflected on what it was like working with White on "The Golden Girls." "Our set was a happy one," she recalled. "Guest stars always remarked on how congenial it was, how different from most TV shows. This was remarkable, since Betty, Bea [Arthur], Estelle [Getty], and I came from drastically different performance backgrounds. Bea had worked on the stage in New York for years before Norman Lear brought her to L.A. to do 'Maude.' Though she was a natural for [sitcoms], her roots remained in the theatre. Betty, on the other hand, was truly an American television institution, getting her start on one of the first TV broadcasts in 1939 and doing her own daytime talk show in the early 1950s." Both McClanahan and White reprised their characters from "The Golden Girls" in "The Golden Palace."
Since then, White received acclaim for hosting "Saturday Night Live" and for voicing a character in the film adaptation of Dr. Seuss' "The Lorax." She was also known for animal rights activism. White died in 2021 at the age of 99. Subsequently, her life was the subject of the documentary "Betty White: A Celebration."