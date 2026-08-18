Whatever Happened To The Cast Of '80s Sitcom Mama's Family?

"The Carol Burnett Show" was one of the best sketch comedy shows of all time, and its recurring sketch "The Family" was adapted into the sitcom "Mama's Family," which premiered in 1983 and ran until 1990. Vicki Lawrence starred as the title character, the sassy matriarch of a Southern family.

During a 2013 interview with Variety, Lawrence touched on why the show feels so timeless all these years later. "Guest stars would ask, 'What time period is this?'" she recalled. "They thought we were a period piece. I said, 'Well, I think it's now.' It's set in Raytown, which is sort of this magical bubble. I'm on the road a lot, and middle America is a lot like Raytown sometimes, but it's just sort of this magical place where the stores and restaurants had funny little names ... The writers, there was just such attention to detail ... Because the show was spawned from a sketch on 'The Carol Burnett Show,' it turned into this sitcom hybrid — an over-the-top sitcom that was stuck in that funny little space of its own."

Many of the actors who made up the cast of "Mama's Family" continued to have interesting careers after the show wrapped. One reunited with her "The Carol Burnett" co-star. Another was in a film about killer tomatoes. Several of them played major roles on "The Golden Girls." Without further ado, here's what happened to the cast of "Mama's Family."